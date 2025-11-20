Cohesity strategically collaborating with AWS

Cohesity has inked a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to tie its data protection, cyber-resilience, and AI-driven analysis tools more tightly into the cloud giant’s services.

AWS customers now get access to Cohesity’s set of data protection and cyber-resiliency services and its Gaia AI assistant.

Sanjay Poonen

Sanjay Poonen, Cohesity CEO and President, said Cohesity and AWS have a shared vision to deliver cyber resilience to organizations everywhere: “By integrating Cohesity’s AI-powered data security capabilities with the secure-by-design, scalable global infrastructure and powerful AI capabilities of AWS, we will provide customers with even more effective options to confidently secure their data, keep it resilient, and leverage it to fuel business priorities.”

Cohesity says it can now provide its customers with significantly improved recovery time through native integrations across Amazon EC2, RDS, S3, and DynamoDB. Deduplication and compression reduce storage costs. There is improved immutable cyber vaulting capability through regulatory-grade, AWS-based vaulting, which is available across 36 regions worldwide. AWS-native immutability controls and private network isolation enable customers to meet compliance requirements and protect against ransomware attacks.

Gaia can be used to “unlock insights from petabytes of unstructured data – from file shares to SaaS applications – while maintaining strict governance and security controls.”

Cohesity announced a Google Cloud Platform integration in April this year. It also has a deep integration with Azure incorporating data protection and cyber-resilience, AI capabilities and native Azure services. It has comprehensive integrations with all three main public clouds.

Competitor Rubrik also has integrations with the top three clouds as well. Veeam has AWS, Azure, and GCP integrations, as does Commvault.

AWS CEO Matt Garman said: “AWS customers want to do two things with their data: keep it protected and put it to work. This collaboration with Cohesity helps them do both… Together we are transforming backup data from idle storage into a driver of innovation.”

Find out more from Cohesity about its AWS collaboration here.