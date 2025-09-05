Storage News Roundup – September 5

SK Hynix has “assembled” what it says in the industry’s first high NA EUV lithography system, positioning it to supply the next generation of DRAM which will require “extreme scaling and high density.” Using ASML’s TWINSCANE EXE:5200B, the production line will be able to print transistors 1.7 times smaller than its existing EUV system and achieve densities 2.9 times higher. The system’s Numerical Aperture will be improved from 0.33 to 0.55, meaning it can produce more precise patterns. The firm is targeting leadership in the “AI memory space,” which requires ever bigger datasets and demands ever higher memory speeds and bandwidths.

Meanwhile, Chinese NAND supplier Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp is reportedly considering a partnership with Chinese DRAM supplier CXMT to push into the high bandwidth memory market. HBM is a key component in GPUs and other AI accelerators – and has been targeted by US efforts to restrict exports of cutting edge AI gear to China. An analysis by Tom’s Hardware suggests that YMTC’s background in bonding and packaging could help CXMT accelerate its efforts to ramp up its production of HBM parts.

French gen AI outfit Mistral AI opened up a directory of more than 20 secure connectors this week, expanding the workflows that customers can develop. The MCP powered connectors span “essential categories, simplifying how you integrate your workflows in chats” the firm said. On the data front, the lineup includes Pinecone, Primas Postgres and DeepWiki, with Databricks and Snowflake connectors “coming soon.” Development oriented integrations include GitHub, Sentry, and Cloudflare Development Platform. Productivity options include Asana, Monday.com and Atlassian’s tooling, while automation is covered through the likes of Zapier and Brevo.

UK-based data integrity firm Precisely is expanding its Data Integrity Suite with new AI Agents and a “context aware” Copilot. The AI agents will “proactively automate critical aspects of data integrity” within the organization’s defined priorities and guardrails. The first batch include agents for integration, data discovery, data quality, and location intelligence. The agent approach will allow companies to focus on using data as a “driver of strategic growth and innovation” it said, rather than just managing data issues. The Copilot will feature a natural language interface that “understands the intricacies of data integrity” and will allow business and technical users to “delegate work to Ai while retaining human oversight”.

US and France HQ’d software defined storage vendor Scality has appointed Tom Leyden as VP of product marketing, as the firm targets enterprise hybrid cloud data and AI workloads. Leyden’s pedigree includes stints at Amplidata, DDN, Excelero, and Kasten by Veeam. He will lead global product marketing for Scality RING and ARTESCA, targeting large enterprises and working with partners such as Weka, Commvault and Veeam.