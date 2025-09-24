HPE bigs up its primary block AFA growth

HPE says it has the second largest share of the primary block part of the all-flash array (AFA) market, citing IDC numbers, placing it third overall, behind Dell and NetApp.

Fidelma Russo

Fidelma Russo, HPE’s EVP and GM Hybrid Cloud and CTO, claimed in a LinkedIn post that HPE is outpacing the storage industry because it has “the fastest-growing all-flash block storage array in the industry,” adding: “Alletra Storage MP has recorded triple-digit year-over-year growth for the third consecutive quarter.”

Fellow HPE blogger Colin Gallagher said HPE’s Alletra Storage MP product had 33 percent year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter of calendar 2025, making it “the fastest-growing all-flash block storage array among top peers.” That “top peers” qualification implies that smaller revenue all-flash storage suppliers grew faster still. We think that could refer to VAST Data.

The Alletra Storage MP system has disaggregated controllers and storage nodes, mirroring VAST Data’s basic architecture and, in a file version, runs VAST software. The IDC numbers come from the research company’s Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker (C2Q25 data), September 2025.

This looks at worldwide enterprise external OEM storage systems and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), and divides the market into primary block, file, and object storage. IDC’s report data is not publicly available. We understand that primary block is the largest revenue driver in the external OEM sector due to AI-driven demand for all-flash arrays.

Gallagher said HPE gained three points of AFA market share, reached 14.5 percent share in primary block, and delivered nearly 40 percent year-over-year growth in all-flash block arrays. If HPE can continue this growth rate, it could overtake NetApp in overall AFA revenues. In our storage world, that would be a significant upset.