Storage News Ticker – 8 August

Broadcom’s new Jericho4 Ethernet fabric router scales to 36,000 HyperPorts, each operating at 3.2 Tb/s, with deep buffering, line-rate MACsec, and RoCE transport over 100KM+ distances. The 3.2T HyperPort technology consolidates four 800GE links into a single logical port — eliminating load balancing inefficiencies, boosting utilization by up to 70%, and streamlining traffic flow across large fabrics. Jericho4 ensures lossless RoCE across 100+ km, due to deep buffering and intelligent congestion control. Broadcom claims it enables distributed AI infrastructure unconstrained by power and space limitations at a single location. It is fully compliant with specifications developed by the Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC), ensuring interoperability across open, standards-based Ethernet AI fabrics. Visit the Jericho4 product page here.

…

Data management and analytics supplier Cloudera has acquired Taikun which makes software to manage Kubernetes and cloud infrastructure across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Cloudera gains a fully integrated compute layer that unifies deployment and operations across the IT stack, delivering a consistent, cloud-like experience anywhere. With this move, Cloudera says, it accelerates the deployment and delivery of the complete Cloudera platform, including Data Services and AI anywhere – from the public clouds to on-prem data centers to sovereign and air-gapped environments – all through a unified control plane.

Taikun’s engineering team will join Cloudera’s Engineering, Product, and Support organization. Taikun, based in the Czech Republic, will become a new European development hub for Cloudera. This marks Cloudera’s third strategic acquisition in just 14 months, following the purchase of Verta’s operational AI platform in May 2024 and Octopai’s data lineage and catalog solution in November 2024.

…

DataBahn.ai has developed Smart Agent, a new AI agent integrated into its Smart Edge edge telemetry collector. Smart Agent reduces complexity, cost, and risk of managing multiple tool-specific agents. Security and observability teams now have a unified and cross-functional solution to collecting, processing, and routing telemetry data. The DataBahn Smart Agent for endpoint telemetry collection is available now in Smart Edge, DataBahn’s edge telemetry collector.

…

DataPelago has launched DataPelago Accelerator for Spark. It’s first in the world to combine native execution, CPU vectorization and GPU acceleration to speed up Apache Spark workloads. DataPelago’s Accelerator (powered by DataPelago Nucleus, the company’s universal data processing engine) delivers up to 10x speedup and 80% cost reduction for Apache Spark workloads without requiring any changes to existing applications, tools, data or infrastructure, making it feasible for companies to leverage all the data at their disposal for AI and analytics.

Customers are already using the Accelerator to achieve new price + performance advantages for their data processing workloads:

• Delivered 3-4x speed up and 60-70% cost reduction for petabyte-scale ETL workloads for a Fortune 100 customer

• RevSure, a major e-commerce company, deployed the Accelerator in just 48 hours, achieving measurable performance gains and cost savings processing hundreds of terabytes through its ETL pipeline

ShareChat, India’s premiere social media platform serving over 350 million users, increased job speeds by 2x with 50% cost reduction

…

DDN has announced a partnership with SK Telecom to integrate its EXAScaler and Infinia platforms into the Petasus AI Cloud, creating a next-generation architecture for GPU-as-a-Service. This collaboration delivers virtualized GPU performance that rivals bare-metal environments, while dramatically reducing workload spin-up times from weeks to just minutes. The Petasus platform features one of Korea’s largest GPU clusters, consisting of over 1,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs integrated into a single cluster. It delivers state-of-the-art performance in Korea and represents an advancement over the Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPU-based GPU SaaS released in December 2024. It is expected to contribute significantly to nationwide AI infrastructure expansion and the growth of the Korean AI industry.

…

ElephantSqlDB, with its subsidiary Dataark Systems, announced GA of ElephantSqlDB, the industry’s first software‑as‑a‑service (SaaS) database built on a quantum‑asymptotic architecture. By combining an enhanced implementation of Grover’s algorithm – Quantum‑Asymptotic Core which accelerates search by orders of magnitude without specialized quantum hardware. With Nvidia GPU simulation technology, the platform maintains single digit‑millisecond search speeds—even as data volumes grow from terabytes to petabytes—while keeping pricing predictable and affordable. ElephantSqlDB gives hyperscale performance, and transparent pricing that works for solo creators and Fortune 500 teams alike. Learn more at www.elephantsqldb.com.

…

GPU-powered RAID card provider Graid announced the official availability of SupremeRAID HE (HPC Edition). It’s designed specifically for high availability in clustered and distributed environments. It offloads RAID operations from the CPU to the GPU, unlocking extreme NVMe performance—up to 132GB/s read and 83GB/s write throughput after RAID processing—while freeing up CPU resources for upper-layer applications. It has support for cross-node array migration, failover without replication, and full compatibility with Ceph, Lustre, MinIO, IBM SpectrumScale, and more. Explore SupremeRAID HE: (HPC Edition) here.

…

NetApp’s Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP is now certified and supported as external storage for Amazon Elastic VMware Service (Amazon EVS), which is now generally available. Amazon EVS is AWS’s new native service that allows organizations to run VMware Cloud Foundation directly within Amazon VPC. With FSx for ONTAP support for EVS, NetApp becomes the only enterprise storage provider with a first-party, native AWS service certified for EVS, helping customers accelerate VMware workload migrations with no re-platforming or re-factoring, reduce costs by up to 50%, and strengthen cyber resilience. [But see Pure Storage item below.]

New capabilities include:

Migration Advisor for EVS (BlueXP workload factory): Automates VMware workload discovery and migration planning.

Expanded disaster recovery for EVS: Supports both NFS and VMFS/iSCSI for flexible recovery options.

Enhanced ransomware protection: ONTAP autonomous ransomware protection and BlueXP ransomware protection now natively support EVS workloads in AWS.

…

The NVM Express consortium announced important new features and engineering change notices (ECNs) across the set of 11 NVM Express (NVMe) specifications. The updated specs include:

NVMe 2.3 Base Specification

Command Set Specifications (NVM Command Set 1.2, ZNS Command Set 1.4, Key Value Command Set 1.3, Subsystem Local Memory Command Set 1.2, Computational Programs Command Set 1.2)

Transport Specifications (NVMe over PCIe Transport 1.3, NVMe over RDMA Transport 1.2, NVMe over TCP Transport 1.2)

NVM Express Management Interface (NVMe-MI) 2.1 Specification

NVMe Boot 1.3 Specification

New NVMe features:

Rapid Path Failure Recovery: Permits communication with the NVM subsystem through alternative channels, allowing for rapid recovery in the event of the loss of communication to a controller to avoid data corruption and duplication of outstanding commands.

Power Limit Config: Provides complete control over the maximum power of an NVMe device, particularly important for older systems with limited power capabilities.

Self-reported Drive Power: Allows the host to measure and monitor NVMe device power, as well as power consumption over the lifetime of the device, addressing ongoing maintenance and sustainability concerns.

Sanitize Per Namespace: Enables cryptographic erase sanitization on individual namespaces, as opposed to broadly impacting the entire NVM subsystem.

Configurable Device Personality: Supports mechanisms that allow a host to securely modify the NVM subsystem configuration, easing inventory management for device providers.

The NVM Express specifications and the new feature specifications are available for download on the NVM Express website.

…

Cloud file services supplier Panzura has announced AI capabilities, powered by ML models, for enterprise-grade threat detection and prevention in the Panzura CloudFS hybrid cloud file platform. CloudFS slashes the response time to seconds for ransomware, data exfiltration, and other suspicious behavior while eliminating false positive noise. It moves beyond traditional detection to predict, learn from, and eliminate threats before attackers can complete their mission. The new CloudFS capabilities, now part of the renamed Threat Detection feature set formerly called Detect and Rescue, harness AI to create unique behavioral fingerprints for every user. It immediately takes automated action when that behavior deviates substantially from the norm, ensuring operational continuity and rapid recovery.

The system instantly logs incidents, notifies admins, and disables compromised accounts based on assessed risk severity, cutting response times from weeks to seconds. CloudFS combines data management with both passive and active defenses which are foundational to cyber resilience. It consolidates data from disparate sources, makes it immutable so that it cannot be permanently damaged, and provides restore points that are never more than 60 seconds old. This instant snapshot recovery eliminates backup dependency.

The CloudFS platform flags privilege escalation, after-hours access, and other anomalous patterns that indicate compromised accounts. Panzura’s data services platform, Panzura Symphony can then provide deep analysis of permissions to identify unauthorized modifications or suspicious access rights.

We understand that Panzura is using Index Engines’ CyberSense technology.

…

The PCI-SIG announced the PCI Express (PCIe) 8.0 specification will double the data of the PCIe 7.0 specification to 256.0 GT/s and is planned for release to members by 2028. The PCIe 8.0 specification is aimed at supporting emerging applications like Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, high-speed networking, Edge computing and Quantum computing; and data-intensive markets like automotive, hyperscale data centers, high-performance computing (HPC) and military/aerospace.

PCI-SIG technical workgroups will be developing the PCIe 8.0 specification with the following feature objectives:

Delivering 256.0 GT/s raw bit rate and up to 1 TB/s bi-directionally via x16 configuration

Reviewing new connector technology

Confirming latency and FEC targets will be achieved

Ensuring reliability targets are met

Maintaining backwards compatibility with previous generations of PCIe technology

Developing protocol enhancements to improve bandwidth

Continuing to emphasize techniques to reduce power

…

Customers using Supermicro’s Petascale Storage Family will be able to leverage Phison’s high-capacity 122.88 TB Pascari D205V SSD, in the E3.L form factor and with PCI gen5 NVMe performance. E3.L offers a longer form factor which unlocks double the capacity compared to E3.S as well as improved airflow and thermal management.

…

Pure Cloud Block Store (PCBS) supports Amazon Elastic VMware Service (Amazon EVS)which is now GA. PCBS on AWS is certified with VMware, ensuring compatibility and enterprise-grade reliability for virtualized workloads.It”delivers a seamless, storage-optimized path forward for Amazon EVS customers—whether you’re migrating from on-prem, extending hybrid operations, or evolving from another cloud deployment. It gives VMware environments the runway needed to take off into AWS—with the same tools, the same control, and the same enterprise-grade features, integration, and performance you rely on in the data center.” Read more in a Pure blog.

…

Quantum partner ASI Solutions, operating in Australia and NewZealand, has launched ASI Cloud InfiniStor, a cloud storage platform built on Quantum ActiveScale object storage. “InfiniStor reduces storage and environmental footprint by 40%-60% compared to traditional solutions, thanks to ActiveScale’s advanced erasure coding,” said Lloyd Vickery, country manager for New Zealand at ASI Solutions. “This allows us to offer New Zealand businesses lower costs and higher reliability, all hosted locally.” Customers pay per terabyte with no hidden fees and enjoy unlimited egress for zero-fee data retrieval. The University of Auckland, an early adopter, transitioned from legacy tape libraries to InfiniStor to manage growing research data. ASI plans to expand InfiniStor’s reach to Australia, explore white-label offerings for IT providers, and integrate AI-driven analytics.

…

Sophos has teamed up with Rubrik to launch Sophos M365 Backup and Recovery and provide a unified global platform to enhance cyber resilience against ransomware, account compromise, insider threats, and data loss in SharePoint, Exchange, OneDrive, and Teams. It integrates Rubrik’s SaaS-based protection directly into the Sophos Central platform and Sophos will offer this to its 75,000 MDR and XDR customers—enabling fast, secure recovery of critical Microsoft 365 data in the event of accidental deletion or malicious compromise.

…

Unified database supplier SingleStore announced its official launch in Japan. It says this expansion comes at a time of immense growth for SingleStore. The company grew from $10 million in ARR to over $100 million in just four years and achieved unicorn status with a valuation of over $1 billion following its most recent funding round in 2022. SingleStore currently has customers across 50+ countries, with its expansion to Japan marking its eighth office globally. This includes its presence across the APAC region, with customers in 12 APAC countries, a regional hub in Singapore and a strong presence in India. The company already serves over 100 customers in the region, including leading enterprises such as Nikkei, Samsung, Tata, DBS Bank, Posco, and 6sense.

…

Korea’s Chosun reports SK hynix has decided to deliver the sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM4) 12-layer products to Nvidia at prices about 70% higher compared to the fifth-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM3E) in the first half of this year. Chpsun says “It is understood that negotiations regarding prices and supply quantities for products to be delivered to Nvidia next year have been finalized ahead of Micron and Samsung Electronics. The HBM4 12-layer products are expected to be equipped in Nvidia’s next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) chip, the Rubin platform, set to be released in the market next year.”

…

VDURA has developed a scalable reference architecture with AMD that combines VDURA’s V5000 storage platform with AMD Instinct MI300 series accelerators. It’s a working blueprint that defines compute, storage, and networking for jobs running on 256 or more GPUs. Highlights include:

Compute Density – 32 MI300 servers × 8 GPUs = 256 GPUs per unit

Storage Throughput – Up to 1.4 TB/s & 45M IOPS (all-flash); 280 GB/s with flash + HDD expansion

Usable Capacity – ~5 PB in a 3 Director + 6 V5000 node layout

Data Durability – Up to 12 nines via Multi-Level Erasure Coding

Fabric Options – Dual-plane 400 GbE leaf–spine, plus optional NDR/NDR200 InfiniBand

Download the full 20 page architecture reference guide complete with BOMs, cabling maps, and tuning best practices, here.

…

VDURA has announced a strategic partnership with New Mexico State University (NMSU) to co-develop and commercialize post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) technology that safeguards the petabyte-scale data pipelines powering next-generation AI and HPC workloads. NMSU, recently elevated to Carnegie R1 status, brings world-class cryptography and cybersecurity research to the collaboration. Together, the teams will integrate NIST-selected PQC algorithms into VDURA’s parallel file-system stack, enabling line-rate encryption of GPU-accelerated workloads without sacrificing performance.

…

VergeIO says global sports entertainment business Topgolf has standardized on VergeOS to upgrade its IT infrastructure across all Topgolf offices, data centers, and venue edge data centers. It has over 100 high-tech venues across the United States and worldwide, including locations in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Each venue offers an interactive golf gaming experience that blends physical gameplay with digital analytics. Players use real golf clubs and balls embedded with RFID, aiming at a field of electronically monitored targets. Toptracer technology visually tracks every shot in real-time, while analytics systems power extended reality games and provide performance insights. The upgrade was triggered by escalating costs and complexity from VMware’s licensing model under Broadcom ownership.

Topgolf is replacing a VMware deployment on Dell VxRail with a leaner, more efficient three-node VergeOS architecture per site. It’s eliminating third-party backup software and hardware and using VergeOS’ built-in data protection capabilities, including ioClone, ioGuardian, and ioReplicate.

…

XConn announced successful interoperability and performance optimization between the XConn CXL 3.1 switch and the ScaleFlux MC500 CXL 3.1 Type 3 memory controller at the Future of Memory and Storage (FMS25) event. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enabling memory disaggregation and pooling capabilities for AI and cloud infrastructure at scale. The ScaleFlux MC500 CXL 3.1 Type 3 controller, developed in close collaboration with hyperscalers, memory providers, and CPU vendors, introduces a groundbreaking list decoding ECC architecture to deliver unmatched reliability, availability, and serviceability (RAS) in DRAM-based memory systems.

…

SW RAID supplier Xinnor says Consorzio LaMMA, Tuscany’s leading meteorological organization, with a 32-node HPC cluster, has upgraded its mission-critical weather forecasting infrastructure with a 2RU Full Flash storage system from E4, BeeGFS 7.2.15 parallel file system SW, and Xinnor xiRAID. The upgrade delivered exceptional performance improvements (62GB/s read speeds, 125,000+ IOPS) while dramatically reducing power consumption and physical footprint—all achieved with zero downtime during migration.

The Full Flash storage node features:

Hardware: Supermicro 2125HS-TNR server with dual AMD EPYC 9124 16-Core processors

Storage: 12x 3.84TB Kioxia CM7-R RI NVMe drives in RAID6 plus 2x 1.92TB drives in RAID1

Memory: 16x DDR5 4800 MT/s modules

Software: AlmaLinux 8.10, Xinnor xiRAID Classic 4.2.0, BeeGFS 7.2.15

Read more here.