Storage news ticker – 12 December 2025

Backblaze’s Patrick Thomas, head of go-to-market (GTM), will present a theater session at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations, & Cloud Strategies Conference 2025 (Gartner IOCS), taking place December 9–11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thomas will highlight real-world examples of how organizations, including Big Cartel, Decart, urlscan.io, and a Fortune 100 media company, have modernized their architectures with independent cloud storage. Several of these organizations achieved reductions of up to 80% in storage costs while improving performance and unlocking new AI and data-intensive workflows.

Updates to CloudCasa by Catalogic make protecting Kubernetes and VM data easier and more efficient. CloudCasa now supports the Server Message Block (SMB) protocol for backup storage, making it effortless to protect your data using your existing Windows servers or NAS devices. It has user-selectable compression options to adjust compression to match an environment—per cluster or per backup—to optimize storage usage and performance.

Italian IT company Smeup has expanded its adoption of Cubbit as part of a Business Alliance Partnership that increases capacity to 3.2 petabytes, up from the initial 1.6 petabytes. The agreement has a dual objective: to enhance Smeup’s internal data management and resilience, and to accelerate S3 cloud storage adoption across the region through the launch of a fully Italian, secure, flexible, and cost-competitive offering. Smeup has integrated Cubbit DS3 Composer — software-defined object storage — into its three data centres located in the Italian regions of Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy. Key use cases range from immutable backup repositories to cloud NAS for file sharing, application automation, and file and document archiving, through to hierarchical storage management (HSM).

The Data Exchange podcast has a session of AI foundation models and structured data. It says “Stanford professor and Kumo.ai co-founder Jure Leskovec introduces the concept of a relational foundation model for structured enterprise data. This approach treats relational data as graphs, allowing a pre-trained transformer to make instantaneous predictions directly from raw data without manual feature engineering. Jure explains how this technology provides state-of-the-art results for tasks like churn prediction, recommendation systems, and fraud detection, empowering data science teams to deliver business value faster.” Read a transcript here.

FalconStor Software highlighted strong 2025 momentum driven by global partner expansion, including a new strategic agreement with a global technology services company, and continued growth in recurring revenue. The company also introduced Habanero, a major new hybrid cloud object storage offering designed for IBM partners to deliver seamless cloud-based data protection and disaster recovery for their customers. FalconStor’s active worldwide partner ecosystem grew by 15 percent year over year, reflecting strengthened engagement from IBM-aligned resellers, integrators, and MSPs across Asia Pacific, EMEA, and North America. It protects more than 900 IBM Power customers across more than 27 countries, including organizations relying on FalconStor for long-term retention of more than 3,700 petabytes of IBM i data.

Index Engines is showcasing AI-powered cyberstorage resilience at Gartner IOCS. It will show how its AI-powered data integrity validation strengthens cyberstorage resilience and enables clean, confident recovery after ransomware attacks. Its CyberSense platform provides continuous forensic analysis to detect corruption early and pinpoint safe recovery points with precision.

Self-hosted SaaS data protector Keepit is expanding its European market reach with a strategic go-to-market relationship in Poland with Ingram Micro. This collaboration aims to expand Keepit’s reach across the Polish IT channel and make robust SaaS data protection accessible to Polish resellers, MSPs, and MSSPs.

Argus Research, a New York City-based independent financial market research firm, has deployed Object First’s immutable backup storage appliance as a last line of defense against ransomware. It had relied on a traditional storage area network (SAN) for its on-premises repository and maintained off-site disaster recovery for backups to ensure business continuity. The firm sought to strengthen resilience to evolving cybersecurity risks like ransomware with on-premises immutable backup storage, and chose ObjectFirst. Read the case study here.

Peer Software has been recognised in the 2025 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Hybrid Cloud Storage report. According to the report’s vendor summary for Peer Software, it was reviewed based on Overall Experience along with User Interest and Adoption metrics. It scored 4.6/5.0 for Product Capabilities, 4.3/5.0 for Sales Experience, 4.6/5.0 for Deployment Experience, and 4.5/5.0 for Support Experience. There was a strong willingness to recommend rating of 96% based on total 31 reviews as of 30 September 2025 from customers using Peer Software’s hybrid cloud file services in industries including professional services, manufacturing, and energy/utilities. Access the complimentary report here.

A Pure Storage blog, Nutanix with FlashArray Now Generally Available, puts a spotlight on a new integrated system from Nutanix and Pure combining Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure and Pure’s FlashArray, delivering a scalable, full-stack virtual infrastructure for mission-critical, data-intensive workloads, including AI.

Snowflake has joined the Agentic Artificial Intelligence Foundation (AAIF) as a Gold member. The AAIF, hosted under The Linux Foundation umbrella, is a brand-new, neutral open source organisation dedicated to standardising the building blocks for the next generation of AI agents. Snowflake understands that the success of AI apps and agents relies entirely on seamless access to quality data, as well as the open standards and frameworks that make that high-quality data possible. Read more in this blog.

