Veeam’s lucky thirteen has twenty updates

Version 13 of Veeam’s Data Platform software ups the company’s game in data protection coverage, security, resilience AI assistance for admins and users.

Veeam calls this a ground-breaking release and it has beavered away to widen its data protection hypervisor coverage so that, wherever disenchanted VMware users go, Veeam will be able to protect their virtual machines and data. There are more anti-malware features, pre-and post-attack forensic help, AI-powered facilities, high-availability and more. There are twenty separate enhancements listed in a Veeam table;

CEO Anand Eswaran said: “With Veeam Data Platform v13, we are resetting the standard for data resilience. We’re giving organizations the intelligence, automation, and flexibility they need to outsmart cyberattacks, eliminate lock-in, and innovate without fear. V13 is a defining moment for the future of data and cyber resilience, and it also lays the technical foundation for Veeam’s next chapter: a unified data and AI command platform that brings protection, security, governance, and AI trust together in one intelligent experience.”

Recon Scanner 3.0, powered by Coveware, is now built directly into the Veeam Data Platform, making real-time operational threat visibility better. Its features include:

Flags suspected adversary behavior across monitored endpoints, including brute force attacks, suspicious file activity, and unexpected network connections.

Consolidated Triage Inbox enables organizations to see, sort, and manage all suspicious activity in one place, with severity ratings and behavioral insights.

Seamless integration with Veeam ONE Threat Center delivers real-time analytics and threat visualization to security dashboards.

Suppression Rules and context-rich findings help teams triage faster and reduce alert fatigue.

Microsoft Sentinel integration correlates Recon Scanner intelligence with broader threat signals for unified detection, investigation, and response.

Collects forensic data from Veeam environments and maps findings to the MITRE ATT&CK framework for unmatched threat context.

Other v13 security features are:

Veeam intelligence-driven Malware Analysis AI Agent – automatically detects, classifies, and reports malware and suspicious activity, providing actionable intelligence and guided remediation to ensure recoveries are trusted and clean.

Best in class Security, Identity and Access Controls: Least-privilege access and centralized authentication using SAML-based SSO reduce exposure and streamline secure access.

Immutable by Default: Backups are immutable by default to align with ransomware best practices and protect recovery points from unauthorized modification.

Industry-Leading Security and ITSM Integrations: Deep integrations with leading security and IT ops platforms – including CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Splunk, and ServiceNow – unify detection, investigation, and response.

V13 expands Veeam’s workload coverage and mobility:

Expanded Hypervisor Coverage: Support for Scale Computing HyperCore available now, with additional platforms including HPE Morpheus VM Essentials, Citrix XenServer, XCP-ng and more coming soon.

More are scheduled for release in 2026, including: OpenShift Virtualization Support: Native host-based VM backup and recovery for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, building on existing support through Veeam Kasten. Universal Hypervisor Integration API: A first-of-its-kind integration framework enabling any hypervisor vendor to integrate natively with Veeam’s backup and recovery capabilities using a standardized API, future-proofing customer environments as new virtualization technologies emerge.

Instant Recovery to Microsoft Azure: True instant recovery of critical workloads directly into Azure, enabling rapid restoration with a secure cleanroom environment to validate recoverability and minimize downtime.

There are Veeam Software Appliance and console additions as well:

Veeam Software Appliance with High Availability: A hardened, turnkey Linux-based appliance that deploys in minutes, self-updates, eliminates OS management overhead, with high availability for uninterrupted operations, without hardware lock-in, and cost savings compared to traditional competitive appliances.

Modern Web Console: A new customer-hosted, browser-based UI that simplifies setup, reduces infrastructure requirements, and streamlines daily management.

Veeam is the top vendor in the data protection+security market, and is engaged in an ongoing competitive struggle with Cohesity and Rubrik to retain its position and grow its business. Hence this feature-rich product release.

Veeam Data Platform v13 is available now through Veeam’s global sales channels. Recon Scanner 3.0 is now included with Veeam Data Platform Premium and is coming soon to Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners.