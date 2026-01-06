Infinidat’s latest upgrades should make ransomware thieves shiver

Want to shield yourself against ransomware? Accelerate your recovery times. It starts with effective backup storage

Backup repositories have become ground zero in ransomware attacks. Criminals know that if they can wipe your backups, they’ve got you cornered. The difference between surviving an attack and writing a ransom check often comes down to one thing: how fast you can verify and restore clean data. Traditional backup targets weren’t built for this new reality where speed and verification matter as much as capacity. Infinidat’s InfiniBox G4 has become a product of choice as a backup repository target for both traditional backup applications and application specific backup, like Oracle RMAN for example. Needless to say, the InfiniBox still has all its primary storage capabilities, providing a tightly integrated multi-protocol capability encompassing, block, file, and object capability engrained in the core of InfuzeOS. This means that they all benefit from the highly performant architecture and the commonality of their robust data services.

Infinidat recognized this and targeted the problem associated with more traditional backup environments. It starts with scale. In September it enhanced its InfiniBox G4, jumping to 33PB effective capacity in a single rack, nearly doubling the previous configuration. Infinidat crammed in 78 drives instead of 60 within their drive expansion chassis, using SAS-4 interfaces, plus adding 24TB disk drives coming in Q4 2025. For organizations drowning in data that keeps growing, consolidating into fewer boxes beats adding yet another array to manage. Doubling storage capacity in the same basic footprint means less overall rack space, less power consumption, and fewer things to manage when you’re in the middle of a crisis.

Then there’s performance. One of those annoying facts of enterprise IT is that backup windows need to keep shrinking while data volumes keep growing. The InfiniBox G4 manages this issue by delivering up to twice the previous generation’s speed to shrink backup windows and well as reduce data restoration times, running a three-way active controller setup for 100% availability with Infinidat’s multi-patented Neural Cache that delivers the lowest performance latency in the industry. It packs 33 percent more cores per controller node, with 20 percent less power per core. It works with Veeam, Commvault, Oracle RMAN and almost all backup software vendors, so you can pick your backup approach without sacrificing performance on either backup or recovery.

The cyber resilience stack comes built-in. InfiniSafe includes immutable snapshots, logical air gaps that are local, remote or both, and fenced forensic environments as standard. InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection (ACP) seamlessly integrates into SOCs, as well as SIEM and SOAR cyber security software applications, triggering snapshots when threats appear; this dynamic capability dramatically reduces the threat window. The system takes snapshots at compute speed, cutting off data corruption before it spreads.

InfiniSafe Cyber Detection uses AI and machine learning technology to identify malware or ransomware in storage with 99.99% accuracy for spotting ransomware. All of this happens in isolated fenced networks so you’re not risking production while testing recovery. Infinidat rolls all this capability into their next-generation cyber data protection and Recovery strategy. All of this is deployed simply and easily, typically in hours to a few days. It creates a fully automated and orchestrated proactive end to end protection, validation, and recovery first strategy. This means you can be ready to recover at a moment’s notice because you have known good and validated copies of your most critical workload data.

Here’s what matters at 2am during a ransomware incident: Infinidat guarantees one minute or less snapshot recovery on InfiniBox, regardless of repository size. InfiniGuard guarantees 20 minutes or less. These are actual SLAs rather than marketing fluff. The system also guarantees 100% availability and cyber resilience.

Third parties agree on Infinidat’s pedigree, with DCIG naming InfiniBox one of the top five cyber secure backup targets after reviewing 27 different 2PB+ systems. And unlike competitors that layer cyber features on top as separate purchases, InfiniSafe core components, immutable snaps, logical/remote air gaping and the fence forensic environment and InfiniSafe ACP all are included. InfiniSafe Cyber Detection is a licensable component that is based on only scanned capacity and is subscription based.

The combination addresses the three biggest headaches: capacity growth, ransomware threats, and recovery speed (without the usual trade-offs).

