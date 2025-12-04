Storage news ticker – 4 December 2025

Filmmaker Joseph DiGiovanna (covered by CNN, Live With Kelly and Mark, and more) has been capturing 1 frame every 30 seconds of the New York city skyline since 2015—amassing 30M+ RAW images, synchronized multi-camera angles, a stitched 16K panorama, and continuous 24/7 skyline livestreams. The project has documented major NYC moments: the 2019 blackout, wildfire smoke, rare celestial events, emergency responses, and everyday atmospheric shifts. His storage backend was collapsing, as DiGiovanna was running everything on laptops + 66 external drives, with manual nightly backups. He had to delete years of livestream video because he couldn’t store it, and then migrated to a petabyte-scale 45Drives system and gained:

A unified, fault-tolerant ZFS backbone that handles tens of millions of files

Sustained ingest for multiple cameras + livestreams without dropped frames

Reliable 24/7 video archiving for the first time ever

Long-term data integrity and corruption protection

The ability to publicly expose the entire archive on NYCtimescape.com

…

Attacama has appointed Andrea Eaton as its CMO to help accelerate global adoption of its unified data trust platform.

…

AWS AI Factories represent a promotion of rack-scale AWS Outposts (AWS services on-prem) to AI data centre level, with customers providing the building and the power. AWS deploys and operates the underlying infrastructure, including the latest AI chips including Trainium2 and 3 accelerators and Nvidia GPUs (including B200, GB200, and upcoming B300, GB300), networking, and storage. And provides services like EC2, Bedrock, and SageMaker. You can deploy EC2 UltraClusters interconnected using Elastic Fabric Adapter (EFA) networking in a petabit-scale non-blocking network, helping you scale to thousands of GPUs and access several exaflops of accelerated compute.

Storages services comprise Amazon FSx for Lustre and S3 Express One Zone, enabling data access at hundreds of GBp/s of throughput and millions of IOPS. Customers can use their existing Nvidia GPUs. AWS includes its Nitro System’s hardware and firmware designed to enforce restrictions so that no one, including AWS, can access sensitive AI workloads.

AWS AI Factory pricing will be fun – aka highly complicated – to work out. Read more in an AWS AI Factory blog.

…

Cloud Software Group, Composed of TIBCO, Citrix and other software, has completed its acquisition of Veritas remnant Arctera.

…

Cloud storage provider Backblaze announced that Patrick Thomas, head of go-to-market (GTM), will present a theater session at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations, & Cloud Strategies Conference 2025 (Gartner IOCS), taking place December 9–11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thomas’s session will give infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders a strategic playbook for building an independent data layer to overcome data sprawl, optimize storage economics, and create the flexible foundation required for AI and multi-cloud initiatives.

…

Bizlytik Intelligence has released a 188-page research report looking at the global Hybrid Memory Cube and High-Bandwidth Memory market, 2025 – 2032. It looks at:

Market Revenue of Hybrid Memory Cube and High-Bandwidth Memory Market from 2020 to 2032.

Market Forecast for Hybrid Memory Cube and High-Bandwidth Memory Market from 2025 to 2032.

Regional Market Share and revenue from 2020 to 2032.

Country Market share within region from 2020 to 2032.

Key Memory Type and Product Type revenue and forecast.

Company Market Share Analysis, competitive scenario, ranking, and detailed company profiles.

Market driver, restraints, and detailed COVID-19 impact on Hybrid Memory Cube and High-Bandwidth Memory Market.

The cost of the report is $2,750 and most Byzlytic clients buy via email. The report is typically in PDF format along with an Excel dataset. Contact Byzlytic here.

…

Databahn is available on the AWS Marketplace, giving customers a way to deploy Databahn’s AI-native security data pipeline and multi-cloud data fabric. It helps enterprises reduce log-volume costs, improve visibility, and unify IT + security telemetry across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

…

Eon, a startup building cloud data backups for enterprise AI, has raised a $300 million Series D funding round led by Elad Gil of Gil Capital. The round brings Eon’s total funding to $500 million since its founding less than two years ago, and increases its valuation to $4 billion, positioning it as the fastest-growing company in cloud infrastructure. The round included returning investors Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Greenoaks, and BOND.

Eon’s platform automates ingestion from cloud data sources across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud under a single pane of glass, converting static backups into an accessible data lake. By moving data from primary storage into Eon’s secondary storage, the platform maintains direct object storage API access while delivering efficiency, including backup cost reduction of 30 to 50 percent.

…

Frontgrade Technologies announced its SimpliStor Solid State Data Recorder (SSDR), a next-generation, radiation-tolerant data recorder. It delivers 2.5 TB of storage and 10 Gbps throughput in a 3U SpaceVPX package, with latency under 100 microseconds and continuous “store-to-full” recording. There is a 33-minute continuous recording window and rapid full-erase cycle (<1 minute). SimpliStor acts as a Network Attached Storage (NAS) device, connecting through a single 10GBase-KR Ethernet link. Learn more here.

…

The University of Kent in the UK selected 3.5 PB of Hitachi Vantara’s Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) with block, file, and object storage, delivered by Trustmarque, for its digital services. The setup uses Hitachi global-active device (GAD) for high availability and Veeam backup software. Files can be backed up each night 95% faster than before, and the system features multi-site replication, immutable snapshot backups, and rapid disaster recovery.

…

SaaS data protector Keepit has signed a distribution deal with TIM AG for the DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) region. The goal of the partnership is to build a strong SaaS partner network in the DACH region over the next 12 to 24 months and, together with system integrators, further develop the cloud data protection market.

…

Nikkei Asia reports Micron is spending $9.6 billion to build a high-bandwidth memory (HBM) fab in Hiroshima, western Japan, next to an existing fab. Construction could start in May 2026 with product ship possibly starting in 2028. The fab will use extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography tools amd likely buid HBM4 amd HBM4e product.

…

NetApp announced new support for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on Azure Red Hat OpenShift (ARO), powered by Azure NetApp Files (ANF), saying it’s a major step forward in helping enterprises modernize legacy infrastructure without refactoring or compromising performance.

…

Scalar i3 library.

Quantum has updated its Scalar i3 tape library, raising the number of modules from 8 (1 controller + 7 expansion chassis) to 16 in a 48 RU rack, and the number of supported tapes from 400 to 800. Its capacity goes up too of course, from 7.2 PB native with LTO-9 media to 14 PB. An ATTO iSCSI bridge that connects SAS tape drives to Ethernet networks using SCSI protocol, providing a lower-cost alternative to Fibre Channel.

Geoff Barrall, chief product officer at Quantum, said: “With these updates, the Scalar i3 now delivers the best combination of scalability, density, flexibility, and cyber protection in its class. As competing libraries from Dell and Overland Tandberg reach end-of-life, Scalar i3 will continue to provide customers with a clear upgrade path that lowers costs and extends the value of tape for years to come.”

…

Samsung researchers published a paper in Nature saying ultralow-power ferroelectric field-effect transistors (FeFETs) “secure up to 5-bit per cell multi-level capability, which is on par with or even exceeds current NAND technology, while showing nearly zero pass voltage, saving up to 96% power in string-level operations over conventional counterparts.” 3D NAND’s string architecture, with multiple cells connected in series, requires a high-voltage pass operation. The researchers say “3D integration of FeFET stacks into vertical structures … highlights low-pass-voltage string operation in scaled dimensions. Our work paves the way for next-generation storage memory with enhanced capacity, power efficiency and reliability.”

…

HA and DR supplier SIOS has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Resilience Software Competency in the Design category.

…

StorPool Storage announced the first all-in-one software-based HCI system integrated with Oracle Virtualization, which provides full-featured KVM management. StorPool adds sub-100µs in-VM latency and a rich data-management platform for always-on operations. Boyan Ivanov, CEO of StorPool, said: “Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware has fundamentally reshaped the global virtualization landscape, creating a cascade of challenges for organizations. StorPool has been battle-tested in very demanding production environments for nearly 15 years, powering some of the fastest, most resilient infrastructures worldwide, while Oracle Virtualization is trusted to virtualize the business-critical applications of enterprises around the globe.” Learn more here.

…

4TB in a USB stick: TEAMGROUP announced the PD40 Mini External SSD with a USB4 Type-C interface and read speeds of up to 4,000 MB/s. It features a stylish and sophisticated matte black and deep red finish. Its rubberized, grooved texture provides a firm grip and anti-slip protection. The integrated lanyard hole combines fashion and function, making it easy to attach to a backpack and carry on the go for effortless data access anytime, anywhere. The PD40 weighs just 22 grams and is available in 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB capacities. Read more here.

…

TrendForce research shows that demand for NAND Flash stayed strong in November 2025, fueled by AI applications and solid enterprise SSD orders. Suppliers continued to focus on capacity for high-margin enterprise and premium products, while old-node capacity was quickly phased out. This led to a further tightening of wafer supply, causing November contract prices for mainstream wafers to rise sharply. Monthly average price increases varied from 20% to over 60% across all product categories, with the surge quickly expanding to all density segments. TrendForce reports that suppliers currently have significant pricing power, and wafer-level supply shortages are unlikely to improve soon. Consequently, contract prices are projected to keep rising in December.

…

TrendForce’s recent research indicates that the ongoing expansion of AI infrastructure by CSPs fueled strong demand for enterprise SSDs in 3Q25. As a result, the combined revenue of the top five NAND Flash vendors grew by 16.5% QoQ, approaching $17.1 billion. The production cuts enacted earlier in the year are now impacting the market, helping to balance supply and demand in the latter half. Additionally, the rising proportion of enterprise SSD shipments contributed to increased ASPs among suppliers. A forecast for 4Q25 indicates that demand driven by AI for high-performance TLC and QLC enterprise SSDs will keep growing. However, as suppliers’ inventories normalize and node migrations cause typical yield-related losses, the growth in shipments will be more restrained. Ongoing shortages in HDD supply will continue to push NAND Flash prices upward. TrendForce predicts total NAND Flash prices will rise by 20–25%, further boosting quarterly revenue.

…

Exxact Corporation, which designs and delivers high-performance, GPU-accelerated workstations, servers, and clusters tailored for engineering simulation, AI, scientific calculation, and enterprise applications, is adding VDURA parallel file systems to its product set. This is for AI and high-performance computing. Jason Chen, VP at Exxact, said: “Our partnership with VDURA brings the storage performance our GPU platforms demand, giving users a smoother, more productive experience across AI and HPC workloads.”

…

Vector database startup Zilliz has selected AWS as its strategic cloud provider to power its vector database, using Amazon Graviton to improve cost optimization by over 20% while enhancing performance. Operating across nine AWS Regions and serving hundreds of enterprises worldwide, Zilliz has integrated Amazon Bedrock for foundation model access and Amazon SageMaker for model customization, while expanding its customer reach through AWS Marketplace.

…