Nasuni’s latest exec reshuffle

Andres Rodriguez, the founder and CTO at cloud file services supplier Nasuni, has relinquished his CTO role to Jerry Carter, an ex-Dell VP of Engineering, and new CFO Ross Grainger replaces the departed finance boss Ray Hale.

Hale left to join Swoogo, an event management platform supplier, as its CFO in October last year after 4½ years heading up Nasuni’s finance organization. Nasuni hired a new CEO, Samantha – Sam – King, in April last year. She appointed new execs to the CIO, CISO and Chief People Officer roles, and then new CRO, CMO and SVP for Customer Success execs in August. Now the CTO and CFO positions are filled by new hires as well. Alison Bayiates, King’s Chief People Officer has certainly been busy.

Sam King said: “As the data landscape rapidly evolves with new opportunities, especially in helping enterprises unlock the value of their unstructured data for AI, we’re expanding our leadership team to better support our customers’ evolving data needs through bold innovation and unwavering excellence.”

Jerry Carter (Left) and Ross Grainger (right).

She praised the two new hires, saying: “Both Jerry and Ross bring exceptional leadership experience and deep industry expertise that will help our customers achieve their data and AI goals with greater confidence and speed. As we continue to scale and innovate, these new perspectives will be instrumental in advancing our technology strategy and delivering even greater value to the customers we serve.”

Alison Bayiates.

Chief People Officer Bayiates joined Nasuni in May last year, having been Director HR, VP Talent Management and then Chief People Officer at cloud app security platform Veracode from 2016 to 2024. Coincidentally, King was CEO at Veracode from 2019 to 2024, and Bayiates was one of her first new hires at Nasuni.

Jerry Carter has had engineering roles at Likewise Software, which was acquired by EMC in 2012, which itself was acquired by Dell in 2016. He spent 13 years at EMC/Dell, working as an engineer in the backup and recovery systems area, as a distinguished Engineer, Senior SW Engineering Director and then VP of Engineering, leaving in April 20215 to take a short sabbatical. He became an independent angel investor in June last year and joined Nasuni in December. There he will “bring a people-first, innovation-driven leadership approach focused on building high-performing teams, advancing the company’s technology vision, and scaling the platform to meet the AI and data challenges of today.”

Andres Rodriguez.

Previously Nasuni co-founder Andres Rodrigues had been CTO but stepped back from that in November, with no new formal role at Nasuni, and calling himself a full-time Founder on LinkedIn.

Ross Grainger comes to Nasuni from being CFO at Paradox, a recruiting company with a conversational AI assistant to streamline hiring tasks. Nasuni tells us he has “a strong track record for scaling B2B SaaS companies globally. …as CFO at Paradox, he helped scale the company’s revenue dramatically over six years, alongside global team expansion, five acquisitions, and the company’s eventual sale to Workday.”

At Nasuni he will “serve as a strategic partner to the leadership team, ensuring capital is invested in the right growth opportunities to scale the platform and support customers’ AI and data intelligence strategies.”

That’s eight top exec positions Sam King has filled with new people since becoming Nasuni’s CRO, a whole new slate. They’re all focussed on “helping enterprises unlock the value of their unstructured data for AI.”

Bootnote

As a reminder, Nasuni was started up in 2008 and has had nine rounds of funding, the last in 2022, and has taken in around $229 million in total. It competes with CTERA, Panzura, and Egnyte in the enterprise cloud file services market, and, in our now AI-centric world, has to ship its customer’s data to AI models and agents for inferencing tasks – and use AI models and agents in its own and its customer’s Nasuni services operations.