Cloudian and CTERA become each other’s reseller

Object storage supplier Cloudian and object-based Cloud File Services business CTERA have signed a global strategic agreement to resell the other’s product.

Mike Canavan

Cloudian will resell CTERA’s Intelligent Data Platform and Enterprise Data Services, while CTERA will resell Cloudian’s HyperStore platform, providing customers with an integrated approach to managing their data estate from edge to cloud utilizing a single, high-performance data fabric. CTERA’s software is based on a core, S3-compatible object store and Cloudian’s HyperStore has already been used in that way. Adopting it in a strategic agreement presents no technical problems. Cloudian does not have any cloud file services functionality so adding the CTERA software on top of HyperStore expands its product portfolio and addressable market.

Mike Canavan, WW Sales VP at Cloudian, said: “By combining our industry-leading object storage platform with CTERA’s enterprise data services, we’re delivering the unified data management solution that enterprises have been demanding. Our customers now have access to comprehensive intelligent data management capabilities that maintain data sovereignty while enabling global collaboration.”

Michael Amselem

CTERA CRO Michael Amselem added: “The collaboration with Cloudian strengthens our position in delivering a comprehensive data fabric to enterprises worldwide. Cloudian’s HyperStore platform provides our customers with the scalable, secure central repository they need to support distributed operations.”

The Cloudian-CTERA software combo provides:

Unified Data Management: Customers can manage both file and object data through integrated platforms, eliminating data silos and reducing operational complexity.

Intelligent Caching: CTERA Edge Filers cache frequently accessed data locally while maintaining global namespace consistency, optimizing performance across distributed locations.

Scalable Central Storage: Cloudian HyperStore provides capacity scaling from terabytes to exabytes, ensuring organizations can grow without infrastructure limitations.

Enhanced Security: Both platforms feature security certifications, encryption at rest and in transit, and ransomware protection capabilities.

Global Geo-Distribution: The integrated offering supports multi-site deployments with policy-based data placement and automated replication for business continuity.

The two companies say customers require seamless integration between distributed data services at remote locations and scalable central storage repositories on-premises. This collaboration combines CTERA’s intelligent edge caching and global file system capabilities with Cloudian’s enterprise-grade object storage platform, which underlies the file system. Cloudian customers will gain access to distributed enterprise data services on the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform. CTERA customers will benefit from Cloudian’s HyperStore platform, which provides a scalable central repository that can be deployed on customer premises.

The pair say that joint customers can now implement a “complete” intelligent data strategy with local high-performance access, centralized data governance, data sovereignty, and seamless disaster recovery capabilities.

Technical integration documentation and joint reference architectures will be made available to enterprise customers and channel partners. Both companies will provide coordinated support for integrated deployments, ensuring seamless implementation and ongoing operations.

The worldwide reseller agreement is effective immediately, with both companies’ sales teams trained on the complementary product portfolios. Joint systems will be available through each company’s existing channel partners globally.

Comment

This is an interesting deal with a natural product fit between Cloudian, wanting to offer data services on top of its core object storage, and CTERA, needing a core object storage offering to complement its existing bring-your-own on-premises S3 object storage. Each gets access to the other’s customer base, and we may see unified system management and cyber-resiience/security software developing. There are development possibilities in both the GenAI-infused system management interface and AI data pipeline areas as well.

The deal may spark interest in CTERA competitors Nasuni and Panzura, with Cloudian competitor Scality or DataCore with its Swarm software being potential object storage partners for them.

Peering further ahead – should Cloudian and CTERA look into an even closer relationship? A private equity business could possible broker such a deal.