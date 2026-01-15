Storage News Ticker – 15 January

Data protector Catalogic released DPX 4.14, the latest version of its all-in-one enterprise backup and recovery platform. “People will continue to use tape as their main backup target storage for years to come,” said Ken Barth, CEO of Catalogic Software. “Tape offers unmatched longevity, reliability, and true offline protection, qualities that are more important than ever in the age of ransomware and escalating data volumes.”

Highlights include:

Web-based tape library management, allowing administrators to configure and manage SAN and non-SAN tape libraries, media pools, and bulk tape operations directly from the DPX UI.

Automated event and report cleanup to prevent performance issues in large environments and extend reporting visibility to include S3 resources.

Smarter scheduling and job management, with a unified view across Hyper-V, VMware, physical servers, and S3 jobs to simplify complex backup environments.

A 2026 AI Infrastructure Report, conducted by Vanson Bourne, commissioned by DDN, with collaboration from Cognizant and Google Cloud, surveyed 600 U.S. IT and business leaders, and finds that the biggest threat to success isn’t the size of your model or the speed of accelerators—it’s the infrastructure that supports them.

Two-thirds of organizations (65%) say their AI environments are too complex to manage.

Over half (54%) have delayed or canceled AI initiatives in the past two years.

A majority (97%) overwhelmingly agree that cloud infrastructure is essential to scaling AI.

Nearly all (93%) are actively seeking to reduce AI’s energy impact.

Most (83%) say their internal teams are struggling with AI workloads today.

“The AI boom has hit an infrastructure wall,” said Alex Bouzari, CEO and Co-Founder at DDN. “Companies are chasing models and GPUs, but the real bottleneck is the data layer underneath. Without modern, unified infrastructure, AI can’t scale.” For the complete findings, data visualizations, and actionable insights from all 600 respondents, visit: https://www.ddn.com/2026-ai-infrastructure-report/.

New York-based, fifth-generation, dessert ingredient, family business Star Kay White uses Dell PowerEdge servers, Dell tablets and PowerStore in its production environment. Find out more in a video and blog.

Screengrab from Dell’s Star Kay White video.

Cyber-resilience, malware detecting supplier Index Engines announced record-breaking momentum in 2025, driven by global expansion of its flagship product, CyberSense, and patented advancements in ransomware collection technology. In 2025, CyberSense expanded its footprint into 82 countries – up from 70 in 2024. In total, CyberSense saw sales from 48 industries this year, with significant growth in regulated and asset-intensive sectors. The company has 4 OEM partnerships: Dell, Hitachi Vantara, IBM and Infinidat.

Jan Ursi.

SaaS data protector Keepit announced a strengthened, consolidated global channel organisation led by Jan Ursi, Global VP of Channels. S Europe and DACH is led by Cyril VanAgt, Regional VP of Channel, EMEA South. Northern Europe is led by Alex Walsh, Regional VP of Channel, EMEA North. The Americas territory is led by Jill Miracle, Director Channels Americas.

Pete Paisley is launching a new tape-focussed podcast called The LTO Show. For key participants and potential sponsors he’s posted a preview of the first 6 episodes at https://www.youtube.com/@LTOShow/podcasts . The WIP version of the website is live at www.ltoshow.com. Sessions coming soon include Nathan Thompson from Spectralogic, Nelson Nahum at Geyser Data, and Versity Software.

NetApp has appointed Paul Fipps, President of Global Customer Operations at ServiceNow, to its Board of Directors. The board now has ten directors, nine of whom are independent, and 50% of whom have been appointed within the last five years. At ServiceNow, he currently leads global sales, customer success, partner ecosystems, and field operations. He previously served as EVP of Worldwide Sales at ServiceNow and as President of Under Armour Connected Fitness and Chief Experience Officer at Under Armour.

Vector database supplier Pinecone’s official plugin is now live in the Anthropic Marketplace. It’s the only vector database to be an official plugin for Claude Code. Here’s a link to a 45 second video on it and a Github link. To install the plugin:

run “claude update” to ensure your instance is updated

run /plugin install pinecone

restart your instance, and run /pinecone:help to get oriented!

Quantum announced preliminary, un-audited, Q3 fy 2026 results with revenues of $72.7 million above the high-end of the guided range of $67 million, plus or minus $2 million and 5.8% up on a year-ago at the $72.7 million level. It’s Quantum’s first Y/Y revenue rise in 10 quarters. The GAAP gross margin is 38%; it was 37.5% in the prior last quarter. New CEO Hugues Meyrath’s new exec team is working well. Quantum expects to report its full results for the fiscal third quarter of 2026 by mid-February 2026.

Object storage supplier Scality has appointed Major General Laurent Boïté as SVP Global Customer Success and member of the exec leadership team. Previously a Major General in the French Air and Space Force and most recently responsible for the digital strategy of the French Armed Forces, he transitioned from military service at the end of December 2025. Boïté,said: ““I come from special operations, where the motto is ‘do things differently.’ Joining Scality allows me to continue that mission in a different way, supporting a French technology leader that secures data with absolute rigor: 100% availability, 0% downtime and a category leading NPS score of 85.”

Over a 36-year career in the French Armed Forces, Boïté held multiple senior command and leadership roles in critical environments in France and abroad, leading organisations ranging from 100 to more than 6,000 personnel. Formerly second-in-command of French Special Operations (COS), he also led French Forces stationed in Djibouti (FFDj) from 2022 to 2024, where he notably oversaw the evacuation of French nationals from Sudan (Operation Sagittaire).

Laurent Boïté.

Most recently, Boïté served as head of digital strategy for the French Armed Forces, effectively acting as Global CIO, overseeing 14 IT directorates, several hundred critical systems, and annual OPEX and CAPEX budgets totaling several hundred million euros.

Ben Morge, formerly VP Customer Success at Scality, becomes VP Sales Engineering Americas.

Seagate is shipping 32 TB disk drives across its Exos, SkyHawk AI, and IronWolf Pro portfolio to channel and retail partners globally. Recommended retail price: $699.99 – SkyHawk AI; $729.99 – Exos; $849.99 – IronWolf Pro.

Reuters reports SK Hynix is to invest nearly $13 billion in chip packaging plant in South Korea to meet rising memory chip (HBM) demand related to artificial intelligence. Construction of the new factory will begin in April, with completion targeted by the end of next year.

Virtual SAN and HCI supplier StorMagic has announced an EMEA-wide distribution partnership with QBS Technology Group that enables its full suite of products to be sold by more resellers across the region, including in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Eastern Europe, and South Africa.