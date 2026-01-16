Acronis adds archive service using Seagate’s Lyve Cloud

Acronis has launched an Archival Storage service for managed service providers and their small/medium business customers.

It provides S3-compatible object storage, based on Seagate’s Lyve Cloud, with seven geo-distributed data centers, and is integrated with Acronis billing for unified management. The service is AWS Glacier-like in essence, but with no egress or API use fees. Data is encrypted, and stored immutably, with 99.5 percent availability and 11 nines of durability (99.999999999 percent). Retrieval takes milliseconds; it’s compliance-ready, and designed to complement warm backup storage for regulated industries. Acronis says it’s simple to setup and maintain with preconfigured plans and integrated controls.

Gaidar Magdanurov.

Acronis President Gaidar Magdanurov said: “For many customers, regulations and industry best practices require data to be retained for years. With Acronis Archival Storage, MSPs can now provide their clients with long-term storage built for compliance readiness, cost predictability, and ease of use. Native integration with Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud makes using archival storage effortless.”

Back in September, Acronis said it would incorporate Seagate’s Lyve Cloud Object Storage into its Acronis Archival Storage offering, to help enable MSPs deliver services with more cost-effective, and compliant storage.

The company notes that, as businesses face growing regulatory pressure to preserve data for extended periods, traditional storage options have become increasingly costly and cumbersome. It says tape-based solutions are slow and difficult to search, while public cloud options often lead to unpredictable egress and API fees. Acronis Archival Storage sidesteps these limitations.

Acronos Cyber Protect integration with Lyve Cloud. Now Acronis Archival Storage is integrated as well.

Lyve Cloud is an S3-compatible, public cloud, data storage service based on Seagate software and Exos Corvault SAS disk drive JBODS (Just a Box Of Disks) running in Equinix and other colocation sites. These include US east, central and west locations, EU west, Frankfurt in Germany, AP southeast (Singapore), and Tokyo, Japan.

Acronis says that, for MSPs, its Archival Storage represents a new way to differentiate their offerings and build predictable margins through integrated billing and zero egress costs. By combining archival capabilities with Acronis’ cyber protection ecosystem, service providers can deliver end-to-end data management with a cold storage tier inside a unified billing and management environment.

Acronis, with Lyve Cloud is competing with regional CSPs offering S3 storage services, like OVH, and also multinational CSPs such as Backblaze and Wasabi, which both offer S3 cloud storage. It also competes with N-able as an MSP-focussed supplier. All of these suppliers operate underneath the AWS S3 price umbrella.

Learn more by visiting an Acronis blog and Archival Storage microsite. Specific pricing details (such as per-GB rates, monthly costs, or tiered plans) are not publicly listed on Acronis’ website, press releases, blog posts, or related announcements.

