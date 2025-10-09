HYCU & Cobalt Iron promoted to GigaOm data protection top ranks

HYCU has had its status for data protection in hybrid clouds raised from Challenger to Leader by GigaOm in its 2025 Cloud Data Protection (CDP) Radar report, as presented to an IT Press Tour audience.

The CDP report covers 23 suppliers and the bulk of them,15 and all the Leaders, are grouped in the lower right Platform Play – Innovation quadrant. GigaOm’s Radar evaluates supplier products in a technology area and locates them in a 2D circular space, a quasi-radar display screen, featuring concentric rings – leader, challenger, and new entrant. Those set closer to the center are judged to be of higher overall value. Each vendor is characterized on two axes – balancing Maturity versus Innovation and Feature Play versus Platform Play. There is an arrow indicating the supplier’s development speed over the coming 12 to 18 months, from Forward Mover, through Fast Mover to Outperformer.

Here’s the 2025 GigaOm CDP Radar diagram;

Prevously GigaOm issued separate Cloud-native and Hybrid Cloud Data Protection Radars. In the 2024 issue of GigaOm’s Hybrid Cloud Data Protection (HCDP) report HYCU was classed as a Challenger in the lower reaches of the Feature Play/Innovation quadrant.

GigaOm HCDP Radar diagram in 2024 report.

Its position has changed dramatically, as it has crossed over into the Platform Play/Innovation quadrant and is now classed as a leader. GigaOm’s analyst notes that HYCU’s R-Cloud offering has “rapid RTOs and comprehensive end-user self-service, and world-class cross-cloud mobility.

Cobalt Iron has also been promoted from a 2024 Challenger to a 2025 Leader, crossing from the Feature Play/Innovation quadrant to the Platform Play/Innovation quadrant as well.

The overall leader is Druva, followed by nine other leaders, with Commvault closest. Druva’s Ranga Rajagopalan, chief products and marketing officer, said: “With DruAI, we’re helping organizations rapidly detect anomalies, guide clean recoveries, and automate protection workflows — all within a fully managed, 100 percent SaaS platform. GigaOm’s recognition validates our vision for making cyber resilience autonomous, where built-in AI and cloud-native simplicity work together to keep data secure without added complexity.”

There were nine leaders in the 2024 version of this report but, since then, two of them have become one, with Cohesity buying Veritas, HPE/Zerto has dropped back to Challenger status, while AWS and Microsoft are new entrants to this Radar, being cloud-native, and jumping straight to leadership status.

A comparison between the included suppliers in the 2024 and 2025 Radars reveal relatively few changes;

However, some of the supplier positioning moves in GigaOm’s HCDP Radar since 2022 seem almost bizarre, witness Barracuda and Kaseya (Unitrends);

Barracuda and Kaseya (Unitrends) positional changes in the 2022 to 2025 GigaOm HCDP and CDP Radar report diagrams.

Such pronounced changes suggest analyst and criteria changes. We checked and the report analysts have been;

2025 – James Brown – with large changes from 2024

2024 – Dr. Shane C. Archiquette – with large changes from 2023

2023 – Max Mortillaro and Arjan Timmerman – with small changes from 2022

2022 – Max Mortillaro and Arjan Timmerman

The large changes in supplier status on this Radar correlate perfectly with analyst changes.

Bootnote

Five suppliers did not provide direct input to the GigaOm report, with the analyst relying purely in desk research: Cohesity, IBM, Kaseya, Microsoft and Open Text.