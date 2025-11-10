Storage news ticker – 10 November 2025

Jeskell Systems and Cobalt Iron have launched the industry’s first AI- and analytics-driven Backup as a Service (BaaS) dedicated to US government federal agencies. Delivered in partnership with the Department of Defense, the managed service delivers:

Advanced automation and analytics for proactive security and cyber resiliency

Streamlined billing and cost transparency for tight federal budgets

Compliance-ready architecture, powered by Cobalt Iron Compass and hosted securely in the U.S.

…

Regarding DDN’s partnership with Google Cloud to launch Managed Lustre powered by DDN’s EXAScaler technology, a new study shows that using “attention caches” (KV Cache) on high-performance storage (like Managed Lustre) can cut total cost of ownership by up to 35% and reduce GPU needs by 43%.

…

Fibre Channel supports several Upper Layer Protocols (ULPs), including SCSI, FICON, NVMe, Avionics, and RDMA. In an FCIA live webinar, “Versatility of Fibre Channel – Multi-Protocol Magic,” it will explore the FC-4 layer of the Fibre Channel architecture that provides the services used by the various ULPs deployed in Fibre Channel products. Register here to join it on November 19 at 10am PT/1 pm ET.

…

The IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) is the forum where scientists and engineers come together to disclose, discuss and debate the best recent R&D work in electron devices, semiconductors, and microelectronic technologies. The 71st annual IEEE IEDM conference will be held December 6-10, 2025 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square hotel, with online access to recorded content available afterward. Five papers on advanced memory technologies were selected by the IEDM committee as technical highlights:

Paper #29.1, “Highly Stackable Oxide-Semiconductor Channel Transistor Technology for Future High-Density and Low-Power 3D DRAM,” M. Okajima et al, Kioxia,

Paper #40.3, “First Systematic Characterization of Floating Body Effects in GAA Nanosheet 3D DRAM Access Transistors,” D. Garbin, et al, imec

Paper #28.3, “Monolithic 3D Integration of Dual-Gated ALD Oxide-Channel Non-Volatile Capacitive Memory on 40nm Si CMOS for Digital Compute-in-Memory,” J. Lee et al, Georgia Tech

Paper #32.2, “A BEOL FeFET-Based Multi-bit ACiM Macro with High Accuracy and Throughput via Device-Array-System Co-Optimization for Edge LM,” R. Zhu et al, Peking University/Hong Kong University of Science and Technology/Beijing Information Science and Technology University/Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Integrated Circuits

Paper #11.2, “An 8Mb Learning-Aware RRAM Compute-in-Memory Accelerator for Embodied Self-Supervised Learning,” L. Yan et al, Peking University

The abstracts for those papers are here.

…

Infinidat has won three Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2025, for being a market leader and a trailblazer with innovation in cyberstorage, enterprise data protection, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for cyber resilience. The Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2025 celebrate the most innovative cybersecurity companies that are shaping the future of the industry. Now in its 13th year, the awards are recognized globally for highlighting companies that demonstrate exceptional innovation in defending against cyber threats.

…

Kingston has introduced its largest capacity, 8 TB, client PCIe 5.0 NVMe TLC NAND SSD, the Fury Renegade, with speeds up to 14.8 GBps.

…

In preliminary results, MSP, and latterly reseller-focused, backup and cyber-security supplier N-able recorded 13.1 percent Y/Y revenue growth to $131.7 million, soundly beating its $127.5 million outlook, with a GAAP profit of $1.4 million, down 87% from a year ago. CEO John Pagliuca said: “A standout example this quarter was a 70,000-device win, firmly validating our investments in mid-market expansion and ability to win large deals.”

CFO Tim O’Brien said: “We are focused on delivering cyber-resilience at scale, and this quarter’s performance reflects that focus: strong top-line growth, quality margins, healthy free cash flow, and considerable operational progress.” The fourth quarter outlook is $127 million +/- $500K, which would be 9 percent growth. The full 2025 guidance is $508.2 million +/- $500K, which would be 9 percent Y/Y growth as well.

N-able plans to introduce AI-based scanning of backup data that will continuously monitor data flows and flag unusual patterns. Pagliuca said: “AI expands the scope of software and what N-able, Inc. can do for our customers. It elevates the need for cybersecurity and expands our opportunity.”

…

Chirantan CJ Desai.

Database supplier MongoDB CEO and President Dev Ittycheria is resigning after more than 11 years in the post and will remain a board member and serve as an advisor to support the transition to new CEO Chirantan (CJ) Desai, He comes from being President for product and engineering at Cloudfare.

…

Object First announced a 291% year-over-year increase in bookings for Q3 2025. The results mark the sixth straight quarter of triple-digit growth. There was strong customer adoption of Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box-Immutability) immutable backup storage appliance purpose-built for Veeam with year-over-year bookings increasing by 248% in the U.S. and Canada, and 447% in EMEA. The Object First customer base grew 280% year-over-year, and its partner community grew 266% in Q3 2025.

…

Israeli startup RAAAM Memory, developing on-chip GCRAM memory technology, has raised an over-subscribed $17.5 million A-round of funding, bringing its total raised to $24 million. RAAAM has demonstrated its GCRAM technology on the silicon of leading foundries and has announced a close collaboration with NXP. GCRAM provides up-to 50% area reduction and up-to 10X power reduction over high-density SRAM. Robert Giterman, CEO and co-founder of RAAAM, said: “Our solution promises to resolve the memory bottleneck in leading edge AI chips through significant memory density improvement and lower power consumption compared to SRAM”.

The SNIA Swordfish Standard v1.2.8 is available. It was recently released as a SNIA standard and has been submitted to the ISO publication process. Download at snia.org/swordfish. Learn about the key features and updates in this blog post. Stay tuned for SDC 2025 Swordfish update presentations available soon on YouTube.

…

VDURA has added a GPU Storage Calculator to its website here. You can size storage against AMD Instinct GPU Accelerator reference specifications. Enter your GPU footprint to see how many VDURA flash nodes are required to meet or exceed published production and high-resolution targets.