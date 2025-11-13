Druva extends Microsoft cloud protection lineup

The scope of customer data protection in public clouds is constantly increasing, and Druva is announcing five additional Microsoft cloud protections covering Azure, Entra ID, Teams, and Dynamics 365 ERP.

Druva, a SaaS-based data protector, says many enterprises and organizations rely on Microsoft services for various business operations, collaboration, and identity access. This increases their exposure, in attack surface terms, to ransomware and insider threats. Druva’s fully managed Data Security Cloud service can provide defenses against these threats. It says it detects threats earlier, maintains compliance, and restores clean data where needed.

Stephen Manley

CTO Stephen Manley said: “Microsoft environments are the foundation of enterprise operations, so they are prime targets for cyberattacks. Businesses need a comprehensive solution that safeguards every facet of their Microsoft 365 environment and ensures IT and security teams have complete visibility and recoverability across their infrastructure.”

Enter Druva’s Data Security Cloud, which “addresses this need, giving customers assurance that their Microsoft environments are secure and resilient.”

It already protects Microsoft Windows, Microsoft 365, Entra ID, Dynamics 365, and Azure services such as Azure VM, SQL, and Blob Storage. Now it’s adding to this by announcing:

Expanded Microsoft Entra ID Protection: Enabling organizations to apply the same identity-based controls, such as Entra ID Conditional Access Policies and Administrative Units that protect logins to also safeguard backup and recovery operations.

Enabling organizations to apply the same identity-based controls, such as Entra ID Conditional Access Policies and Administrative Units that protect logins to also safeguard backup and recovery operations. Advanced Cyber Recovery for Azure Virtual Machines: Including malware and Indicators of Compromise (IOC) scans, AI-driven anomaly detection, and Safe Mode lockdown to help organizations detect threats sooner, respond faster, and recover clean data.

Including malware and Indicators of Compromise (IOC) scans, AI-driven anomaly detection, and Safe Mode lockdown to help organizations detect threats sooner, respond faster, and recover clean data. Agentless, Cloud-Native Protection for Azure Files: Agentless cloud-native protection that removes vulnerabilities, simplifies operations, and ensures ransomware-resilient data protection.

Agentless cloud-native protection that removes vulnerabilities, simplifies operations, and ensures ransomware-resilient data protection. Protected Collaboration and Communication for Microsoft Teams Private Chat: Ensuring one-to-one and group chat conversations are securely backed up and recoverable.

Ensuring one-to-one and group chat conversations are securely backed up and recoverable. Secure Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP: Enabling data integrity and business continuity while helping enterprises and partners maintain resilience against data loss or malicious tampering.

Druva says an organization's staff could use all or some of Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams, and all of their data involved in these services can be protected.