HPE stops selling Qumulo, Scality and WEKA software

HPE has announced internally and to its channel partners that it will be stopping the sale of Qumulo, Scality and WEKA software.

Sales quoting will end on Jan 31, with orders no longer accepted from March 3rd.

HPE has been reselling the Qumulo scale-out filesystem, Scality object storage and WEKA parallel filesystem products running on its Proliant servers for some time. In recent consecutive quarters, sales of its own Alletra Storage MP storage hardware and software have risen strongly, and this hardware is accompanied by HPE’s OEM’d VAST Data filesystem software and HPE’s own object storage.

Partial image of HPE document discussing Qumulo, Scality and WEKA sales termination message

HPE told us: “This change is about simplifying HPE’s storage portfolio to focus more deeply on our own intellectual property and innovation and exemplifies HPE’s commitment to providing customers with differentiated solutions that drive positive outcomes. A more refined HPE Storage portfolio allows HPE to be laser-focused on customer challenges we can solve with the highest customer impact offerings.

“This change reflects the strength of our HPE-developed storage and data services platforms—including Alletra Storage MP B10000 and X10000, Private Cloud Business Edition, StoreOnce, Zerto, and GreenLake—which offer customers greater innovation, simplicity, and long-term value. Customers’ existing solutions remain fully supported through EOSL, and HPE will continue to work with ecosystem partners to ensure seamless continuity and customer success.

“HPE remains committed to enabling an ecosystem of technology partners to help deliver solutions and business outcomes that matter most to customers. Programs such as the HPE Technology Partner Program (TPP) and Unleash AI partner program for ISVs continue to provide partners with frameworks to integrate, validate, and accelerate joint innovation with HPE infrastructure. For customers, this means continued access to a broad, validated ecosystem of partner technologies that integrate seamlessly with HPE infrastructure, accelerating innovation while reducing risk.”

HPE CEO and President Antinio Neri recently said that an HPE focus was to capitalize on the unstructured data market growth with its own IP through Alletra MP products. Now we are seeing how that plays out.

Bullet 4 identifies HPE’s focus on selling its own storage software

A Scality spokesperson told us: “HPE was Scality’s first worldwide distribution partner, and we are proud of the strong foundation built through that collaboration. Over time, we have expanded and diversified our distribution network, establishing thriving relationships with other strategic hardware vendors including Dell, Cisco, Supermicro and Lenovo, global distributors such as Ingram Micro, Arrow, and TD Synnex, as well as a number of regional and local partners such as Eviden in France, and Tyron in India.

“While HPE distribution once represented more than 50 percent of our business, this proportion has naturally decreased over the past two years as Scality’s growth has accelerated—driven in particular by the strong momentum of ARTESCA.

“HPE has announced that, effective March 3, 2026, it will cease selling Qumulo, Scality, and WEKA software and services. HPE partners (VARs) can continue to sell those solutions with off-the-shelf HPE server SKUs. We continue to value our partnership with HPE and will maintain a close collaboration through a “meet in the channel” approach, ensuring joint success where our solutions align. At the same time, this transition creates an opportunity for Scality to drive business with HPE, now through distribution, enabling greater flexibility, stronger partner engagement, and improved margins across the channel.

“Scality remains fully committed to delivering best-in-class software-defined storage. Our products—ARTESCA, ARTESCA+, RING, and RING XP, consistently deliver the performance and reliability required for today’s most demanding workloads. As a recent example, a production RING deployment achieved over 400 GB/s throughput on HDDs (not costly all-flash), demonstrating both scalability and cost efficiency. RING XP can deliver even higher performance and has never been a bottleneck for customer applications.”

A WEKA spokesperson said: “HPE and WEKA are not terminating our GTM (Go To Market) relationship — we are simply changing the transactional structure of our partnership to meet in the channel. Both our organizations remain committed to continuing to support our mutual customers and channel partners with a focus on collaborating on use cases such as AI factories, generative and agentic AI, HPC, and other compute-intensive environments where flawless, high-performance is required. We cannot comment on how HPE chooses to manage or structure those transactions internally.”

We’ll add in any comments from Qumulo when we receive them.

This decision will remove an HPE reselling channel from Qumulo, Scality and WEKA. It will not be a killer blow to any one of them, far from that, but it will affect their sales revenue to some degree. And there’s the meet-in-the-channel possibility, as Scality and WEKA have mentioned. We can expect them to add HPE Alletra Storage MP-based offerings to their respective competitive watch lists, and prepare competitive comparison material for their own sales channels.