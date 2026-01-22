Coldago has four leading unstructured data managers

Research house Coldago has evaluated 11 unstructured data management suppliers and identified four market leaders: Komprise, Arcitecta, Hammerspace and Data Dynamics as leaders, in that order, in its 2025 Unstructured Data Management Map. Here is the map chart:

This is the fourth edition of this map and, for reference, here is the 2024 map;

Coldago evaluated 17 vendors in 2024, and Veritas (bought by Cohesity), IBM, NetApp, SpectraLogic, Hitachi Vantara, Dell and HPE are all ejected from the 2025 supplier list, with Panzura being added. Coldago says it excludes SMB-focused and entry-level offerings from the analysis.

The four leaders in 2025 are the same as in 2025 but now more widely separated in terms of execution and capabilities. Kompriseand Arcitecta are positioned higher than Hammerspace while Data Dynamiccs trails some way behind Hammerspace. There are 7 challengers and they are also quite widely separated, in vision and strategy as well as execution and capabilities. The iRODS company has been promoted from a 2025 specialist to a 2025 challenger.

To find out more, you will need to get hold of a copy of Coldago’s report; mail reports@coldago.com and have €7,990 available.

Bootnote

Coldago publishes various Research Map reports which score suppliers and products on multiple attributes. These are used to place the vendors in a two-dimensional space defined by a horizontal Vision and Strategy axis and a vertical Execution and Capabilities axis.

There are four segments or quartiles in the map, which are, from the left, Niches, Specialists, Challengers and Leaders. The top supplier is the one furthest along and closest to a diagonal line running from the bottom left to the top right of the map chart; and having a balance of values on the two axes.

Products are included in the matrix only if they have been generally available for at least six months and are actively promoted as official GA releases. The rating criteria and methodology are explained here, and the segment definitions here.