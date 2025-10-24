Storage News Ticker – Oct 24

Rubrik delivery partner Assured Data Protection (ADP) is itself partnering US headquartered technology services distributor (TSD) Telarus. As a result Telarus will offer Assured’s Rubrik-based data backup and disaster recovery (DR) as a managed service, providing end customers with cyber resiliency capability. The partnership will create new growth opportunities for both companies and help satisfy increasing demand for immutable data backup and DR services, particularly for medium-size enterprises. The agreement aligns with ADP’s strategic focus on the TSD model, through which it can help meet the cyber resiliency needs of high volumes of customers, alongside an established partner.

…

Martin Gittins, who has been running EMEA Strategic Accounts at Commvault since the beginning of 2025, with a focus on Commvault’s top 100 EMEA enterprise accounts, will move into the role of North Europe Area VP. Prior to this, Gittins headed up Strategic Accounts for EMEA at Cohesity. Mark Molyneux joins the company as North Europe Field CTO, coming from Cohesity where he was EMEA CTO, is a certified DORA compliance specialist, and is a certified digital operational resilience officer.

…

Martin Gittins (Left)and Mark Molyneux (right).

Kioxia Europe announced new EXCERIA PLUS G3 (1, 64, 128, 256 and 512 GB)and EXCERIA G3 microSD series cards, aimed at action cameras and smartphones. They feature reduced transfer times from card to PC when paired with UGREEN card readers confirmed by Kioxia. The EXCERIA PLUS G3 (64, 128, 256, 512 and 1,024 GB) has a a 52% reduced transfer time compared to the previous EXCERIA PLUS G2 microSD series. It supports read speeds of 210 MB/s, depending on the specific card reader, and also delivers write speeds of 150MB/s (64 GB to 128 GB: 90 MB/s).

The EXCERIA G3 microSD series has a 37% reduction in transfer time compared to the previous EXCERIA G2 microSD series. Maximum read speed based on the specific card reader is 160 MB/s, while maximum write speed based on the specific card reader is 50 MB/s. Both series are classified for Video Speed Class 30 (V30), UHS Speed Class 3 (U3), and Application Performance Class 2 (A2). They will be available this quarter.

…

Micron announced customer sampling of its 192 GB SOCAMM2 (Small Outline Compression-Attached Memory Modules) to enable broader adoption of low-power memory within AI data centers. SOCAMM2 delivering 50% more capacity in the same footprint as Micron’s first [max 128 GB) LPDRAM (Low Power DRAM) SOCAMM. It says the added capacity can significantly reduce time to first token (TTFT) by more than 80% in real-time inference workloads. The SOCAMM2 chip uses Micron’s 1-gamma DRAM process technology to deliver greater than 20% improvement in power efficiency.

Micron SOCAMM2 module.

SOCAMM2 improves power efficiency by more than two-thirds compared with equivalent RDIMMs, while packing its performance into a module one-third the size. SOCAMM2 customer samples are shipping now in capacities up to 192GB per module and speeds up to 9.6 Gbps, with high-volume production aligned to customer launch schedules.

…

OpenDrives announced a new distribution partnership with Versatile Distribution Services (VDS)to strengthen its channel ecosystem. The collaboration combines OpenDrives’ software-defined storage expertise with VDS’ experience as a full-service technology distributor and systems integrator in logistics, staging, and channel-enablement capabilities, improving the overall sales process and broadening opportunities to get Atlas in front of more resellers and customers. Channel partners can now source OpenDrives’ certified Atlas hardware architectures, which include Eos and Ceres, directly through VDS.

…

Samsung has unveiled its HBM4 memory at the Semiconductor Exhibition (SEDEX) 2025 event, bringing it alongside Micron and SK hynix as an HBM4 supplier. Its per-pin speed is c11 Gbps, the same as Micron. Nvidia certification is awaited.

…

SK hynix has earned its first Open Compute Project (OCP) Security Appraisal Framework and Enablement (S.A.F.E.) recognition for its PEB110 E1.S SSD, using a Keysight evaluation. Keysight is an approved OCP S.A.F.E. Security Review Provider (SRP).

…

The Chosun reported the South Korean government has lost 858 TB of data through a backup failure. A cloud-based storage system, known as a Government or G-drive was destroyed in a battery fire at a National Information Resources Service (NIRS) data center in Daejeon. This virtual disk drive was used by government staff to keep documents and other files. Each worker was allocated 30GB of space. A source from the Ministry of Personnel Management said, “It’s daunting as eight years’ worth of work materials have completely disappeared.”

There is no backup of the G-drive data. Ninety five other systems were destroyed but are recoverable from backups. According to the Chosun report, a government official said the destroyed G-drive system “couldn’t have a backup system due to its large capacity.”

This is self-evident nonsense. Whoever operated the system decided not to protect it properly.

The Korea Joongang Daily has a better quality report which says: “the Interior Ministry explained that while most systems at the Daejeon data centre are backed up daily to separate equipment within the same center and to a physically remote backup facility, the G-Drive’s structure did not allow for external backups.” It added: ”The scale of damage varies by agency. The Ministry of Personnel Management, which had mandated that all documents be stored exclusively on G-Drive, was hit hardest. The Office for Government Policy Coordination, which used the platform less extensively, suffered comparatively less damage.”

…

Research house TrendForce says the surge in AI inference applications is creating a strong need for real-time data access and rapid processing of large data sets. As such, both HDD and SSD suppliers are expanding their high-capacity storage options. Due to a notable supply shortage in the HDD market, NAND Flash vendors are fast-tracking their technological advancements and increasing production of ultra-high-capacity nearline SSDs, including 122TB and 245TB models, which helps mitigate previous concerns about long-term demand.

TrendForce indicates that the HDD industry is going through a challenging shift to next-generation heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR). The substantial initial investment in new production lines has limited capacity growth, leading suppliers to transfer these costs to customers. As a result, the average price per GB has increased from US$0.012–0.013 to US$0.015–0.016, diminishing HDD’s main cost advantage.

In contrast, NAND Flash continues to advance through 3D stacking technology, enabling faster capacity growth than HDD. As layer counts surpass 200 and bit density per wafer rises, 2Tb QLC chips are projected to reach mass production by 2026, significantly contributing to lower costs for nearline SSDs.

TrendForce highlights that while HDD costs might decrease once HAMR production scales up, NAND Flash has a clear structural edge in both cost decline pace and manufacturing adaptability.

…

The Internet Archive reported the milestone of the Wayback Machine having now preserved more than one trillion web pages, a vast, public record of our digital lives, safeguarded for the future. the Internet Archive is a non-profit library with a mission of universal access to all knowledge. The Wayback Machine preserves snapshots of the web so researchers, journalists, and the public can retrieve and verify past content. Beyond web pages, the Archive provides free access to millions of books, audio recordings, films, and software. Learn more at archive.org.

…

Zadara and NE US-based Micro Support Group (MSG) announced a strategic partnership, through which MSG will offer Zadara-powered, multi-tenant, AI clouds, sovereign clouds and a VMware alternative. This will enable organizations across the Northeast to run a wide range of workloads, including enterprise AI requiring strict digital sovereignty, while benefiting from next-generation cloud infrastructure powered by NVIDIA GPUs. Zadara says it’s distributed edge cloud architecture is ideally suited for customers seeking an alternative to VMware, looking to scale AI workloads, or requiring sovereign cloud solutions that keep sensitive data under strict jurisdictional control.

…