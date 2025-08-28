Crossing the agentic chasm with a sovereign data and AI platform

AI Factory empowers developers to build reliable, sovereign AI platforms



In an increasingly uncertain global economy, the race is on for AI innovation. But many enterprises still lack the tools to execute: Gartner estimates that by 2027, 60 percent of organizations will fail to realize the value of AI use cases due to data governance concerns.

Enterprises competing in an AI marketplace can’t afford to be stalled by security and sovereignty challenges. They need turnkey, sovereign data and AI solutions that can bridge the gap between their proprietary data and their agentic AI ambitions. So what does a sovereign data and AI platform look like?

It starts with AI-ready data

AI needs data. But there are three major challenges enterprises face when using data for AI:

– Getting a complete, combined view of their data corpus in a secure way

– Building a reliable pipeline of AI-ready data

– Getting AI into production while preventing leakage of proprietary data

Let’s start with the first challenge. Any enterprise today has its data spread across many different systems, managed by different teams, in different environments such as public cloud, private cloud, and the datacenter. Without a unified data strategy, transformative AI initiatives will fail.

The antidote is complete visibility and control over data. Organizations must consolidate disparate systems and choose a universal data platform that can support all data models, including relational, vector, document, and time-series. Further, they need seamless integration with open table formats like Apache Iceberg. This will ensure data access and integration by merging data across silos while maintaining compatibility with their query engines of choice.

There is no control without visibility. Enterprises need a single pane of glass to manage, monitor, and scale databases across their hybrid infrastructure, including self-hosted, on-premises, and multi-cloud deployments. Finally, the data platform must provide end-to-end security through functions such as encryption, SQL protection, access management, audit, performance (intelligent monitoring and recommending remediations), and near-zero downtime through centrally managed distributed clusters.

Let’s get the data flowing

Consolidating corporate assets in a unified data platform is an essential step toward AI leadership. But as many disappointed lakehouse adopters can attest, centralizing data won’t solve every problem on its own. Enterprises need a reliable pipeline of AI-ready data that’s available on demand for their builders.

The trouble is, enterprise data pipelines for generative AI are often clunky and esoteric, involving nine or more distinct steps. Development teams struggle with how to store, index, and query vector embeddings and their associated objects. Most organizations compound this problem by retrofitting their existing data infrastructure with purpose-built vector databases, creating even more fragmented systems that require specialized expertise to maintain. The result: AI projects get stuck in limbo due to data pipeline chaos.

Enterprises need an AI factory that can standardize their AI pipelines. On the data side, this means integrating embedding generation, storage, and indexing workflows to provide an automated pipeline from ingestion to similarity search. In other words, an assembly line for transmuting raw data into secure, AI-ready assets.

A sovereign AI factory must also address the last-mile challenges for developers, data engineers, data scientists, and other users who are putting AI-ready data to use. This means implementing low-code and no-code developer tools that simplify the development of AI applications, including generative AI assistants and intelligent agents, and using secure AI Knowledge Bases backed by an enterprise vector engine.

Figure 1: AI Factory that brings together the AI pipeline, vector engine, model serving, and low-code development tools in a sovereign container

The EDB Postgres AI Factory dramatically accelerates time to production, saving up to 90 percent of steps in the development stage. But when it comes to sovereign AI, it’s essential to consider how the whole machine is kept secure end-to-end.

Keep it sovereign

Patrick Opet, JPMorganChase chief information security officer, recently issued an open letter calling on vendors to address cybersecurity weaknesses of the standard cloud model. Opet states that while SaaS “delivers efficiency and rapid innovation, it simultaneously magnifies the impact of any weakness, outage, or breach, creating single points of failure with potentially catastrophic systemwide consequences.”

This is the general mood today: technology must be secure and sovereign by default. Unfortunately, most generative AI tools today require shipping data to third-party clouds. That’s a compliance nightmare.

To truly achieve data and AI sovereignty, a platform must:

– Secure sensitive information with built-in governance

– Precisely control what information goes to public large language models

– Eliminate third-party data exposure risks

– Offer flexible deployment options, enabling end-to-end functionality entirely within an enterprise’s self-hosted environment

Fortunately, innovation is winning the sovereignty war. One exciting development that is helping to keep AI-ready data protected is so-called “off-prompt” data access management, which prevents proprietary information from being exposed to publicly hosted large language models (LLMs).

Off-prompt technology works by isolating sensitive data in a configurable vector store, so that it is referenced but not embedded in the prompts sent to public LLMs. The LLM can’t see or learn from off-prompt data, so it cannot store or share your proprietary data. Off-prompt controls prevent data leakage, and they have the additional benefit of helping control costs by reducing prompt size.

Figure 2: Maintaining data and AI sovereignty across the end-to-end solution

Crossing the agentic AI chasm with data and AI sovereignty

Business leaders face mounting pressure from their customers and competitors to implement AI. But today, it requires multiple, specialized products across numerous vendors, which risks security and adds maintenance overhead. This fragmented approach ties up scarce AI talent, with developers spending 50–80 percent of their time on integration. Meanwhile, sensitive data often flows to external vendors, creating governance risks and limiting the strategic advantage of proprietary data assets.

The AI Factory, when seamlessly embedded with the organization’s data platform, eliminates implementation complexity and accelerates time to value for agentic AI. It does so by integrating vector databases, embedding pipelines, model serving, and agent orchestration into a single, cohesive system, so that organizations can deploy production-ready applications in hours or days instead of months to years. It should also provide a low-code environment for developers to build sophisticated agentic AI, alongside a no-code option for citizen developers to string together different inferencing and agentic capabilities for specific business needs.

This comprehensive approach provides the flexibility to adapt as AI technology evolves. But, in order to also flexibly adapt to changing compliance and regulatory concerns, it must also maintain complete data sovereignty and governance within your trusted environment. Solutions like this are now within reach, enabling 3x faster time-to-production, 8x higher application performance, and 6x better cost efficiency, while realizing a 51 percent reduction in total cost of ownership according to independent benchmark studies.

Getting ready to cross the agentic AI chasm? Learn how a sovereign platform like EDB Postgres AI can help.

Contributed by EDB.