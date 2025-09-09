Cirata debuts Symphony as it looks to retune its business

Cirata has launched a new cloud data platform which it promises will enable “continuous movement and management” of enterprise data – and presumably restore its battered fortunes.

It says Cirata Symphony will make data available “where needed” spanning on-premises, cloud-to-cloud, and between regions. In the process, it will eliminate data silos, streamline operations and “Artificial Intelligence (AI) with controls from a single, unified control plane.”

The company describes Symphony as an “intelligent control plane for data” which can operate continuously and at petabyte scale across hybrid and multi-cloud environments; including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Hadoop, Iceberg, and Databricks. This is without the need for “rewrites, wrappers, or lock-in” it said.

This will enable, amongst other things, “federated ML/AI pipelines where data must remain distributed” as well as accelerated analytics “without duplicating or staging datasets”. Cirata says Symphony can be expanded “easily to structured, streaming, IoT and more”.

VP of marketing Will Miller said this was the first major product launch since it rebranded as Cirata (from WANdisco), and pushed the company beyond its traditional Hadoop stomping ground.

“We’ve opened it right up,” he said. “The idea just being that it’s more usable for people, but maintains the level of security that you’d expect.”

He said the migration path for existing customers would be straightforward, “It’s literally a matter of minutes to connect.”

The company claimed, “Cirata Symphony is proven at scale, for some customers handling over 50 petabytes of data per year and supporting over one million transactions per minute.” Most enterprises can deploy “in weeks” it claims.

The announcement claims it “builds upon the Company’s 15 years of data migration expertise.”

Most of those 15 years were under the company’s former name, WANdisco. The UK-US based company hit the buffers back in 2023, when it emerged that a senior sales person had misrepresented figures. A hasty restatement and reorganisation followed, as well as a emergency capital raising.

That reorganization culminated in the firm’s rebirth as Cirata, which it said was a portmanteau of cirrus cloud and data, representing its desire to “pursue market opportunities in the data integration space.”

So far, the going is still challenging. Cirata’s most recent results announcement showed revenue for the six months to June 30 of $4.8m, up from $3.4m the previous year, with a “total comprehensive loss” of $4.6m, compared to $9.6m a year ago.

However, the “condensed consolidated statement”, which excludes a divested DevOps business, showed revenues of $3.2m, up from $1.4m a year ago, with a loss from continuing operations of $13.4m, compared to $9.7m a year ago.