Storage news ticker – 23 January

Data source connector Airbyte has joined the Linux Foundation’s newly formed Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) as a Silver Member. The Agentic AI Foundation is building a collaborative ecosystem of technology leaders, enterprises, and innovators focused on best practices, reference architectures, and standards that support safe deployment of agentic AI. It wants to to operationalize trustworthy agentic AI at scale. Airbyte’s connector-first model and extensible platform helps ensure agentic systems can reliably retrieve the most relevant signals while maintaining data integrity and policy enforcement.

Data manager Arcitecta is returning to Supercomputing Asia 2026, taking place January 26–29 in Japan, where the company will showcase its vision for intelligent research data management at scale. On January 26, Arcitecta executives will participate in a Birds of a Feather (BOF) session alongside industry leaders from Nvidia, HPE, IBM, Spectra Logic, and others to discuss the future of data management and storage architectures supporting AI, HPC, and data-intensive research. Arcitecta will also be joined in Booth #14 by Cerabyte to demonstrate how the two companies are working together to bridge active data management with true long-term retention.

Tony Giannini

Assured Data Protection has promoted Tony Giannini from being VP Global Innovation to also leading Assured’s channel organization across North America, Canada, and Latin America, bringing innovation, product strategy, and partner engagement under a unified leadership structure. His new title is Global Vice President of Innovation and Vice President of Channels, Americas. The new structure also enables faster partner enablement for new services and accelerates adoption across Assured’s growing portfolio, including recent and upcoming innovations designed to support hybrid, multi-platform environments.

China’s DapuStor has announced the R6060 122 TB QLC SSD which has a PCIe Gen 5 connection. It’s for for AI data lakes, vector databases, and hyperscale cloud environments, and is scalable to 245 TB. This places DapuStor alongside elite global suppliers racing to deliver 245TB-class flash storage and underscoring how flash density and efficiency are now core competitive battlegrounds in enterprise storage – especially for AI, cloud and hyperscale deployments. The R6060 has mart data placement and delivers TLC-class reliability and endurance. Learn more here.

TechPowerUp reports HDD prices have risen by an average of 46% since mid-September. According to the ComputerBase tracker, HDDs have increased their prices over the past four months by anywhere from 23% to 66%, depending on the model. Seagate’s IronWolf Pro NAS HDD + Rescue 16 TB HDD has had a 23% increase. , while the highest price increase was observed in the Toshiba Cloud Scale Capacity MG10F AFA 22 TB model.

HighPoint Rocket PCIe Gen 5 adapter

HighPoint Technologies and ScaleFlux have announced that HighPoint’s Rocket series PCIe Gen5 NVMe storage expansion adapters has been fully validated for use with ScaleFlux’s CSD5310 Series enterprise NVMe SSDs.

The latest blog from tech evangelist and VP Carol Platz at Lightbits Labs, Carol Platz, breaks down how a “Scale-Out Flash Storage” model helps organizations run transactional databases or Kubernetes clusters with 6X the performance of EBS at 50 percent of the cost. Read it here.

SSD controller and drive supplier Phison has signed up Zstor GmbH as a a European distributor for its Pascari enterprise-grade NVMe SSDs. Zstor will now offer Phison’s full range of enterprise storage products, from high-performance SSDs for data centers to solutions optimized for critical business applications.

Content lifecycle management and media workflow orchestration supplier Telestream has certified its DIVA content management product with Quantum’s ActiveScale object storage product, including its integrated ActiveScale Cold Storage tier. This expands the long-standing relationship between Telestream and Quantum, building on existing certification of Quantum StorNext and interoperability with Telestream solutions such as Vantage. The combined DIVA-ActiveScale offering provides a modern foundation for sports organizations, broadcasters, production companies, post facilities, and enterprises managing long-term video libraries.

SK hynix is reportedly investing $13 billion in an HBM packaging plant, according to EE Times. The company has a mass reflow molded underfill (MR-MUF) packaging technology, instead of alternative thermal compression with non-conductive film (TC-NCF) between the dies, which can cause memory dies to warp under high bonding pressure in 12- and 16-hi HBM chips. With MR-MUF a liquid epoxy moulding material encapsulates multiple dies. The new P&T7 (Package & Test 7) plant in Cheongju, South Korea, will look after the complex back-end vertical stacking and logic integration required for next-generation HBM4 and HBM4E products.

Softbank, the Japanese multinational conglomerate and investment holding company, has developed an Infrinia AI Cloud OS AI datacenter software stack, GPU cloud platform software. Shades of VAST Data’s AI OS and DDN’s Infinia products in the naming here. It claims this Cloud Operating System for the intelligence age turns GPU platforms into a fully automated, revenue-generating AI Cloud in minutes.

The stack provides Kubernetes as a Service, Inference as a Service, secure multi-tenancy and high operability. These features, Softbank says, allow AI datacenter operators with customer management systems, as well as enterprises offering GPU cloud services, to add advanced capabilities that enable efficient AI model training and inference while flexibly utilizing GPU resources, to their own GPU service offerings.

Softbank says the advancement of AI infrastructure requires not only physical components such as GPU servers and storage, but also software that integrates these resources and enables them to be delivered flexibly and at scale. Through Infrinia, SoftBank says it will play a central role in building the cloud foundation for the AI era and delivering sustainable value to society. The Infrinia Team is based in Sunnyvale, CA. More information here.

Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure is a high-performance, cost-efficient platform that enables service providers to deliver IaaS, S3-compatible storage, Kubernetes hosting, disaster recovery, and more in one stack. V7.2 is now available with built-in Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for both admins and self-service users, based on TOTP and compatible with Google/Microsoft Authenticator.



Beyond 2FA, 7.2 brings updates designed for real-world service provider operations:

New guest OS support (RHEL 10, AlmaLinux 10, Rocky Linux 10, SLES 15 SP6/SP7, Oracle Linux 10)

QEMU updates no longer require rolling maintenance with VM migrations and node reboots

Up to 2× higher sequential write performance with replication redundancy on tiers with checksums enabled

Smarter erasure coding schema selection + ability to set custom M+N in the Admin Panel

Infrastructure network migration supports networks with both IPv4 and IPv6 subnets

Custom MAC address prefix for VM network interfaces (helps avoid MAC duplication across multiple clusters in the same L2)

New health endpoint for Object Storage API (for external load balancers health checks)



More info here.