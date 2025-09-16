Storage news ticker – September 16

Data protector Catalogic Software announced DPX 4.13, the latest version of its all-in-one enterprise backup and recovery offering with advancements including automated backup integrity checks, proactive malware scans, restore point selection, seamless network reconfiguration, enhanced orchestrated disaster recovery for VMware for faster disaster recovery and improved RTO/RPO. GuardMode now scans agentless VMware and block-level backup jobs in vStor to detect threats before restoration, preventing reinfection while using your existing hardware.

Catalogic says most backup products require stitching together separate vendors for software, storage, and ransomware protection creating complexity and more points of failure. DPX delivers everything in a unified, software-defined platform that runs on an organization’s existing hardware. Designed to protect against everything from accidental deletions to ransomware, DPX ensures every backup is immutable, encrypted, verified, and ready for clean recovery.

CelerData claims it’s the world’s fastest, secure lakehouse engine for customer-facing and agent-driven analytics powered by StarRocks. StarOS, a fundamental project within StarRocks, enables the separation of compute and storage, the architectural shift that powers the platform’s scalability and adaptability. Multi-warehouse builds on this by allowing enterprises to create independent, isolated compute clusters while still sharing the same dataset within a single StarRocks cluster. It’s open sourcing StarOS and multi-warehouse features, releasing StarRocks v4.0, and has a vision for an architecture that is AI-ready by design. V4.0 introduces a faster JSON handling mechanism, GA of vector search and deeper integration with Apache Iceberg.

Commvault announced its sponsorship of Agustin Tapia, the joint top-ranked male padel player in the world. Called the “Mozart of Padel,” this title reflects the 26-year-old Argentinian’s ability to orchestrate complex plays under pressure, turning potential defeats into victories through masterful preparation and execution. Padel is a fast-paced racket sport invented in Mexico in 1969 that blends elements of tennis and squash. It is usually played as a doubles game on a court that is about a third of the size of a tennis court. The court’s glass and mesh walls allow the ball to bounce off them in a manner similar to squash, creating extended rallies and strategic play. Players use solid, stringless paddles and a slightly under-inflated tennis ball.

Stephen Deasy

Data streamer Confluent has appointed Stephen Deasy as CTO. He will lead Confluent’s engineering strategy to advance its data streaming platform, strengthening core infrastructure and accelerating adoption for AI, real-time intelligence, and next-gen customer experiences. Deasy was previously CTO at Benchling, and before that led engineering at Atlassian for Jira, Confluence, Trello, and its cloud platform. He has also held leadership roles at VMware, EMC, and Groupon, and holds multiple patents.

Axiom Space and Spacebilt Inc. announced today a multi-organization collaboration to bring optically interconnected orbital datacenter (ODC) infrastructure to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2027. The Axiom Orbital Data Center Node on the International Space Station (AxODC Node ISS), developed under a collaboration agreement with Spacebilt, and supported with an Optical Communication Terminal (OCT) by Skyloom, and hardware by Phison Electronics (1PB+ of Pascari enterprise SSDs) and Microchip Technology (PIC64 High-Performance Spaceflight Computing (PIC64-HPSC) servers).

International Space Station

They will establish an optically interconnected, high-performance ODC node aboard the station enabling satellites, other spacecraft in low-Earth orbit (LEO), and astronauts and researchers to store and process data, and run Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) workloads and other cloud computing applications. This evolution builds upon the achievement of launching the Axiom Data Center Unit One (AxDCU-1) to the space station in August, a progressive step in Axiom Space’s initiative to continue the proliferation of ODC nodes, and in alignment with the announcement in April by Axiom Space to launch AxODC Nodes 1 and 2 no earlier than late 2025.

Ash Ashutosh

Vector database startup Pinecone has appointed Ash Ashutosh as its new CEO, with founder and original CEO Edo Libertu becoming Chief Scientist – see blog. Ashutosh is a three-time founder of storage and data infrastructure companies Serano Systems, AppIQ, and Actifio, leading those to hundreds of millions in annual revenues and eventual acquisitions, the latter two by HP and Google respectively. His 40-year time in tech includes time spent as the CTO of HP’s storage division, a partner at VC firm Greylock, and most recently, Global Director of Solution Sales at Google.

B&F readers may recall Google buying Actifio at the end of 2020. The one-time unicorn refinanced for an unspecified sum at near-zero valuation in May 2020. It then instituted a 100,000:1 reverse stock split for common stock, which crashed the value of employees’ and ex-employees’ stock options.

HCI vendor Scale Computing released updates to Scale Computing HyperCore (SC/HyperCore), its software virtualization platform. They include enhanced node lifecycle management, simplifying and streamlining the user experience to add new nodes, replace aging hardware, or delete a node for maintenance, without interrupting workloads. SC/HyperCore now supports Veeam Backup & Replication, with agentless hypervisor backup support and native integration into Veeam Data Platform. It has overhauled REST APIs, to support more operations, with versioning and a changelog to make it easier for developers to adopt new functionality confidently, while maintaining API backward compatibility. With a Terraform provider, teams can manage the full VM lifecycle as code – create, resize, power on/off, delete – through repeatable scripts. SC/HyperCore supports automated network and storage configuration, orchestrated snapshots, and replication management, and integrates naturally into Infrastructure as Code (IaC) practices.

Data protector HYCU announced R-Cloud developments with support for Hyper-V, XenServer (early access), Azure SQL and Blob Storage, Box, Microsoft Planner and more workloads. HYCU now delivers protection to over 90 workloads, including virtual machines (VMs), file shares, IaaS, DBaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and emerging AI/ML workloads. Support for Microsoft Planner, Box and iManage Cloud are now available on the HYCU Marketplace, along with expanded offline recovery for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, and GitHub. All managed through a single, global view.

Cyber resilience is no longer a separate workflow. With R-Shield embedded into HYCU’s Unified Policy Engine, customers can now set RPOs, RTOs, validation, replication, and threat detection, from a single policy. Dell customers with multi-site and multi-copy backups can streamline management with HYCU’s support for Dell PowerProtect Data Domain Managed File Replication (MFR). This delivers a single control plane for backup, recovery, and replication workflows for faster, lower-cost data movement across both on-prem and cloud-based Data Domain solutions.

Simon Taylor, CEO and Founder of HYCU, said: “Enterprises of all sizes are done with piecing together fragmented backup and data protection stacks. Now, with HYCU R-Cloud, we’re giving IT teams a true platform, one interface, one policy framework, one consistent experience, to protect data wherever it lives. Our latest release delivers breadth and simplicity that the industry has been chasing for years.”

Sunil Potti

Sunil Potti has joined the board of streaming data lake company Hydrolix. Potti most recently was GM and VP of cloud security at Google Cloud. Before that, he was chief product and development officer at Nutanix and VP/GM of the Citrix NetScaler business during multiple years of record growth. Marty Kagan, CEO and co-founder of Hydrolix, said: “Sunil’s track record of scaling category-defining platforms and his insights into cloud, edge and security markets make him an invaluable addition to our board. His perspective will be critical as we expand our footprint with Global 2000 enterprises and continue to establish Hydrolix as the data lake platform for the AI era.”

Key-value accelerator card provider Pliops has collaborated with Tensormesh, an inferencing optimization software provider, to streamline the deployment of vLLM-based models. By combining Pliops LightningAI’s memory acceleration with Tensormesh’s shared KV cache architecture, the partnership delivers the fastest time-to-first-token and significant GPU savings. Pliops says LightningAI has rapidly gained traction as the go-to solution for long-term memory in large language models (LLMs), retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and graph neural networks (GNNs). The Tensormesh team is better known as the LMCache team, the open source project they started a year ago.

