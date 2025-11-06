VAST Data lands $1.17 billion CoreWeave deal

VAST Data has signed a $1.17 billion commercial agreement with CoreWeave to supply storage and software to CoreWeave’s AI Cloud infrastructure.

CoreWeave, which thinks of itself as the AWS for GPUs, provides large-scale GPU computing services for AI training and inference. Originally launched as an NVIDIA GPU-powered crypto mining company, CoreWeave switched in 2019 to focus on GPU cloud services. It went public in March 2025, raising around $1.5 billion at $40 per share. The market cap is now $56.65 billion with stock trading at $114.42.

It operates 28 US data centers and five in Europe, hosting roughly 250,000 GPUs online today, and projecting 400,000-plus by mid-2026. It says customers can spin up 10,000 GPUs in under eight minutes. In addition to GPU compute and networking, CoreWeave offers “purpose-built storage solutions” for AI workloads.

Renen Hallak.

Renen Hallak, Founder and CEO of VAST Data, claimed: “At VAST, we are building the data foundation for the most ambitious AI initiatives in the world. Our deep integration with CoreWeave is the result of a long-term commitment to working side by side at both the business and technical level. By aligning our roadmaps, we are delivering an AI platform that organizations cannot find anywhere else in the market.”

VAST’s AI OS integrates data services – DataSpace, DataBase, DataStore, DataEngine, AgentEngine, InsightEngine – on top of its DASE (Distributed and Shared Everything) architecture.

CoreWeave’s storage stack includes local, object and distributed file storage services. Local storage supports up to 60 TB of Kubernetes-based ephemeral capacity, while dedicated clsuters use technologies from VAST, WEKA, DDN, IBM Spectrum Scale and Pure Storage. Its S3 object storage layer uses a Local Object Transport Accelerator (LOTA) to cache data directly on GPU nodes.

The agreement lets CoreWeave “manage and secure hundreds of petabytes of data at a time. Plus, we’re POSIX-compliant and suitable for shared access across multiple instances,” Coreweave said. The timescale for the CoreWeave-VAST deal is not known.

Brian Venturo.

Brian Venturo, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of CoreWeave, said: “The VAST AI Operating System underpins key aspects of how we design and deliver our AI cloud.”

CoreWeave, the largest neo-cloud player, competes with the main public clouds; AWS, Azure and GCP, and with the other neo-clouds such as Lambda Labs, Crusoe, Nebius, Together.AI, Core42 and more.

VAST also counts Lambda Labs, Crusoe and Core42 amongst its customers.

Bootnote

SemiAnalysis has once again ranked CoreWeave as the only Platinum tier cloud in its latest ClusterMAX 2.0 benchmark, reaffirming CoreWeave’s position as the #1 AI cloud. This marks CoreWeave’s second consecutive Platinum ranking.

