HPE claims ‘world’s fastest’ backup storage with Alletra X10000 upgrade

HPE has announced high-speed backup ingest for its Alletra Storage MP X10000 array along with Zerto disaster recovery integration features at Black Hat USA 2025.

The Alletra Storage MP X10000 is an all-flash object storage system with a VAST Data-like disaggregated shared everything (DASE) architecture formed from ProLiant server controller nodes and all-flash data nodes. According to HPE, it is now the world’s fastest enterprise backup storage. Zerto is a disaster recovery solution with an immutable Cyber Resilience Vault integrated with the Alletra Storage MP array.

David Hughes, SVP and GM, SASE and Security, at HPE Networking, stated: “HPE’s security solutions are designed to enable a multi-layered, zero-trust approach to protection, including AI-driven capabilities for continuous validation, anomaly detection, and automated remediation.”

HPE has extended its Alletra Storage MP X10000 array into the data protection area, with “ultra-low recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs)” for customer activities in healthcare, finance, media, and IT services, where “recovering data in minutes, not days, is critical to compliance, privacy, and business continuity.” It can ingest data at up to 1.2 PB an hour, “nearly twice as fast as its closest competitors.”

Back in 2023, an Infinidat InfiniGuard array could ingest backup data at up to 180 TB per hour. Pure’s FlashBlade has been shown to deliver up to 1.5 TBps of throughput with 75 blades, theoretically implying up to 5.4 PB an hour, although that might not be achievable in real-world conditions.

The Alletra system works in conjunction with HPE’s StoreOnce Catalyst Software, offering up to 60:1 data reduction, which integrates with backup software from Commvault Cloud, Cohesity NetBackup, and, in an upcoming release, Veeam Data Platform.

HPE has developed a cybersecurity Center of Excellence focused on detecting and validating storage systems against ransomware and other cyber threats. It has validated Alletra Storage MP X10000’s built-in ransomware and threat detection against the top 25 ransomware strains.

HPE’s Zerto software will offer a new integration hub to enable third-party apps to access Zerto data, with CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform being the first. This will provide threat detection in real time plus cyber recovery, helping customers to reduce the impact of ransomware and other malware. When a threat is identified, the Falcon software enables Zerto to restore applications and virtual machines to clean recovery points from just seconds before the attack.

The new integration also accelerates recovery within the HPE Cyber Resilience Vault, which combines Zerto, Alletra Storage MP, as described above, ProLiant servers, and Aruba networking to deliver an air-gapped, zero-trust environment for ransomware protection and recovery.

Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike, said: “By combining the power of the AI-native Falcon platform with HPE Zerto’s recovery capabilities, we’re enabling organizations to stop breaches, minimize downtime, and maintain business continuity – even in the face of ransomware and other disruptive threats.”

HPE is validating and certifying Zerto for the latest guidelines and requirements from United States governmental agencies, specifically CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency), STIG (Security Technical Implementation Guides), and FIPS (Federal Information Process Standards).

The Alletra Storage MP X10000 data protection system is available today and you can read more in a blog. The Zerto software integration hub will be available in the fourth quarter of 2025. More information is here. See the HPE cybersecurity developments at booth #2261, Black Hat USA, August 6-7.