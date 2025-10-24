Cirrus Data adds AI agent interface to its block data moving tech

Cirrus Data has added MCP Server support to its Cirrus Data Cloud, enabling AI agent involvement in its data migration operations.

Cirrus Data’s software can migrate any block workload, physical or virtual, to any destination: on-premises, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments. It supports migrating any block storage device, including physical RDMs (Raw Device Mappings), directly mapped iSCSI disks, or any other disks. The software automates migration stages, from discovery through cutover, with policy-driven control. The MCP support means customers can connect their AI agents directly to Cirrus Data Cloud to assess, design, plan, and execute block storage and compute-level migrations.

Wayne Lam

Cirrus Data CEO Wayne Lam said: “By allowing enterprises to connect their own AI agents directly to Cirrus Data Cloud, we are turning autonomous data mobility into a practical reality that customers can start using today.

“We also recognize that AI adoption happens at different speeds. For organizations not yet ready to use AI for data mobility, we continue to enhance our MigrateOps platform for human-directed automations.”

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard aiming to enable secure, bi-directional API-level communication between AI large language models (LLMs) and agents, and external data sources or tools. MCP Servers handle requests from AI clients, process them, and return contextual responses. The protocol was introduced by Anthropic in 2024 and has added open source contributions and SDKs produced in Python, TypeScript, C#, and Java. There is a GitHub MCP Registry for discovering MCP servers.

Cirrus Data Agentic AI support

The MCP adoption idea is that customers can delegate migration assessment, design, planning, and execution to their AI agents that integrate with the new MCP Server. From Cirrus’s diagram above, it is clear that its MCP Server generates MigrateOps configurations and drives MigrateOPs migration operations.

Cirrus assures everyone that “both the AI and human approaches leverage the same secure, auditable automation foundation.” We think a trust-but-verify approach should be used here. Trusting an AI agent to assess, design, plan, and execute a block data migration on its own seems like a big ask.

Cirrus Data AI Agent video

The MCP Server is included with all new Cirrus Data Cloud licenses and is available immediately. Watch a 19-minute video about it here.