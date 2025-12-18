Introducing Lenovo’s DE6600 series: storage made smarter

Lightning fast with oodles of capacity, meet the DE6600

Looking for storage that keeps up with your most demanding workloads?

Meet Lenovo’s next-generation NVMe solution – the DE6600 Series. It’s built for speed, simplicity, and scalability, so you can focus on what matters: powering your business.

What makes it stand out?

Two powerful models:

DE6600F for all-flash performance

DE6600H for a hybrid approach

Blazing-fast performance: Sub-100 microsecond latency and enterprise-class throughput for even the toughest applications.

Flexible connectivity: Choose from 10/25Gb iSCSI, 16/32Gb FC/NVMe-FC, 100Gb IB/NVMe-RoCE, plus SAS expansion.

Compact design: A 2U rack that packs in 24 NVMe drives.

Scale without limits

Start at 367TB raw NVMe capacity and grow up to 1.798 PiB all-flash or 7.741 PiB hybrid. Perfect for AI, HPC, real-time analytics, and large-scale databases.

Always on, always reliable

With active-active controllers and enterprise-class data protection, the DE6600 Series is built for high availability—because downtime isn’t an option.

Easy to manage

Enjoy unified management with Lenovo XClarity, making deployment simple and giving you a consistent experience across Lenovo’s storage portfolio.

Where it shines

AI and machine learning

Big data analytics

High-performance computing

Enterprise databases like Oracle and SQL

Ready to integrate

The DE6600 Series works seamlessly with Lenovo ThinkSystem servers and supports multiple protocols for diverse IT environments.

Need uncompromising performance and scalability? The Lenovo DE6600F is ready to deliver.

Reach out to your local Lenovo sales team for more details.

Contributed by Lenovo.