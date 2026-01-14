Veeam’s Chief Product Officer resigns

Anton Gostev, Veeam’s Chief Product Officer, has resigned after a near 18-year stint at the company.

Switzerland-based Gostev, who describes himself as “The ultimate startup warrior” in his LinkedIn profile, posted a note on that site about his departure, saying it was for personal reasons. He is the second senior exec to depart this month, as CTO Niraj Tolia announced his departure just over a week ago.

“Veeam has never been more prepared and better positioned for continued success than it is at this very moment,” according to Gostev. He says: ”we recently completed the re‑platforming of our flagship offering into a modern software appliance. Not only it takes the user experience to the next level while dramatically reducing TCO but also gives Veeam a solid foundation to innovate on for the next decade.”

Also, “later this quarter we will be shipping a reimagined on‑prem workloads protection offering in the new “as a service” model. … Introducing SaaS as one of the delivery options has been strategically important for Veeam.”

Thirdly, “Last but not least, during my tenure leading the R&D organization we’ve been putting a strong focus on improving release quality. This effort has really culminated with V13.”

Gostev says: “My 18 years as part of the amazing Veeam Team and taking the company from a scrappy startup with zero revenue to a $2B ARR global enterprise backup leader have been the professional journey of a lifetime.”

After gaining a Master Electronics qualification at Kazan State Technical University, he joined an electronic art organization as a software developer, and moved on to Aelita Software as a support engineer, rising to group project manager. Quest Software bought Aelita, and its Active Directory and Exchange migration and backup/recovery management tools, in 2004. At Quest he became a SW analyst and then program manager for Windows products. He moved to Veeam as a Senior Product manager in 2008 and then rose through the ranks. becoming Director, VP, and then SVP for product management before getting the CPO slot in 2022.

What lies ahead for Gostev is a question many people will be asking. Is a startup beckoning?