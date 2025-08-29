DDN and VAST both talk up storage work for SK Telecom

DDN and VAST Data both say SK Telecom is using their storage for its AI infrastructure offering, though without mentioning each other. Each storage vendor is highlighting SK Telecom as a major customer.

SK Telecom (SKT) has launched a sovereign AI Infrastructure, providing GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) based on more than 1,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs integrated into a single cluster named “Haein” (해인, 海印). This is the latest part of an ongoing overall AI infrastructure project to become a global AI company. SK Telecom, along with partners, has been developing a full-stack AI based on its own technologies spanning semiconductors, foundation models, data, and services, and open-sourcing the developed models to various companies within the domestic, South Korean, AI ecosystem. Here’s a diagram:

SK Telecom’s AI pyramid, components and partners. AI DC is the AI Data Center. AI B2B is Business-to-Business and AI B2C is Business-to-Consumer

There are four AI DC business models: (1) Hyperscale, (2) Dedicated single customers, (3) Small and modular, and (4) GPUaaS for subscription-based AI cloud. The Haein Cluster has secured a role in South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT’s program for enhancing the foundation of AI computing resource utilization as part of “Proprietary AI Foundation Model” project. SKT has prepared for this sovereign AI infrastructure launch with strategic global partnerships, which include Penguin Solutions for integrated AI DataCenter (AIDC) systems and Supermicro for globally sourced AI server procurement.

Kim Myoung Gook, head of GPUaaS Business Office at SK Telecom, stated: “Haein Cluster’s GPUaaS will serve as a catalyst for enhancing both customer and national AI competitiveness. As an AI infrastructure provider, we are committed to building the nation’s AI superhighway.”

According to SKT, Petasus provides an enterprise-ready, high-performance, low-power cloud management platform for AI and general-purpose workloads. It is a sovereign GPU service within South Korea’s territory and features self-service resource management, multi-CPU architecture support, and high-performance networking with a distributed firewall. SKT developed its Petasus AI Cloud from an earlier 5G Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) platform. DDN was involved as a storage supplier with MEC and is part of STK’s AI DC project.

STK carried over MEC requirements such as automation, orchestration, and low-latency networking into the design of the GPUaaS service. SKT can instantly partition and reconfigure the GPU cluster as customer needs change. Petasus has an “AI Cloud Manager” – an AIOps platform (AI for IT Operations) that manages the entire AI service lifecycle from development and training to deployment.

VAST has issued an announcement with accompanying blog, podcast, and webinar. It’s making a big deal out of the fact that SKT is using its storage for Petasus. DDN has issued a case study stating it too is deeply involved in STK’s AI projects.

VAST says SKT is deploying VAST’s AI Operating System on Nvidia Blackwell GPUs to accelerate virtualization, simplify AI data pipelines, and support national-scale AI training and inference. DDN states that its EXAScaler “provides the scalable, high-performance storage backbone powering SKT’s Petasus AI Cloud.” We need to distinguish this AI backbone from the Petasus GPUaaS facility layered on it and then we can see how the two suppliers, VAST and DDN can each say they are providing storage facilities to STK’s AI DC; EXAScaler for the backbone and VAST Data for Petasus.

VAST SKT blog image

DK Lee, Vice President and Head of AI DC Lab at SKT, said in a canned statement: “VAST Data’s unified architecture has been instrumental in helping us move from legacy bare-metal deployments to a fully virtualized, production-grade AI cloud. The VAST AI OS powers the performance, simplicity, and flexibility needed to support the next generation of sovereign AI workloads, and gives us the confidence to scale fast and securely. With VAST, we’re enabling a GPUaaS platform that meets the exacting needs of government, research, and enterprise AI customers in South Korea.”

A DDN SKT case study, issued after an earlier announcement was made and withdrawn, quotes Jian Li, Principal Engineer at SKT, as saying: “EXAScaler is built on the open source Lustre project, which is rare among storage vendors who typically don’t open source their core features. DDN leads Lustre’s development, ensuring new features originate from them, which drives significant customer traction. The open source model also allows global contributions, reducing development cycles compared to proprietary vendor solutions.”

The “proprietary vendor solutions” dig could be seen to be as a criticism of rival VAST. VAST, meanwhile, states in its blog: “SK Telecom evaluated solutions from others, but found those offerings lacking the level of integrated multi-tenancy or simplicity they required. SK Telecom implemented VAST’s storage via dedicated per-tenant networks, isolating I/O paths securely and cleanly at the network layer. Using RDMA virtualization, SKT ensured each tenant’s GPU cluster would have direct, high-performance access to its assigned storage resources, entirely bypassing traditional overhead.”

We created a table comparing DDN and VAST statements about their AI DC and Petasus deployments and it shows a large amount of overlap, as we would expect:

Italicized entries are B&F points

The two suppliers are strongly competing rivals and both appear to have a stake in STK’s AI super highway projects.