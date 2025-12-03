HPE adds all-flash 7700 and high-end 5720 to StoreOnce backup line

HPE has refreshed its StoreOnce line of backup target appliances and strengthened support for Morpheus mission-critical virtual machines.

It introduced two Gen 5 StoreOnce systems in May – the 3720 and 3760 – which complemented the Gen 4 5200, 5250, 5260, 5650, and 5660 products. All these use disk drives for bulk backup storage. Now it is adding a high-end 5720 and a new all-flash system, the 7700.

StoreOnce product table with Gen 4 5000 series products (in italics and white background) retained for reference

The 7700 delivers up to 5x better RPOs and up to 3.5x faster RTOs than the Gen 4 5260. It takes up to 80 percent less datacenter rack space and consumes 24 percent less power compared with the 5660 (configured to protect 0.5 PB of data).

The 5720 utilizes up to 60 percent less datacenter rack space and 18 percent less power than the 5260. It supports data reduction ratios of up to 60:1, resulting “in significant storage and networking cost savings,” although the comparison system is not identified.

From left, StoreOnce 5720 and 7700

The Gen 5 StoreOnce appliances are integrated with HPE’s Alletra MP B10000 storage arrays. This means that they can provide crash-consistent volume backups, enabling storage volume restore even if the host B10000 is not available. This integrated protection is available for Alletra MP B10000 systems and later, and StoreOnce 3720, 3760, 5720, and 7700 appliances.

HPE blogger and Product Marketing Manager Ashwin Shetty suggests that “organizations can utilize this for purposes such as cyber forensics and potentially extend its application to areas including testing and development, as well as data analytics. In this way, backup data transitions from serving solely as insurance to becoming a strategic resource that supports informed decision-making and drives innovation throughout the organization.”

HPE slide

Morpheus

HPE’s Morpheus VMware alternative gains stretched cluster technology and synchronous replication for virtual machines on the HVM (Hardware Virtual Machine) hypervisor. HPE’s HVM is a KVM derivative. The sync replication will keep VMs running if a storage system or datacenter falls over. It can be combined with Alletra Peer Persistence to enable automatic failover between regional, national, and international datacenters with near-zero downtime.

HPE is integrating its Zerto disaster recovery and continuous data protection functionality with Morpheus as well. This will continuously protect VMs in the Morpheus Enterprise and VM Essentials editions.

A partnership with Veeam provides hypervisor and image-based backups of VMs in Morpheus VM Essentials, with claimed rapid recovery in private cloud environments, such as HPE’s Private Cloud Business Edition. The partnership features:

HPE validation of Morpheus Enterprise Software container services as a Veeam-ready solution, enabling containerized workload protection.

HPE Private Cloud Business Edition with Veeam Data Platform: Enterprises can soon deploy Private Cloud Business Edition with the Veeam Data Platform, providing data portability and resilience between VMware and VM Essentials.

Better storage efficiency as the Veeam Data Platform leverages the latest version of StoreOnce Catalyst to achieve up to 60:1 data reduction, removes incremental backup limits and boosts restore speeds, unlocking new hybrid cloud use cases and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

Veeam Data Platform introduces NVMe support for Alletra Storage MP B10000 and new snapshot integrations, enabling faster backups and near-instant recovery for critical workloads. New reference architectures that deliver end-to-end immutability across the HPE Alletra Storage MP portfolio are expected soon.

HPE and Veeam are launching two new joint services – Data Resilience and Security Posture workshop and Disaster Recovery Capability Maturity Analysis leveraging the Veeam Data Resiliency Maturity Model (DRMM) to help organizations assess and strengthen their cyber resilience, and use underlying reference architecture from HPE Cybersecurity Services.

Finally, HPE has added Model Context Protocol (MCP) support to its OpsRamp SaaS-based monitoring/observability platform, allowing AI agent interactions, having already added it to the Alletra MP X10000 object storage system.

HPE’s StoreOnce 7700 and 5720 are planned to be available from the first quarter of 2026. Morpheus Software with Zerto Software integration will be available in January 2026. A beta for Veeam’s image-based backup is now available with general availability planned for early 2026. A DCIG document compares Dell PowerProtect and the new StoreOnce appliances.