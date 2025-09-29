Rubrik adds Okta protection to identity recovery lineup

Rubrik can now protect and restore Okta Identity Provider (IdP) environments from automated and immutable backups.

Okta provides cloud-based user authentication, authorization, and application access via Single Sign-On and multi-factor authentication to people and applications, both on-prem and SaaS, needing to access a supplier’s IT environment. It has an Okta Integration Network and can provide ID-as-a-Service. Each Okta customer is akin to a tenant with their own Okta IdP environment and is responsible for protecting the data and configurations within their tenant environment – the classic SaaS shared responsibility model. Rubrik now offers data protection and cyber-resilience services covering Okta, and says it’s the only supplier protecting all three Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta IdPs.

Hema Mohan

Hema Mohan, Rubrik VP of Product Management, stated: “While organizations are consolidating their identity systems, many are still operating in complex hybrid and multi-IdP environments that create new blind spots when it comes to complete cyber resilience. By protecting the critical configurations and dependencies within Okta, we are empowering our customers to defend identity and data, recover quickly, and build lasting resilience in one simple, yet powerful solution.”

The Rubrik Okta Recovery product provides continuous, automated protection of Okta objects, including users, groups, and applications. There is in-place, granular recovery for Okta objects and metadata. It can restore misconfigured, compromised, or deleted objects directly in the live Okta tenant, “minimizing disruption and eliminating tedious, manual rebuilds.”

All the Okta tenant backup data is secured in Rubrik-owned, immutable storage, isolated from attacks and tampering.

As seen in recent incidents affecting organizations such as M&S and Co-op earlier this year, many malware attacks rely on phishing to get access credentials, thus the management of user access is becoming more important. Protecting cloud-held user and app access details is critical as well.

Self-hosted SaaS backup service business Keepit already protects Okta, as does HYCU. In fact, Okta Ventures has invested in HYCU. Suppliers such as Cohesity, Commvault, and Druva do not. Rubrik Okta Recovery is expected to be available in the coming months.