Rubrik extends air-gapped cloud backup vault to Google

Rubrik’s virtually air-gapped immutable cloud vault backup store now supports Google Cloud as well as AWS and Azure.

The Rubrik Cloud Vault (RCV) is a component in the overall Rubrik Security Cloud (RSC) that provides a managed, cloud-native, secure, isolated in-cloud repository for immutable backups of a customer’s data, be it in AWS, Azure, or now Google. Rubrik says this ensures that clean, uncompromised data copies are available for recovery by the RSC in case of cyberattacks or other adverse incidents. RCV includes role-based access controls and encryption with customer-managed keys. It is scalable and policy-driven, allowing users to set Service Level Agreements (SLAs), define retention periods, and monitor data protection across environments from a single console.

Simon Gilbert

Rubrik product marketeer Simon Gilbert blogs that RCV is “the industry’s first Google partner data protection solution to offer an immutable air-gapped vault built on Google Cloud. This means recovery even when cyber attacks compromise your primary Google Cloud environment and credentials.”

He points out that when a Google Cloud customer’s in-cloud apps and data instances are attacked, the “local snapshots become useless, corrupted along with everything else. Your self-managed immutable storage might seem secure until attackers breach your tenant access, leaving your ‘protected’ data completely inaccessible.”

In effect, you need a backup for the backup, and RCV is exactly that. Rubrik manages it for customers so that they don’t have to set up a separate Google Cloud tenant, separate from their production environment. If they do set up such a secondary tenant, Rubrik says attackers could exploit it through having the same credentials as the production environment.

RCV is an isolated environment with separate credentials, network access, and management planes. Its automatic distribution across multiple zones provides additional durability against localized failures.

The RCV is available “for instant access with 30-day minimum retention when you need operational recovery. Or you can use archive tier for cost-optimized long-term retention with 365-day minimum retention. Both provide instant recovery.”

The Rubrik Security Cloud supports the AWS, Azure, Google, and Oracle public clouds, but RCV is only available for AWS, Azure, and Google. We expect an Oracle version in the next few months.

Veeam provides RCV-like functionality for AWS, Azure, and Google, but is not fully managed. Druva provides a cloud-native backup and recovery solution for Azure and is fully managed. Cohesity offers immutable backups across the AWS, Azure, Google, and Oracle public clouds, as does Commvault.



