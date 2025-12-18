Storage news ticker – December 18

DNA storage startup Atlas Data Storage CEO Varun Mehta has written a blog, “Woolly Mammoth DNA Can Last 1.2 M Years. Can our Data?” He says: “At Atlas DS, we have built upon years of DNA storage research to make DNA-based archiving practical and scalable… Our custom chip synthesizes (think of it as ‘writing’) DNA at an unprecedented speed and cost efficiency. The prototypes we use today produce data at GB scale, already well beyond industry norms, and our next-generation chip will boost that capacity to TB scale within a year.”

…

Neocloud leader CoreWeave announced that AI company Runway has signed a contract with CoreWeave to provide AI cloud solutions that will scale and accelerate its next generation video generation models. Runway will utilize CoreWeave’s NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems for large-scale training and inference as well as W&B Models for full observability across their workloads. Runway will also make its models available on W&B Inference, powered by the CoreWeave AI Cloud Platform, and will leverage CoreWeave AI Object Storage, an industry-leading service that makes a single dataset instantly accessible anywhere in the world, without any egress charges or request / transaction fees.

…

Dell and Equinix have joined forces to bring Dell PowerStore and PowerFlex to Equinix cloud-connected datacenters. Cloud compute can run in AWS or Azure while data stays secure and high-performing on Dell infrastructure, with PowerFlex scaling compute and storage over private, low-latency links. With over 250 Equinix datacenters in 70+ markets, this collaboration empowers organizations to achieve cloud-like scalability while maintaining enterprise governance and compliance. Read more in a blog here.

…

Dell’s PowerScale scale-out clustered filer is used in many M&E businesses.

It has been used by Lightstorm Entertainment in its special effects work for Avatar: Fire and Ash. Lightstorm relies on PowerScale for high-performance access to hundreds of millions of files throughout production. SyncIQ replication keeps data synchronized between sites, reducing delays and ensuring artists can work without interruption. For archiving, Dell ObjectScale provides a private cloud environment where petabytes of material are securely stored and mirrored across locations. A blog tells you more.

Australian production house KMM, known for iconic films like Mad Max: Fury Road and Happy Feet, uses Dell Precision workstations and PowerScale storage, and has achieved a 50x acceleration in production processes and reduced pre-visualization timelines from years to months.

Dell Precision rack workstations and PowerScale storage enable Cosm to deliver 12K-resolution visuals and real-time content to audiences in its dome-shaped venues, which require up to 300 TB of data.

As the University of Texas transitioned to the Southeastern Conference, it partnered with Dell to build Texas Studios, a state-of-the-art broadcast facility. Powered by PowerScale and PowerEdge servers, the studio produces over 160 live events annually, delivering real-time stats, high-resolution replays, and immersive fan experiences.

…

GRAID and HighPoint benchmarked fast RAID performance using a RocketStor 8631C enclosure holding GRAID’s SupremeRAID card hooked up to a Rocket 7638D PCIe Gen5 hub which linked to 16 x Sandisk SN861 NVMe SSDs. These were configured as a RAID 5 array with “over 100 TB of storage capacity and astounding performance – nearly 57 GB/s, and over 3,700K IOPS.” HighPoint deployed a customized UBM firmware configuration for the Rocket 7638D, which enabled the Sandisk SSDs to operate as a unified, high-bandwidth storage array with full PCIe Gen5 signal integrity. This jointly validated solution is available for immediate integration.

GRAID and HighPoint Rocket and RocketStor setup

…

Japanese ICT services provider Enecom is using multiple Infinidat InfiniBox systems for 100 percent availability, the highest application performance, highly scalable storage capacity, significant cost savings, and cyber storage resilience. Enecom has deployed five InfiniBoxes in its infrastructure: two systems for Enecom’s comprehensive enterprise-centric solution called “EneWings” using its own cloud infrastructure; two systems for internal Enecom virtual infrastructure; and one system for backup and verification. The Infinidat storage enables highly reliable, always-on services, supports rapid data volume growth, and ensures robust enterprise cyber storage safeguards against cyber threats.

…

HPE has sponsored a DCIG competitive intelligence report comparing its StoreOnce deduping backup target systems with Dell’s PowerProtect systems. Get the report here.

…

IBM Storage Deep Archive has multi-library support. With multi-library support, users can configure up to two libraries under a single S3 endpoint. This setup ensures that data is written redundantly across both libraries, eliminating single points of failure and enhancing data durability. The addition of high-availability nodes means that even if one node fails, access to data remains uninterrupted, critical for enterprise environments where uptime is paramount. More here.

…

InfluxData released InfluxDB 3.8, available on both its Core and Enterprise products, which introduces:

Linux service management across InfluxData’s deb and rpm packages, so InfluxDB installs and runs like a standard Linux service without manual setup.

For teams running InfluxDB on Kubernetes, 3.8 introduces an official Helm chart for InfluxDB 3 Enterprise. This makes deployments more predictable, repeatable, and aligned with production best practices.

3.8 introduces an official Helm chart for InfluxDB 3 Enterprise. This makes deployments more predictable, repeatable, and aligned with production best practices. Processing Engine refinements to write buffering and query handling for sparse datasets, improving stability under uneven workloads.

Version 1.6 of InfluxData’s Explorer UI was also released and includes Custom Instructions for the Ask AI feature. This gives users more control over how the AI behaves and what context it uses when generating responses. Users can teach Ask AI naming conventions, call out which measurements or tags matter most, or specify how they want results formatted.

Overall, this release is focused on operational maturity and making InfluxDB easier to deploy, manage, and run reliably in production. You can view the full blog with more details on the release here.

…

SaaS data protector Keepit has signed a distribution deal with Ingram Micro for France.

…

Keepit has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS Data Protection 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52971725, December 2025).

…

Kioxia announced the development of highly stackable oxide-semiconductor channel transistors that will enable the practical implementation of high-density, low-power 3D DRAM. This technology was presented at the IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) held in San Francisco, USA, on December 10, and has the potential to reduce power consumption across a wide range of applications, including AI servers and IoT components.

…

Kioxia announced its AiSAQ, which is Approximate Nearest Neighbor Search (ANNS) software technology, has been integrated into the open-source, vector database, Milvus beginning with version v2.6.4. Milvus users can take full advantage of AiSAQ SSD-optimised vector search capabilities, providing developers and enterprises with a practical and cost-efficient path to scaling AI applications without facing the difficulty of scaling DRAM memory size typically associated with large-scale vector search.

…

Kioxia America announced that Linus Tech Tips recently released a video from their visit to Kioxia’s Yokkaichi plant in Japan. The video received over 1 million views within the first 24 hours. Linus Sebastian shows how raw silicon is transformed into flash memory chips and SSDs. Watch the video here.

Kioxia’s Yokkaichi Plant in Japan

…

Kioxia Europe announced its 2.5-inch KIOXIA CM7 Series Enterprise PCIe 5.0 NVMe 2.0, CD8P Series Data Center PCIe 5.0 NVMe 2.0, and CD8 Series PCIe 4.0 NVMe 1.4 SSDs have been successfully tested for compatibility and interoperability with the Adaptec SmartRAID 4300 Series RAID storage accelerator card from Microchip Technology Inc.

…

Hammer will be distributing Nexsan E-Series, Unity, and Assureon storage products across Europe. The Unity NV-Series delivers multi-protocol performance for GPU-driven compute environments, while the E-Series enables ultra-dense, energy-efficient scale at lower cost than traditional enterprise platforms.

…

Open source database company Percona has announced the Percona Packages suite of structured consulting and support offerings for enterprise IT and DBA teams. The packages include:

Quickstart: Prevents outages during high-traffic events with proactive optimization, health checks, and three months of 24/7 expert support.

Performance Optimization: Improves efficiency by identifying and solving bottlenecks like slow queries and configuration issues and providing hands-on tuning for faster response times and improved reliability.

AI Readiness: Prepares PostgreSQL environments for AI demands like vector search and real-time inference, optimizing extensions like pgvector and providing benchmarks.

…

Predatar has released a new version of its Recovery Assurance software. The R18 ‘Black Widow’ release introduces support for Zerto-replicated workloads, meaning that Zerto customers can now benefit from Predatar’s automated recovery testing and malware interrogation. The release takes Predatar one step closer to its goal of providing pre-emptive proof of safe and fast data recovery across all major backup and storage solutions. Learn more about Predatar for Zerto here.

…

AI data retrieval supplier QDrant says: “As we start to wrap up 2025, we want to take a moment to celebrate and share all the new vector search capabilities we launched. The releases resulted in a retrieval engine designed for real-world AI workloads: agentic, multimodal, hybrid, cost-efficient, and enterprise-ready.” Read more in a blog.

…

Quantum announced that all matters brought before the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on December 16 were approved, including the proposal to issue senior secured convertible notes to Dialectic Technology SPV LLC in a dollar-for-dollar exchange for approximately $55 million of term debt held by Dialectic.

Hugues Meyrath, CEO of Quantum, commented: “We are grateful to our shareholders for their strong support in approving this strategic debt exchange, which significantly strengthens our balance sheet by eliminating approximately 50 percent of our outstanding term loan debt. Following this transaction, the Company will have eliminated $140 million in total debt from its balance sheet since its peak debt in 2020.”

…

HCI vendor Scale Computing, recently acquired by Acumera, announced an expanded partnership with Lenovo to deliver systems for distributed enterprises and virtualization customers seeking an alternative to VMware. The partnership now includes the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 powered by Scale Computing HyperCore virtualization suite (SC//HyperCore), available through Lenovo On Demand, as well as expanded availability of the Scale Computing Reliant Platform Edge Computing as a Service on the ThinkEdge SE100.

…

SK hynix has become the first in the industry to complete the Intel Data Center Certified process to apply 256 GB DDR5 RDIMM – a high-capacity server module based on 32 Gb fifth-generation 10nm-class (1b) DRAM – to the Intel Xeon 6 processor.

…

The SNIA Compute, Memory, and Storage Community presents the “How New Memories Will Accelerate Both Inference and General-Purpose Compute” webinar on January 20, 2026, 12 PM PT. The moderator is Arthur Sainio of Smart Modular, and the presenters are Tom Coughlin, Coughlin Associates, and Jim Handy, Objective Analysis. Register here.

…

The SNIA is hosting SDC: StorageAI on April 29, 2026, in Denver, CO. This one-day event will focus on the real impacts of AI workloads and the strategies needed to tackle them. Sessions will explore:

Storage architectures optimized for AI

AISIO (Accelerator Initiated Storage IO)

Closing data processing gaps

Standardized approaches for secure and efficient data movement

KV-cache storage offload

Advances in vector database indexing

LLM training data flows

And more

Registration is $149, and offers an opportunity to connect with experts and gain knowledge. Learn more and register here.

…

StorONE has been validated through the HPE Partner Ready for Technology Partner Program when running on ProLiant Gen11 servers. StorONE’s software converges block, file, and object services on ONE platform, with AI-driven smart auto-tiering that optimizes data placement, and integrated data protection that ensures resilience. Integration with HPE GreenLake provides unified visibility and simplified management across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments.

Gal Naor, CEO of StorONE, said: “Flash prices are climbing, budgets are not, and enterprises need performance without being forced into all flash architectures. StorONE on HPE gives organizations a single, efficient platform that delivers flash performance with HDD economics, provides full hardware flexibility, and scales across every workload. This is the storage model the market has been waiting for.”

…

Stravito, describing itself as the Insights Intelligence Platform trusted by global brands to turn their existing research into confident, growth-driving decisions, has made two senior appointments, naming Stephen Smyth as Chief Product Officer, and Lori Mills as SVP of Sales North America, to accelerate product innovation and US expansion.

…

UK AI datacenter deployer Carbon3.ai is deploying direct liquid-cooled HPE ProLiant Compute XD685 servers powered by Nvidia Blackwell Ultra AI GPU infrastructure. The setup includes Nvidia Spectrum-X and BlueField-3 networking. The systems will be hosted within an HPE AI Mod POD, a modular, performance-optimized datacenter that can be placed virtually anywhere. Beyond infrastructure, Carbon3.ai’s AI platform provides the software and tools that allow organisations to operationalize AI quickly, enabling agentic teams, workflow automation, and industry-specific solutions that convert compute capacity into measurable business value. It will include Nvidia AI Enterprise software and feature VAST Data storage.

…

VAST Data has announced that Canada’s SciNet (University of Toronto) and SHARCNET (University of Waterloo) have standardized on the VAST AI Operating System to power a new wave of GPU-accelerated research and sovereign cloud innovation. Both are among Canada’s five national host sites. SciNet is home to the Trillium supercomputer, of which VAST is the data and AI operating system for its third-generation environment serving traditional HPC codes and emerging AI workloads side by side. At SHARCNET, the new Nibi cluster powered by VAST supports thousands of researchers across disciplines, from bioinformatics and physics to economics and the humanities.