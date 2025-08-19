Hitachi Vantara extends VSP One Block fabric to Azure

Hitachi Vantara now supports its cloud-native block storage on Azure, just days after extending it from AWS to Google Cloud.

VSP One SDS (Software-Defined Storage) is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Hitachi V says this update gives customers the ability to manage and protect data across Azure and on-premises systems. It has built-in provisioning, compression, and two-way asynchronous replication capabilities, and is managed by Hitachi Vantara’s VSP 360 software, with centralized automation, visibility and control.

Octavian Tanase

Chief product officer Octavian Tanase stated: “By bringing VSP One to Microsoft Azure, we’re helping customers extend the value of their existing investments while introducing new levels of resiliency, efficiency and simplicity.”

By adding Azure to the VSP One SDS mix, Hitachi V says DevOps teams can migrate, test, and scale workloads across environments without disruption. They have more cloud environments at their disposal, which can help with business continuity. The company says VSP One is “engineered for continuous availability, with a target of 99.999 percent uptime, to help minimize downtime and reduce the need for redundant infrastructure.”

In its on-premises form, VSP One is accompanied by File and Object offerings. They have no native public cloud presence yet, although the development direction seems clear. A Hitachi Vantara eBook states: “Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) One is a single data plane across structured and unstructured data, including block, file, and object, so organizations can run all of their applications anywhere – on premises or in the public cloud.”

Perhaps Hitachi V’s hybrid private/public cloud fabric could extend out to other clouds?

The concept of a hybrid data fabric covering the on-premises and three main public clouds was pioneered by NetApp. It is now supported by Dell, HPE, and others, with Hitachi V joining them to promote the idea of a unified and cross-private/public cloud block, file, and object storage environment.

