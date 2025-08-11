Storage news round-up – 11 August

Open-source storage hardware supplier 45Drives has a strategic partnership with LINBIT, creators of DRBD and LINSTOR, to deliver fully-integrated, enterprise-grade high-availability (HA) storage systems built on open-source technologies. It unites “Drives’ radically transparent hardware model with LINBIT’s production-grade software stack that powers HA deployments for companies like Apple, IBM, and Amazon.”

…

Cyber data protector Cohesity introduced its Aspire Partner Program. It encompasses all partner types including Resell, Manage, Integrate, Distribute, OEM Hardware, Embedded OEM, Technology Partners, and Cloud Marketplace. Aspire participants can qualify for Premier, Preferred, or Associate tier levels with corresponding benefits. The umbrella program also features an authorized distributor component geared towards bringing more value to Cohesity resellers. There are three dimensions:

Profitable growth – offers competitive margins, rewards for partner-sourced deals, and performance-based incentives to support partners at every stage of the sales cycle, including joint-go-to-market execution, co-selling, co-branding, pipeline sharing, and marketing and demand generation resources.

Technical strength – facilitates role-based partner learning opportunities and Cohesity Accreditations. Multiple certifications further allow technical professionals to demonstrate their Cohesity data management skills and mastery for real-world environments. A special Cohesity Aces program additionally recognizes top technical partner experts with privileged access, hands-on virtual labs, and more.

Differentiation – provides multiple paths for expanding partner services and tapping into new revenue streams through partner-delivered professional services, authorized training partner certification, or building and bringing new solutions to market with Cohesity as a Professional-level or Elite-level Cohesity Technology Partner.

…

Databricks and OpenAI have partnered to bring the gpt‑oss-20b and gpt‑oss-120b models directly to the Databricks data lake analytics platform. These are open‑weight LLMs with frontier‑level reasoning and tool use capabilities, so enterprises can build intelligent, domain‑specific AI agents next to their own governed data. They have been engineered for:

Advanced reasoning and tool use – enabling complex workflows like RAG, automated decisioning, and enterprise search.

High‑speed, cost‑efficient performance – powered by Mixture of Experts architecture, with 131k context length for long‑form documents and massive datasets.

Enterprise‑grade governance – deploy within HIPAA‑ and PCI‑compliant Databricks environments, with full observability and security controls.



Databricks and OpenAI say that the launch marks a significant step in closing the gap between open‑source flexibility and enterprise AI requirements, giving organizations more choice in how they combine open and proprietary models to suit speed, cost, and quality needs. Read more in a Databricks blog post here.

…

HPE will ship ProLiant Compute servers featuring Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, with a 2RU form factor. The air-cooled ProLiant DL385 Gen11 server supports up to two RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs in the new 2U RTX PRO Server form factor. The previously announced ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 server will support up to 8 Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 GPUs in a 4RU form factor and will ship in September.

The next generation of HPE Private Cloud AI will be available later this year and includes support for RTX PRO 6000 GPUs with ProLiant Compute Gen12 servers, seamless scalability across GPU generations, air-gapped management, and enterprise multi-tenancy. HPE Private Cloud AI, a turnkey AI factory solution for the enterprise co-developed with Nvidia, will support the latest versions of the Nvidia Nemotron models for agentic AI, Cosmos Reason vision language model (VLM) for physical AI and robotics, and the Nvidia Blueprint for Video Search and Summarization (VSS 2.4) to build video analytics AI agents.

…

Insurgo has released a white paper: Unveiling the Hidden Risks – Rethinking Tape Media Disposal in the Modern Age. The company says traditional tape disposal methods like shredding and degaussing pose significant cybersecurity risks for organizations, leaving a backdoor into terabytes of potentially sensitive data.

The company has a patented tape media destruction technology which employs a non-wearing neodymium magnet to erase all data on the tape film by wiping the entire length of the tape, both forwards and backwards, and it also destroys the tape’s cartridge memory data chip. UK MD Gavin Griffiths tells us: “We have, from what I can see, the only court-defendable documentation chain of custody on the market today. We also have the patent for the head in the major tape countries and patent pending on the film/chip erase service.”

…

Cyber-security/data-protecting supplier N-able, which posted its first loss for 15 quarters last quarter, has sharply rebounded with Q2 revenues up almost 10 percent Y/Y to $131.2 million, beating guidance, and GAAP loss declining to $4 million from Q1’s $7.2 million loss. ARR is up 14.5 percent to $513.7 million. William Blair analyst Jason Ader suggests that “the company is beginning to turn the corner operationally—supported by favorable market tailwinds in cyber resilience, a more integrated three-pillar platform, and improving execution across the business.”

Next quarter’s revenue outlook is $127.5 million ± $0.5 million; up 9.5 percent Y/Y at the mid-point. The full year outlook is raised to $501.5 million +/- $1.5 million; up 7.5 percent at the mid-point. It was $494.5 million ± $2.5 million.

…

Toronto-based MSP Storage Guardian reduced its physical storage footprint from 9 full cabinets to just 2 by consolidating its IT infrastructure on StorONE’s SW-defined and unified protocol storage. Storage Guardian provides managed backup, disaster recovery, and cyber resilience services. It also integrated Veeam and other data protection tools into its StorONE-based infrastructure, achieving faster backup and recovery times, as well as greater scalability for customer environments.

Fun fact. Storage Guardian founder and CEO Omry Farajun is the son of David Farajun, the founder of Asigra, and the brother of Eran Farajun, who serves as a board member and EVP at Asigra.

…

TeamGroup has released its NV5000 M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD offering up to 2TB of capacity and read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s. It has a patented heat-dissipating graphene label, which lowers operating temperatures. Measuring under 1mm thick, the label eliminates installation interference and works seamlessly with motherboard M.2 heatsinks to further improve cooling efficiency.