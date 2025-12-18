Introducing Lenovo’s DE6600 series: storage made smarter

Lightning fast with oodles of capacity, meet the DE6600
Looking for storage that keeps up with your most demanding workloads?
Meet Lenovo’s next-generation NVMe solution – the DE6600 Series. It’s built for speed, simplicity, and scalability, so you can focus on what matters: powering your business.
What makes it stand out?
Two powerful models:
DE6600F for all-flash performance
DE6600H for a hybrid approach
Blazing-fast performance: Sub-100 microsecond latency and enterprise-class throughput for even the toughest applications.
Flexible connectivity: Choose from 10/25Gb iSCSI, 16/32Gb FC/NVMe-FC, 100Gb IB/NVMe-RoCE, plus SAS expansion.
Compact design: A 2U rack that packs in 24 NVMe drives.
Scale without limits
Start at 367TB raw NVMe capacity and grow up to 1.798 PiB all-flash or 7.741 PiB hybrid. Perfect for AI, HPC, real-time analytics, and large-scale databases.
Always on, always reliable
With active-active controllers and enterprise-class data protection, the DE6600 Series is built for high availability—because downtime isn’t an option.
Easy to manage
Enjoy unified management with Lenovo XClarity, making deployment simple and giving you a consistent experience across Lenovo’s storage portfolio.
Where it shines
- AI and machine learning
- Big data analytics
- High-performance computing
- Enterprise databases like Oracle and SQL
Ready to integrate
The DE6600 Series works seamlessly with Lenovo ThinkSystem servers and supports multiple protocols for diverse IT environments.
Need uncompromising performance and scalability? The Lenovo DE6600F is ready to deliver.
Reach out to your local Lenovo sales team for more details.
Contributed by Lenovo.