IDrive marches into Salesforce backup arena

IDrive has a Salesforce Backup offering safeguarding customer data and metadata in their Salesforce accounts..

The company claims it is the world’s most popular backup service, with more than 5 million customers who backup more than 1 EB of data. It provides consumer, work PC, team, small business and enterprise backup, E2 cloud object storage service, and backup for five SaaS apps: Box, Dropbox, Google Workspace, Office365, and now Salesforce.

IDrive Salesforce Backup backs up standard and custom Salesforce objects, files and attachments, including documents, notes, Chatter feeds, and more. It also backs up metadata items like custom objects and fields, Apex classes and triggers, workflows, reports, dashboards, configurations, and more. It means you can restore the raw data, the structure and logic of a Salesforce deployment.

Backups are encrypted using AES 256-bit encryption and stored in the cloud. Incremental backups can automated to take place daily, for both production and sandbox environments, with granular point-in-time restoration at every level, from entire org down to individual fields, and there is a central management console.

There is no shortage of Salesforce backup options. First of all there is Salesforce’s own backup and recovery services, formerly Own Recover. Pricing is not public, with a Salesforce FAQ saying “Pricing varies based on each customer’s individual needs. Our sales team will work with you to tailor a package that meets your requirements and price considerations, no matter your company’s size or industry.”

Outside Salesforce itself, there are many other Salesforce customer data protecting vendors. For example, Asigra, Cohesity, Commvault, HYCU, IBM, Keepit, Odaseva, Rubrik, and Veeam.

IDrive Salesforce Backup is offered at $20/user/seat per year, with unlimited storage, and monthly plans are also available starting at $2 per seat.

For comparison, other competitors like Keepit are at $3/month for smaller users and $5/month for larger customers, equaling $36/year and $60/year per seat.

Find out more about IDrive Salesforce Backup here.