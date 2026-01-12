Storage news ticker – 12 January

Commvault will be a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, a new independent cloud for Europe. It ill be a fully featured, independently operated, sovereign cloud backed by strong technical controls, sovereign assurances, and legal protections designed to meet the needs of European governments and enterprises. The Commvault Cloud platform will be available on this AWS European Sovereign Cloud. As with existing AWS Regions, customers will have the control and assurance that AWS services will not access or use customer data for any purpose without their agreement, as well as access to the strongest sovereignty controls among leading cloud providers.

“Customers across Europe are under immense pressure to meet sovereignty requirements while defending against escalating cyber threats,” said Darren Thomson, Field CTO – Security, EMEAI, Commvault. “As a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, we plan to deliver cyber resilience bringing Commvault’s strongest protection and recovery capabilities to the organisations that need them most.”

…

FujiFilm finally launched its 40TB LTO Ultrium 10 tape cartridge just before Christmas, nicely up from the rather lower and initial 30TB launched in June 2025. It incorporates Fujifilm’s proprietary “fine hybrid magnetic particles” to enhance areal recording density. Additionally, a novel thin-layer technology with Aramid film reduces tape thickness, allowing a 30% increase in tape length per cartridge; ie, an extra 10TB. The tape length is 1,337m, its width 12.65mm and thickness 4.0 μm. Also, the temperature range has been extended from 15°C–25°C to 15°C–35°C, and the humidity tolerance now supports up to 80% under conditions of 15°C–25°C. This new 40TB cartridge is compatible with the same LTO-10 drive hardware as used for the 30 TB cartridge. LTO-10 (40TB) will be available for shipping beginning this month, January, 2026.

…

HighPoint Technologies announced the Rocket 7634D, a PCIe Gen5 External CDFP Adapter. Built in full compliance with the PCI-SIG CopprLink specification, the Rocket 7634D functions as a professional-grade Host Interface Card (HIC); enabling direct, non-blocking connections between servers or workstations and external GPUs, accelerator and I/O cards, or NVMe storage enclosures—without the compromises of tunneling or legacy interconnects. At the core of the Rocket 7634D resides Broadcom 89048 PCIe Gen5 switch IC, providing clean, deterministic bandwidth for external device expansion:

48-lane Intelligent Switching Architecture: Rocket 7634 HCI cards dynamically manage bandwidth to maintain signal integrity and eliminate contention; ideal for high-performance accelerators, NVMe storage, and data-intensive workloads.

Up to 64 GB/s bi-directional Throughput: The Rocket 7634D’s switching architecture delivers a full x16 lanes of PCIe Gen5×16 of bandwidth between the CopprLink device and host platform, ensuring external devices operate at native performance levels.

This architecture ensures that GPUs, FPGAs, DPUs, and high-density NVMe systems are never constrained by host-side bottlenecks.

Rocket 7634D.

…

Salesforce’s Informatica business unit has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms report. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

…

AI-focussed object storage supplier MinIO announced new subscription tiers for its AIStor platform:

AIStor Free: A no-cost tier for developers, researchers, data science teams, and small organizations to build, test, and experiment on the same production AI data store architecture.

AIStor Enterprise Lite: Designed for smaller production environments and growing teams that need reliability and high availability while keeping operational complexity and costs manageable.

These tiers sit alongside AIStor Enterprise, MinIO’s flagship subscription for large-scale, mission-critical AI environments. All AIStor subscriptions run the same production-grade architecture and binary, with no feature forks or migrations as organizations scale.

…

Panmnesia exhibited its PCIe 6.4 and CXL 3.2–compliant fabric switch chip, PANSWITCH (model H1SW06245ACFAA), along with PANRDK, a development board designed for pilot system deployment and validation, at CES 2026. PANSWITCH is the world’s first fabric switch that fully supports the key features defined in the CXL 3.2 specification, including Port-based Routing (PBR). It also supports Hierarchy-based routing. The switch enables a large number of devices to interconnect directly via CXL. Through switch cascading, thousands of devices can be connected using CXL, significantly reducing communication overhead by eliminating network-related software latency.The company is currently in the process of providing switch silicon samples and pilot systems to early access partners.

PANRDK is a board designed by Panmnesia, equipped with an FPGA and supports the high speed of PCIe Gen6. Depending on the IPs loaded onto the FPGA, each board can operate as a variety of CXL devices, including CXL CPUs, CXL GPUs, and CXL memory devices. Panmnesia’s PCIe 6.4/CXL 3.2 Fabric Switch Silicon is out now and early access partners can request samples and pilot systems. For more information about samples, products, and partnership, contact sales@panmnesia.com.

…

Open-source database service developer Percona’s Everest DBaaS offering for Kubernetes will become OpenEverest. It says Everest has grown into a platform with thousands of production clusters deployed and overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community. But there was a desire to see Everest support an even broader ecosystem of databases, well beyond those supported by Percona. OpenEverest will retain the same open source (Apache 2.0) license and become a multi-vendor project built with open governance at its core. Our intention is to donate OpenEverest to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), ensuring long-term independence, transparency, and community-driven innovation.

To support this next phase, a new company called Solanica has been formed. Solanica is fully dedicated to the success of OpenEverest and operates with the singular focus and agility required to build a truly broad, vendor-neutral database platform. Peter Zaitsev and Sergey Pronin will be deeply involved in this new venture. Percona remains committed to OpenEverest and will actively contribute integrations and expertise for the databases we know best: MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Valkey. Percona will also work closely with Solanica to deliver an exceptional experience for users running these technologies on the OpenEverest platform. Read a blog about this here.

…

VergeIO announced that Alinsco Insurance has completed a full migration from VMware on Dell VxRail to VergeOS across its Fort Worth headquarters and international locations. The migration occurred during normal business hours with zero downtime and no scheduled maintenance windows. Alinsco’s IT team implemented a node-by-node migration strategy that maintained normal business operations throughout the project. Using VergeOS’ built-in VMware migration capabilities, the team backed up VMs to a temporary VergeOS environment, removed nodes from VxRail one at a time, installed VergeOS on each node, and then inserted them into the growing VergeOS cluster.

The company continues running on its existing VxRail hardware, with third-party maintenance from Park Place Technologies providing global coverage and 4-hour response times. Performance on the same hardware improved noticeably after migrating to VergeOS. In addition to eliminating VMware licensing costs, Alinsco eliminated StorMagic licensing fees at remote sites, and VergeOS networking capabilities replaced the need for separate solutions like NSX. Find out more here.

…