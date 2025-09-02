Storage news ticker – September 2

Entertainment and media-focused storage supplier 45Drives launched the Storage Setup Wizard, a free, open source desktop app that finally makes Linux/ZFS storage servers simple, secure, and accessible. Available for Windows, macOS, and Linux, the Wizard auto-discovers and configures 45HomeLab and 45Professional servers directly over a local network—no keyboard, monitor, or Linux expertise required. Dr. Doug Milburn, President of 45Drives, said: “This is the culmination of everything 45Drives stands for: power, transparency, and education in open computing. Your data should be secure and your tools understandable. The Storage Setup Wizard puts enterprise-grade best practices into the hands of any user—no command-line wizardry required.”

…

Open source, virtual distributed file system developer Alluxio announced strong results for its Q2 2026. It reported new customer wins across multiple industries and AI use cases, including model training, model deployment, and feature store query acceleration. During the quarter, the company launched Alluxio Enterprise AI 3.7, a major release that delivers sub-millisecond TTFB (time to first byte) latency for AI workloads accessing data on cloud storage. The first half of 2025 saw record market adoption of Alluxio AI, with customer growth exceeding 50 percent compared to the previous period.

…

An ArchitectingIT podcast featuring Chris Evans, Infinidat CMO Eric Herzog, and B&F writer Chris Mellor can be listened to here. While data storage might not seem the most interesting topic in IT these days (as AI is grabbing all the attention), all data sits on storage somewhere, whether that’s on-premises, on a PC, or in the public cloud. The success of the industry ensures data is accurately stored and available for processing wherever it is needed. The discussion goes right back to the start of computing, with IBM and the 1952 tape drive, right up to the delivery of data for GPUs. This is a wide-ranging subject, the surface of which this podcast only skims.

…

Connectivity supplier Cloudflare announced new integrations with the leading generative AI platforms – ChatGPT Enterprise, Claude by Anthropic, and Google Gemini – becoming the first Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) to work across all three. Cloudflare’s CASB now offers automated scanning of ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini to detect risks or sensitive data exposure, proactive alerts to ensure company data remains protected and compliant, and simple setup, giving security teams confidence from day one.

…

Data protector Commvault announced two additions to its HyperScale portfolio: HyperScale Edge and HyperScale Flex, complementing its existing HyperScale X offering. HyperScale Edge enables localised data protection and recovery for remote sites, edge locations, and small and medium-sized businesses such as retail stores, branch offices, and distribution centers. HyperScale Flex delivers high-performance backup and recovery with a flexible architecture for large, data-intensive and AI workloads, including those generated within the technology, telecom, and healthcare industries. [HyperScale X, launched in 2017, offers scale-out backup and recovery for container, virtual and database workloads. The system supports on-premises deployments and multiple public clouds, with data movement between these locations.] Read a blog for more information.

HyperScale Edge is GA and the software is available via a subscription model with pricing per node/per month or as a perpetual license plus support costs. Customers must use an approved server based on the HyperScale Reference Architecture. HyperScale Flex is available now for early adopters (EA) and customers can contact Commvault Sales to request access to the EA program. Pricing is configured based on the specific server and storage options selected for the system.

…

Streaming data lake supplier Hydrolix says it enters the second half of 2025 with major momentum in funding, customers, partnerships and product line extension. Over the past year, the streaming data lake company has emerged as a breakout player in AI-driven cloud observability and log analytics, expanding its partner ecosystem, securing major industry awards, and supporting some of the world’s largest streaming events with real-time observability at scale. It had an $80 million Series C investment round in April. Expect much more development.

…

New research from Iron Mountain and Foundry reveals a pressing issue. Improper IT asset disposition (ITAD) exposes companies to significant risks, including data breaches, loss of customer trust, regulatory scrutiny, financial penalties, and lasting brand damage. Survey respondents estimated the perceived average cost of a breach tied to improper ITAD to be $27.1 million.

…

MariaDB is expanding its database portfolio with the acquisition of SkySQL, an AI-powered, serverless database-as-a-service (DBaaS). SkySQL was originally developed by MariaDB. This will give customers a range of self-managed and fully managed cloud offerings. MariaDB Cloud will encompass the SkySQL capability and form a key part of the product portfolio. The entire SkySQL team joins and integrates into MariaDB. The acquisition of SkySQL comes on the heels of another recent acquisition of a high availability solution, Galera Cluster, in June 2025. The new and improved version of MariaDB Enterprise Platform was launched in January 2025, which included the introduction of open source vector search.

…

Veeam object-based backup target supplier Object First announced the European launch of its flexible pay-per-use Consumption model for Ootbi, the company’s immutable backup storage appliance. This flexible model allows customers, resellers, and service providers to choose between a capex purchase or a subscription that eliminates upfront investment and hardware refresh costs. Following its US debut in April, the consumption model is now available in the UK and the European Union, with additional markets planned in the coming months. This news builds on Object First’s strong momentum in EMEA, where bookings grew 961 percent year-over-year in Q2 2025.

…

Siemens is collaborating with AI-focused cloud data warehouse supplier Snowflake to help manufacturers unlock new levels of operational efficiency, scale, and AI-driven insights. The collaboration enables mutual customers across the globe to connect their operational technology (OT) data from the shop floor with information technology (IT) data, such as supply chain management and financial data. By connecting Siemens Industrial Edge and Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, manufacturers can access plug-and-play Industrial Edge applications to contextualize and transfer OT data into IT systems. This integration enables customers to build a robust data foundation, a prerequisite for gaining deeper insights, improving machine performance, increasing machine availability and optimizing production processes across their facilities.

…

Coen Jansen

StorMagic has announced the appointment of Coen Jansen as Channel Sales Manager for France and Benelux. He was previously a Storage and AI Partner Specialist at HPE and held various commercial positions at NetApp before that, particularly in partner ecosystem management and development.

…

TrendForce DRAM market stats for Q2 calendar 2025 showed SK hynix cementing its lead at a 38.7 percent market share, followed by Samsung with 32.7 percent, and Micron at 22.0 percent. Global DRAM industry revenue reached $31.63 billion, up 17.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, fueled by rising contract prices for conventional DRAM, robust shipment growth, and expanding HBM volumes.

…

AI search developer View Systems announced details of its channel program designed to assist VARs, MSPs, and SIs with resources and support to deliver high-performance AI solutions to organizations worldwide. The partner program includes joint marketing and selling with the View channel team, joint PR, events, and lead-generation programs, technical pre-sales support, ongoing web-based and onsite sales training, in-depth technical sessions, and periodic product and technology roadmap updates.