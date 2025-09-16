VergeIO taps Cirrus Data to woo VMware, Nutanix, Hyper-V users

VergeIO is using Cirrus Data mobility software to convince clients to switch away from other hypervisor environments, saying it wants to end infrastructure sprawl by migrating them to its own platform.

Yan Ness

VergeOS is the company’s software to provide a hyperconverged datacenter, integrating virtualization, storage, networking, and AI into a single operating system. It calls this an ultra-converged datacenter. Cirrus Data supplies block-based data migration software, the Cirrus Migrate Cloud, which VergeIO is using to migrate customers off VMware, Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager, Proxmox, and OpenStack to VergeOS. It sees potential customers running multiple hypervisors.

VergeIO CEO Yan Ness stated: “Sprawl is the tax on indecision. Enterprises didn’t plan to run three hypervisors and a cloud sidecar, but that’s where the market led them. Our partnership with Cirrus Data gives IT a practical way out: move everything with minimal downtime and land on a single, cohesive platform.”

His company says infrastructure sprawl has accelerated as customers juggle VMware, Hyper-V, Nutanix, OpenStack, and public cloud IaaS. The result is higher licensing spend, fragmented operations, and slow recovery. Once customers migrate to VergeOS, the company claims they reverse these disadvantages. Cirrus Data contributes a near-universal migration path to achieve this, and provides near-zero downtime migrations for clustered applications.

Wayne Lam

Cirrus Data CEO Wayne Lam said: “Consolidation isn’t a one-off. Our data mobility solutions give organizations an easy, automated way to securely migrate every acquisition or new business unit to VergeOS quickly, regardless of the starting platform. With Cirrus Data and VergeIO, organizations can prevent sprawl from returning and keep operations streamlined.”

VergeIO is publishing a short solution brief about this, saying enterprises that consolidate into VergeOS with Cirrus Data can reduce three-year total cost of ownership by more than 50 percent, achieve 12-18 month payback, and gain a platform ready for private AI without standing up separate clusters.