OpenDrives appoints new CEO amid shift to video software

OpenDrives has appointed Trevor Morgan as its new CEO, replacing Sean Lee, as the company continues its shift from a hardware-focused storage supplier to a software-led video data and workflow platform. The company has also raised additional funding, though it did not disclose the amount.

Joel Whitley, Partner at investor IAG Capital Partners, which led the funding round, said: “We could not be more optimistic about OpenDrives’ future in delivering the world’s leading video data management platform for media, entertainment, professional sports, and corporate video production teams.”

The new capital will support OpenDrives’ continued strategic market growth as it expands its software platform across media, sports, and enterprise video production teams worldwide.

Trevor Morgan

Morgan added: “With our business transformation behind us, we are well-positioned to expand the use of the OpenDrives platform to video production professionals across all industries and around the globe – wherever companies struggle with complex video, we are the solution partner of choice.”

Morgan joined OpenDrives in 2022 as a Product Marketing Director and has risen up the ranks from VP Product through SVP Operations to COO in May 2025 under Lee’s tenure. Now he has replaced Lee as the CEO.

The company says “this leadership transition completes OpenDrives’ successful evolution from a hardware-centric offering to a pure-play software platform purpose-built to manage the complex requirements of high-end video data at scale.”

The company launched Astraeus, its Kubernetes-based, cloud-native, private cloud data services offering, in November 2025, extending its core Atlas video data management product. Astraeus merged on-premises storage with the ability to provision and manage integrated data services like public cloud offerings. It manages video assets across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, and customers could repatriate their data and cloud-native apps back on-premises into a private and secure cloud.

OpenDrives says video accounts for over 85 percent of global internet traffic, and the world generates hundreds of exabytes of video data every year across entertainment, professional sports, news, marketing, and enterprise communications. High-resolution formats such as 4K, 8K, HDR, and immersive video accelerate storage demands and network costs, while presenting workflow challenges for users and creatives.

The company says it continues to serve its core customers in media and entertainment, recently expanded into professional sports, and is accelerating adoption among corporate creative and marketing teams producing high-end video content. It claims its Atlas-Astraeus software can manage any large-scale unstructured data types that need high performance, reliability, and intelligent workflow management.

And Sean Lee? An OpenDrives spokesperson said: “Though Sean was a valuable member of OpenDrives for many years, the time came for a mutual parting of ways between Sean and the Board. Sean is currently pursuing other opportunities.”



