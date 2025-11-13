InfiniBox G4 Family enhancements change the game in high-end enterprise storage

The new InfiniBox SSA G4 F24 offers a lower footprint and more storage. Who wouldn’t want that?



Storage updates often promise the moon and deliver a firmware patch. Infinidat’s latest InfiniBox G4 refresh takes a different approach – actual system changes that doubled capacity, shrunk the physical footprint by nearly a third, and lowered the entry price of admission.

The new InfiniBox SSA G4 F24 squeezes high-end enterprise storage into only 11 rack units starting at 77TB, a 31% more compact package than previous models. More importantly for budget-conscious enterprises, it costs 29% less to get in the door.

The hybrid InfiniBox systems got a very interesting upgrade. Maximum effective capacity in a single rack jumped from up to 17.2PBe to up to 33PBe. That’s a 92 percent increase that required swapping 60-drive enclosures for 78-drive versions, bumping internal connectivity from 12Gbit/s SAS-2 to 22.5Gbit/s SAS-4, and increases hard drive capacity up to 24TB per drive coming at the end of Q4. Given the performance power of Infinidat’s multi-patented ultra-high performance neural cache technology, the InfiniBox hybrid has found a new sweet spot as a backup target amongst its other primary storage duties which it still does an outstanding job at, especially when concerned with performance at scale. Addressing these kinds of backup workload solutions will shorten backup windows and reduce backup restoration time. Those numbers matter for backup targets, where Infinidat also promises one-minute snapshot recovery time objective (RTO) regardless of how much data you’ve stored.

Then there’s the native protocol story. Infinidat embedded S3 object support directly into Infinidat’s InfuzeOS storage operating system rather than bolting it on afterward (a habit most competitors haven’t kicked). File, block, and object protocols now sit native in the operating system, which means fewer management headaches when workloads need different data access methods and common data services and utilities. It’s software-defined storage that actually simplifies things instead of adding layers.

The power efficiency claims sound aggressive until you check the source. Infinidat claims their system is close to 7x more power efficient than a fully configured competitive enterprise class competitor and is based on publicly available specs and the InfiniBox SSA F24 has more than twice the total usable capacity – the kind of number that matters when data centers are rationing watts for AI deployments. A 31% smaller footprint paired with lower power consumption per terabyte addresses real constraints, not abstract sustainability goals.

Infinidat launched the original InfiniBox G4 in May 2024, so this refresh lands barely a year and a half later. The timing suggests the company is pushing hard to capture market share beyond traditional high-end enterprise buyers. IDC’s Ashish Nadkarni, Group Vice President and General Manager of Worldwide Infrastructure, noted that organizations increasingly want “enterprise-class availability, cyber resilience, and performance at lower entry points”, and that’s exactly what these updates target. The InfiniBox SSA G4 F24 fits colocation facilities and remote sites that couldn’t accommodate previous models.

Whether the consolidation pitch works depends on whether enterprises trust one storage platform for mixed workloads. Infinidat’s betting they will, especially if power costs keep climbing and both data center and rack space stay scarce.

