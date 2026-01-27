Alerify taps Zadara to deliver sovereign edge AI cloud

US datacenter and cloud services provider Alerify is using Zadara cloud offerings to provide edge AI private cloud services.

Alerify is a regional CSP, based in Pennsylvania, with a Tier 3, SOC 2-certified datacenter and aims to deliver secure, scalable, and fully sovereign private AI services. “Sovereign” means a customer’s data never leaves their control, with complete data isolation and ownership. It is not exposed to hyperscalers like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud. Customers for this service can be worldwide.

Alerify founder and CEO Andy Kochanowski said the partnership is “going to give businesses access to the power of AI while ensuring their data stays private, local, secure, and compliant. This partnership allows us to deliver all the benefits of the cloud without the risks or the continuously increasing costs.”

Zadara was founded in 2011 as Zadara Storage, offering block, file, and object Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS). It evolved into adding compute and networking services, becoming a full-stack cloud provider. Now it says it provides sovereign AI edge clouds and has more than 500 edge cloud locations worldwide. These clouds are AWS-compatible, include GPU compute for AI, and have consumption-based pricing with zero data egress fees. They are deployable in customer datacenters, colocation facilities, or at the edge.

Zadara CEO Yoram Novick said: “Organizations need AI infrastructure that delivers performance without compromising sovereignty or cost. By combining Zadara’s sovereign AI cloud with Alerify’s innovative AI Edge platform, we’re giving our joint customers a secure and scalable foundation to accelerate their AI strategies on their terms and under their control.”

Alerify reckons it can punch above its weight as a regional CSP by offering sovereign cloud services throughout North America and elsewhere, courtesy of Zadara’s software. As for Zadara, with points of presence worldwide, it can help other CSPs with secure datacenters offer sovereign cloud services as well.