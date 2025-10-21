VergeIO adds private AI and ransomware-resistant snapshots in latest OS release

The latest OS release from VergeIO introduces private, on-prem AI and ransomware-fighting immutable snapshots, while also improving the company’s alternative-to-VMware features.

The company’s VergeOS software virtualizes a server with a hypervisor, software-defined networking (VergeFabric), and storage (VergeFS) to provide a hyperconverged server system, which it calls an ultra-converged datacenter. Version 26 of VergeOS adds VergeIQ large language model (LLM) access with no public cloud dependency, ransomware-resistant recovery points with immutable snapshots, and a few extra features to attract VMware departees.

Greg Campbell

CTO Greg Campbell said: “VergeIQ lets IT deliver secure, policy-controlled AI without exposing corporate data to public clouds. It runs inference beside production workloads, giving enterprises a practical, safe way to use AI every day.”

VergeIQ includes OpenAI-compatible services, vendor-agnostic GPU support, and generative AI features. It was first announced in June, when we learned customers could deploy and manage private AI environments with this new VergeOS component. They could use various LLMs such as LLaMa, DeepSeek, Falcon, Qwen, Phi, and Gemma to look at their own data. This could include sensitive documents, proprietary code, and internal datasets, which are not exposed to external LLMs running in the public cloud.

VergeIQ replaces per-token or subscription-based cloud AI fees with a flat-rate model tied to VergeOS licensing, avoiding any increased costs as AI usage grows. It provides GPU pooling and clustering without needing external licenses like Nvidia’s vGPU. The software is active as soon as it is installed.

VergeIO diagram

The immutable snapshots cannot be altered or deleted except through pre-defined retention policies. This prevents their contained data being compromised if admin credentials are compromised.

To increase its appeal to dissatisfied VMware users, VergeIO is adding an improved GUI with streamlined navigation, workflows, and simplified operations. There is resource tagging for organization, policy enforcement, and cost tracking across departments and tenants. Revamped alerting with webhook integration for ServiceNow, Slack, and Microsoft Teams enables automated response workflows.

VergeOS 26 will be available for download after a live webinar on October 30 at 1pm ET, and immediately to all customers through automatic updates.