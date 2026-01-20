Dell plans single global IT stack to replace decades of internal sprawl

Dell is replacing a patchwork of internal IT systems with a single unified environment in a two-step process covering the Consumer Solutions Group (PCs and monitors) in May and its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG – servers, networking, storage) in August.

Jeff Clarke

Business Insider revealed the news, quoting a memo sent by COO Jeff Clarke. He said this “One Dell Way” change will be the “biggest transformation in company history,” combating IT sprawl, busting open silo walls, and connecting applications and data in a more streamlined, automated, and faster way.

The roots of this move go back to an internal Maverick project dating from November 2024, which involved Deloitte consultants. This was going to tidy up an internal IT environment encompassing 70,000 servers, 10,000 databases, and 4,700 apps built up over four decades, which included the EMC acquisition in 2015. These provide a backend systems environment for Dell’s CSG and ISG business divisions. The move has been ascribed to a need for Dell to be much faster at internal business metric generation and decision-making in the AI era.

We understand there will be a single global catalog, automated order management with fewer manual processes and reporting, leading to more consistent order delivery lead times and decisions based on more accurate and timely data.

A Dell spokesperson said: “One Dell Way is a transformation initiative, designed to simplify processes, standardize systems and use automation to create a more connected and efficient organization. It serves as another pillar in our approach to lead in an AI-driven world, enabling faster decision-making, enhanced innovation and exceptional customer experiences.”

Dell’s business growth went into reverse in its financial 2024 year, dropping to $88.43 billion, and has still not recovered fully to its height in fiscal 2023 of $102.3 billion, reaching $95.6 billion in fiscal 2025.

CSG revenues have been languishing for many quarters but the AI server boom has driven up ISG revenues in its most recent two quarters.

Clarke took over the running of CSG in July last year from CSG President Sam Burd, who became Dell’s Chief Strategy Officer. Arthur Lewis is ISG President, appointed in September 2023.

Project Maverick’s phased switchover was scheduled for CSG in February and ISG in May this year, with a single cutover day in each case. The CSG timeline has been extended by three months and ISG’s by the same amount. These internal systems are crucial to Dell’s financial bookkeeping and reporting. Two mini “big bang” cutovers is a high stakes operation. It will not want its business operations hindered by the very changes meant to improve them and lower expenses. Nor will it want its quarterly and annual SEC-mandated reporting to be adversely affected.

We daresay any agentic AI enhancement of Dell’s internal operations will need a clean and company-wide IT environment too.