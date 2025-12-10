And then there were three – Qumulo embraces Google Cloud

Qumulo has ported its scale-out filesystem to the Google Cloud platform, making it available in the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Cloud Native Qumulo (CNQ) has exabyte-plus scalability and full support for any file or object-based application. Customers can bring every workload, Qumulo says, “from massive archives to the most demanding AI and high-performance computing (HPC) applications,” from existing on-premises sites and into the AWS, Azure and now Google clouds without any refactoring.

Brandon Whitelaw.

Qumulo SVP of Product Brandon Whitelaw said: “Due to Google Cloud’s high-speed networking and powerful Z3 instances, CNQ can achieve an unprecedented level of performance, with over 1.6 TBps (12,500 Gbps) of aggregate throughput and 20 million IOPS at 99.7 percent of theoretical instance performance to a single file system. Better yet, it was able to scale up and down from that level on the fly—completely independent from capacity stored.”

CNQ runs in a customer’s Google Cloud VPC, and can be deployed via Terraform, “enabling the creation of a complete file data platform on Google Cloud in less than 10 minutes.” Users can select the specific Google Compute Engine instance type to fit their performance needs.

Users pay only for the capacity and performance they use. Qumulo says its NeuralCache feature, with predictive caching, uses machine learning to optimize reads and writes, “improving performance and dramatically reducing cloud I/O costs by up to 99 percent.”

CNQ on Google Cloud can scale capacity automatically to exabyte levels in a single namespace by adding data, with no need to formally provision anything. Users can non-disruptively reconfigure it in minutes to dynamically scale performance.

The company says CNQ “offers an exceptional return on investment through innovative pricing models and fully customizable performance.” It provides adjustable throughput and IOPS and has real-time analytics to show how clients are using the system, how it’s changing over time, and where data is being created without having to index or treewalk the system.

CNQ can now compete more strongly with Dell’s PowerScale/OneFS scale-out filer in public cloud support terms. Both suppliers have a focus on AI and, last month, Qumulo announced three AI-infused capabilities: Helios AI Agent, Cloud AI Accelerator, and AI Networking, to its Cloud Data Platform to improve management, AI data selection and delivery.

Bootnote

Qumulo CEO Doug Gourlay contacted us about the final paragraph above, and said: “Chris, I was curious about the commentary on Qumulo now being able to compete with Dell PowerScale/OneFS in public cloud support terms. While I see offerings from NetApp with some regularity, and we are working closely with many customers to actively help them improve their performance, elasticity, and cloud costs by upgrading them with Qumulo’s cloud native offering, I have not seen a single Dell PowerScale/OneFS cloud implementation in a production environment compared to Qumulo now having hundreds of cloud instances across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud.”