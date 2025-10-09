Object First launches compact Ootbi Mini and adds Honeypot threat detector

Object First, the Veeam-only backup target startup, has announced a smaller Ootbi Mini model and added a malware-attracting Honeypot feature plus central fleet management for all of a customer’s Ootbi appliances.

The company was established in 2022 by Veeam founders Ratmir Timashev and Andrei Baronov to provide an S3-based Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box Immutability) backup appliance. It launched in February 2023, offering immutable object storage in a four-way clustered and non-deduplicating appliance. By the start of 2025, there were three-node raw capacity options – 64 TB, 128 TB and 192 TB – with an NVMe SSD landing zone and disk drives for actual retention. It also offers on-prem to public cloud data copies and perpetual license/capex or subscription business models and there is a top-end 432 TB model with up to 8 GB/s performance.

Ootbi Mini has the same ransomware-proof data protection, intuitive user interface and simple Veeam integration as the existing Ootbi Appliances. Ootbi says the Mini has “absolute immutability, which means no one, not even an admin, can alter the firmware, operating system, storage layer, or backup data.”

David Bennett

Object First CEO David Bennett said: “With the launch of Ootbi Mini, any organization in any location can have enterprise-grade immutability within a small footprint. Our new Honeypot feature takes cyber resilience a step further by giving IT teams early warning of cyberthreats, while Fleet Manager will simplify how customers can monitor and manage their Ootbi deployments.”

The Ootbi Mini is designed for ROBO (remote and branch offices), edge locations, and small businesses. It comes in a desktop tower form factor, is available in 8, 16, and 24 TB capacities, and can be clustered with other Ootbi Mini appliances. It has a three-disk mirrored array inside, tolerating up to two disk failures without

data loss. The component details are:

• Maximum Nodes Per Cluster: 4

• Disk Arrangement

o Primary Array: 3 x 8 | 16 | 24 TB SATA HDD (Mirror Raid)

o Cache Disks: 480 GB SATA, SSD

• Dedicated OS Disks: 256 GB M.2 NVMe (SSD)

• Network Interface: Dual Port 10G SFP+ or Intel AMT port 2.5 Gb RJ-45 and GbE RJ-45

• Management: 2.5 Gb RJ-45 (Intel AMT)

• Power

o Total Output Power: 350 W Gold Level power supply

o Power Cables: Region-specific power cables included

The Object First Honeypot feature debuts with version 1.7 of its software. A user can deploy a decoy VBR (Veeam Backup & Replication) environment in the box with two mouse clicks. It runs on a securely segmented part of Ootbi and acts as a tripwire. If suspicious activity is detected, the Honeypot software sends alerts through the customer’s preferred channel.

Ootbi Fleet Manager is a cloud-based application enabling customers to monitor their Ootbi fleet from a single dashboard. It provides customized organization of clusters, with granular monitoring and reporting for Ootbi devices within them. Users can view their Ootbi footprint and obtain hardware health and utilization data.

Ootbi Mini is available as either a CapEx purchase or a consumption-based subscription. It can be ordered now, with deliveries beginning in January 2026. Ootbi Fleet Manager is available as a beta software program here. Honeypot is available at no cost to current Ootbi customers using v1.7 Ootbi software.