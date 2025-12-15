Nutanix provides tranche of sovereign cloud updates across its software portfolio

Nutanix has announced a Distributed Sovereign Cloud (DSC) offering adding more secure operations and management to multi-cloud environments.

It says this is designed give enterprises greater flexibility to deploy and govern their infrastructure across distributed environments running traditional (VM), modern (cloud-native), and AI applications, including fully disconnected environments, with cloud providers that offer sovereign services, or across a combination of both – without sacrificing unified management or operational simplicity.

Thomas Cornely.

Thomas Cornely, Nutanix EVP of Product Management, said: “These new capabilities give customers the clarity and control needed to draw their own sovereign boundaries across distributed environments and leverage the resiliency and flexibility that distributed clouds provide.”

Nutanix DSC is a set of new facilities in the Nutanix Cloud Platform offering to provide orchestrated lifecycle management of multiple dark-site environments, along with on-premises deployment options for governance and control planes. We understand a Nutanix dark site is an on-prem setup completely isolated from the internet, used for security or compliance. Software updates and management are handled manually via locally hosted bundles.

The Nutanix Central unified cloud console used to view and manage Nutanix services deployed either on-prem or on Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2), can now run in customer controlled, on-premises environments. Nutanix cloud-based Data Lens governance and security software will also soon run in customer controlled on-prem environments.

Nutanix Government Cloud Clusters (GC2) on AWS is now generally available (GA) and enables US federal agencies to build and operate a distributed sovereign cloud. GC2 on AWS keeps orchestration inside the government agency’s environment with no external SaaS or shared credentials, enabling Nutanix clusters to run fully within their Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Google Cloud is now GA in 17 world-wide Google cloud regions. There are new Azure and AWS NC2 regions in the USA, and NC2 on both successfully completed its annual SOC 2 Type 2 audit and achieved the renewal of its ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, 27701, and 22301 certifications. NC2 on Azure received its CSA Star Level 2 Certification for the first time this year.

NC2 is available in Europe on the OVH cloud for sovereign clouds there.

The Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) will include a FIPS 140-3–validated and STIG-compliant Ubuntu Pro image option that is currently under development to further strengthen it for customers with strict security and compliance requirements. Nutanix says it’s extending VPC-based isolation, network load balancing, and microsegmentation capabilities to containerized workloads to give customers consistent control across VMs and containers.

NKP clusters will automatically register into Nutanix Prism Central for immediate infrastructure-level visibility.

With the recent release of government-ready Nvidia AI Enterprise software branches, Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI) customers can now deploy AI models with Nvidia NIM microservices, including new object detection and data parsing features, running in containers that are STIG-hardened and FIPS-enabled. Additional NAI security enhancements include stronger identity integration, fine-grained access controls for models, and expanded logging and monitoring to support governed AI workloads.

NAI also gets a new LLM (Large Language Model) metrics dashboard that provides insight into request and token activity, for better monitoring and management of AI workloads.

The Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) has new capabilities enabling customers to maintain application availability across sites and regions during outages. There are “sophisticated” tiered disaster recovery options that match protection levels to each workload, for additional fault tolerance and cyber recovery resilience. These include multi-cloud snapshots, and ensure business continuity in the event of up to three site or region failures.

Nutanix says security policies stay consistent during failover and live migration, reducing operational gaps when workloads move.

The Nutanix Data Services for Kubernetes software extend tiered synchronous and asynchronous disaster recovery protections to containers with both block and file data.

In NCP, a new Nutanix Infrastructure Manager automation tool streamlines deployments using validated, fully-tested design patterns, making it easier to stand up and maintain data center environments. NCP also gets a unified network control plane providing a single view of VLANs, virtual networks, and micro-segmentation policies, giving administrators centralized visibility and control across the entire network including on-prem and public cloud environments.

Nutanix’ comprehensive, vendor-agnostic, and cloud-agnostic, hyper-converged application operating environment just became more enterprise-capable.