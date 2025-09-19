Qumulo and Cisco partner to store stranded enterprise data for AI

Scale-out filer Qumulo has partnered with Cisco to run its Unified Data Platform on UCS servers and integrate Splunk observability for streaming and cleaning machine data.

The two say that this deal “enables the consolidation of billions of files and petabytes to exabytes of unstructured data into a single, globally consistent network-attached namespace,” which “eliminates decades of stranded data, giving AI systems complete and instant access to the information needed for more accurate models and better outcomes.” The Data Platform software provides unified file and object storage in a global namespace that can run on-premises – at edge and core data center sites – or in the cloud, as Cloud Native Qumulo on AWS, Azure, Google, and Oracle.

Brandon Whitelaw

Brandon Whitelaw, Qumulo’s SVP of Product, stated: “This partnership makes it radically easier to gain real-time insight across complex environments by enabling AI reasoning across decades of unstructured data. Together with Cisco, we’re delivering a modern data platform that overcomes the ‘data gap’ by simplifying operations and managing data at a petabyte-to-exabyte scale across the edge, data center, and cloud while enhancing situational awareness with deep integrations into Splunk Observability Cloud.”

Cisco-owned Splunk provides software that collects, analyzes, and visualizes machine-generated data from various sources, such as servers, networks, cloud environments, applications, and devices in real time. Qumulo says that when enterprise data is unified onto Qumulo and Cisco UCS, the Qumulo Data Platform natively streams OpenTelemetry data directly into Splunk Observability Cloud. Customers can then get “visibility into real-time troubleshooting to drive faster anomaly detection, helping strengthen resilience against threats to sovereign data.”

Key workloads and data include medical imaging, signals intelligence, autonomous driving telemetry, life sciences research, geospatial mapping and imagery, video surveillance, and enterprise document management. The AI focus is on inferencing and not training.

This is an on-premises deal, for now, and different from the converged infrastructure (CI) deals Cisco has with NetApp (FlexPod), Pure Storage (FlashStack) and VAST Data – each of which include Cisco Nexus networking. These are rack-scale hardware and software deals.

Qumulo’s Unified Data Platform is now available on Cisco’s global price list, and through Cisco’s global channel. It includes pre-validated, jointly supported on-premises architectures with future support for Cloud Native Qumulo deployments in all major public clouds. Download a Unified Data Platform solution brief here.