Storage news ticker – 4 August

Data manager and protector Arctera has updated its Arctera Insight Platform to reduce the compliance risks associated with AI deployments. The new capabilities enable organisations to capture the input and output of Large Language Models (LLMs), chronicle AI data, integrating it with wider employee data, to unlock corporate insight, and contain the upload of sensitive data to public AI tools. Arctera Insight now captures data from LLMs such as ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, giving teams access to data that had previously been a risky compliance blind spot. This augments Arctera Insight’s existing ability to capture over 120 different sources, including native capture of modern messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, Google Messages, and Microsoft Teams.

With this release, Arctera Insight introduces InsightBooks, an advanced AI-powered capability to intelligently summarise information spread across communications channels, including messages, chats, meeting transcripts, and AI prompts submitted to LLMs. InsightBooks can provide context and surface patterns that may have been otherwise buried in communication sprawl, while assisting in the development of weekly summaries, status reports and action-item task lists in response to standard or user-submitted prompts.

Arctera Insight now empowers organisations to lift the blanket prohibition of public LLM use and access more of the transformational benefits of AI. A free browser plug in is now available to mask any sensitive information that team members might accidentally try to include in a prompt for an LLM. This opens the use of LLMs, while containing sensitive data and ensuring compliance.

Cloud storage provider Backblaze has added security features to help customers prevent, detect, and mitigate security risks related to their data. They include detailed Bucket Access Logs for real-time forensic visibility, AI-powered Anomaly Alerts if the system automatically detects suspicious activity inside Backblaze B2 storage buckets, and a streamlined enterprise web console with granular role-based access controls. THe anomaly aleerts are in oprivate preview mode. The others are generally available. More info’ in a blog.

Cirata, the renamed WANdisco, has reported on its financial performance, saying that it had strong H1FY25 bookings growth of 58% YoY, continued momentum in DI (Data Integration) with H1FY25 Bookings up 244% YoY, Q2 cash burn significantly reduced compared to prior years, divestiture of DevOps assets for $3.5m, and it appointed a Chief Revenue Officer. It now has a core strategy of empowering data leaders to leverage modern AI and analytics powered by data orchestration.

It noted Q2FY25 fell short of Cirata’s internal plan as certain opportunities slipped into the second half of 2025. The actions taken in January 2025 to strengthen sales execution in the international region have had a positive and immediate impact on progress. However, as outlined in the Q1FY25 Trading Update, execution in North America has been disappointing relative to plan. To that end, further performance improvements have been taken in the quarter to drive sales execution across the Go-To-Market (“GTM”) function. GTM leadership across both the US and international markets has been strengthened with the appointment of a new Chief Revenue Officer, Dominic Arcari, on July 1, 2025. Lead generation and pipeline build improved during H1FY25 and these ongoing improvements in pipeline build, alongside enhancements to close planning, increased training and further investment in sales personnel, will be led by Dominic.

Frank Moser, WANdisco/Cirata CRO/SVP Global Sales, left in May to join Codesphere. Rich Baker, Cirata CRO International Sales, left in July to join D-Wave.

Commvault has been ranked highest in five out of six use cases – Hybrid, Multicloud, SaaS, Data Services, and Disaster Recovery – in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Backup and Data Protection Platforms report and was recognised as the only vendor to receive a score of 4.0 or higher out of 5 across all six use cases. Commvault is also recognised as a sample vendor in the Gartner 2025 Hype Cycle for Data Security Technologies

HPE has sponsored DCIG’s Jerome Wendt to produce a 26-page competitive attack document comparing HPE’s Alletra Storage MP B10000 to NetApp’s ASA (All-flash SAN Array) r2 and showing the Allettra box is miles better. Get your copy here.

IBM Storage Virtualize (FlashSystem and SAN Volume Controller) released a brand new replication technology called policy-based replication (PBR) in 2022, with the goal of simplifying management and significantly improving throughput and latency characteristics. Since the first release, PBR has continued to be enhanced with new features and interoperability. Policy-based replication, first released in Storage Virtualize 8.5.2, provides asynchronous replication between two storage systems. It significantly simplifies configuring and managing replication through the use of replication policies and volume groups with simple reporting of the replication status and recovery point.To help simplify the user experience when configuring systems, 8.7.0 will be the last software release to support Remote Copy. More details here.

IBM has updated Storage Scale to v 5.2.3, providing a native REST API, RHEL 9.6 support, support for ARM 64 with ECE, and Storage Scale on Linux has limited support to start the operating system in the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) mode. More information here.

There are new IBM Red Hat OpenShift features. With the new IBM Fusion Access for SAN, you can now deploy VMs on a scalable, clustered file system in Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. Fusion Access for SAN offers access to consolidated, block-level data storage. It presents storage devices such as disk arrays to the operating system as if they were direct-attached storage. The Fusion Access for SAN Operator is available in the OpenShift Container Platform Operator hub. More information here.



Infinidat says the US Signal Company has deployed the InfiniBox SSA G4 all-flash system as the storage backbone of its open-source OpenCloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) product. US Signal is a data center services provider, offering cloud hosting, colocation, connectivity, data protection, and managed IT services. It has a privately owned fiber network spanning over 9,500 miles across 10 states, with more than 150 points of presence (PoPs). US signal found that, not only did the InfiniBox SSA G4 deliver 2x better performance for their OpenCloud workloads, but it was half the cost per petabyte (PB) of the competition. David Humes, VP of Product at US Signal, said: “Infinidat is the storage backing our OpenCloud as a multi-tenant infrastructure-as-a-service. … With US Signal’s groundbreaking OpenCloud, we allow our customers to provision storage on the fly. Infinidat’s InfiniBox SSA G4 all-flash solution is perfect for it.”

Data integrator and manager Informatica, being bought by Salesforce, has added features to its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform to help enterprises transition from AI copilots to autonomous AI agents, and enhance enterprise-wide access to AI-ready data:

Master Data Management (MDM) – Enhanced functionality enables organisations to enrich and govern data with heightened precision and velocity.

Data Integration – The platform now streamlines the entire data pipeline, from initial collection through final delivery.

Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) – This provides operational autonomy while enabling strategic integrations that transform how customers prepare and structure data for AI workloads.

Data Governance – Simplified the AI governance process by introducing automated controls, enhanced visibility and comprehensive oversight.

Kioxia America has begun sampling new UFS Ver. 4.1 embedded memory devices designed for automotive applications, powered by its BiCS8 218-layer, TLC, 3D flash memory technology and available in capacities of 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. They deliver approximately 2.1x sequential read performance, 2.5 times sequential write performance, 2.1x random read performance and 3.7x random write performance compared to its previous UFS 3.1 generation.

A Lightbits blog by VP Carol Platz compares storage solutions for OpenShift and Kubernetes, helping you determine the best system for your virtualization needs.

Object storage provider MinIO has produced a research report entitled “How MinIO Customers are Winning the AI Infrastructure Race.” Get a copy here.

Backup supplier NAKIVO reported that, in Q2 2025, the company recorded 22% global revenue growth, maintaining strong cash performance and operational efficiency. The Americas led all regions with a 40% year-over-year revenue increase, followed by EMEA and APJ. Booked revenue was distributed as follows: 52% from EMEA, 35% from the Americas, and 13% from APJ, demonstrating NAKIVO’s robust global presence. The largest deal of the quarter was closed in the Americas, totaling $102,326. Customer growth remained strong, with a 9% increase compared to Q2 2024 and the number of enterprise customers grew by 43%. NAKIVO also reported a 12% year-over-year increase in Synology NAS installations. The company’s global partner network expanded with 225 new partners joining in Q2 2025, a 21% increase year-over-year.

Cloud file services supplier Nasuni launched two intelligence dashboards; File IQ Premium and Ops IQ, providing insight from unstructured file data and machine data, respectively. File IQ Premium capabilities include:

AI-friendly data structuring to prepare file metadata for ML and AI initiatives

Real-time alerting for unusual user behavior, file activity, or capacity thresholds

Chargeback-ready cost controls to align storage consumption with business units

Advanced metadata discovery to instantly locate files across vast global volumes

Service desk acceleration for faster recovery and reduced IT support burden

Ops IQ offers a view of system health and performance across all edge appliances and volumes. Its core features include:

Appliance and volume dashboards for visibility into resource utilization like (CPU, memory, cache), data protection propagation status, and more

Snapshot and propagation tracking to ensure compliance and SLA alignment

Zero-deployment architecture, delivered as a fully managed service, by Nasuni

Capacity insights that uncover underutilized appliances and optimize TCO

Arrange a demo here.

Peer Software has provided access to the Gartner Hype Cycle for Storage Technologies, 2025. The strategic planning assumptions are:

By 2028, more than 20% of enterprises will run AI workloads (training and/or inference) on-premises data centers, an increase from less than 2% as of early 2025.

By 2028, more than 65% of on-premises storage capacity will be based on QLC NVMe SSD, compared to less than 28% in 2025.

By 2029, 100% of storage products will include cyberstorage capabilities focused on active defense beyond recovery from cyber events, up from 20% in early 2025.

By 2028, 70% of I&O leaders will implement at least one hybrid cloud storage use case, which is a significant increase from 30% in 2025.

By 2028, more than 50% of enterprise-managed data will be created and processed outside the data center or cloud, which is a major increase from 25% in 2025.

By 2028, 60% of I&O leaders will implement hybrid cloud file deployments, up from 25% in 2025.

PNY announced a fast USB thumb drive, the DUO LINK V3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C OTG Flash Drive with capacities from 256G to 2TB, up to 1 GBps sequential read bandwidth and 800 MBps sequential write speed and 265x faster transfer speed than standard USB 2.0 flash drives. The price is $161.99 for 2TB. More data here.

Quantum, struggling to complete delayed SEC quarterly reporting, received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market on July 17, 2025 stating that it’s not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of the company’s delay in filing its annual report. It has has 60 days from the date of the notice either to file the annual report or to submit a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules.

Redjack has released a new white paper exploring how the European’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) compares to other regulatory frameworks, discussing six foundational data requirements for DORA compliance, describing the challenges firms are facing in addressing these data requirements, and explaining how to best to address those challenges.

Object storage SW supplier Scality announced the release of two open source Kubernetes drivers:

A Container Object Storage Interface (COSI) driver, compatible with any S3-compatible object storage solution—including Scality’s RING and ARTESCA

A Container Storage Interface (CSI) driver that allows Kubernetes to provision file storage directly from RING S3 buckets

Kubernetes-orchestrated apps can dynamically request object storage resources using standard Kubernetes APIs. The COSI and CSI drivers automatically handle the backend provisioning of S3 buckets, identity and access management (IAM) credentials, and access configuration all without user intervention.

Data+AI security supplier Securiti announced the availability of Security for Amazon Q in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace, making Securiti’s DSPM & AI Security solutions available in AWS Marketplace. Powered by Securiti’s Data Command Graph, Security for Amazon Q enables AWS customers to enforce data access controls for Q and Bedrock, prevent over-permissioning and sensitive data leakage, and classify and filter data to improve agent response quality

Tom’s Hardware reports that Silicon Motion is prepping a SM8466 flash controller supporting PCIe Gen6 with 4 lanes and 16 NAND channels. It will enable SSDs with sequential read speeds of up to 28 GBps and random read/write throughput of 7 million IOPS.

High-availability supplier Sios Technology announced that EGGER Group, a global leader in wood-based materials manufacturing, has achieved 99.99% uptime for its mission-critical applications using SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux. With SIOS, EGGER has ensured uninterrupted operations across its 22 manufacturing facilities in 11 countries, safeguarding essential SAP, Oracle, and custom applications from downtime.

SK hynix NAND fabber and SSD shipper Solidigm has an article talking about how “SSD Offload Techniques Unlock AI Scaling with RAG: Increase Query Speed by 50% Using 57% Less Memory? How Can That Be Right?” It says “Solidigm and Metrum AI have developed a strategy to offload significant amounts of data, including AI model weights and RAG data, from higher-cost memory to high-performance SSDs, unlocking the value of AI like never before.” You can read it and also Download the full white paper: High-Performance TCO-Optimized RAG With SSD Offloading.

Storadera S3 is now available in Germany, Storadera partnering with Hetzner and its Falkenstein ISO 27001 certified data centers,. to provide physical servers for Storadera S3 eu-central-1 region in Germany. Storadera now has data centers in Germany, Finland and Estonia.

Synology D225+

Synology announced the launch of the DS225+, a compact 2-bay storage system. It offers a raw data storage capacity of up to 40 TB when equipped with 20 TB drives, and comes equipped with both a 2.5GbE port and a 1GbE RJ-45 port. More information here.

Teradata announced ModelOps updates to ClearScape Analytics, streamlining the path from research to production for Agentic AI and Generative AI use cases. It said its new unified ModelOps platform is designed to provide analytics leaders and data scientists with seamless, native support for open-source ONNX embedding models as well as cloud service provider LLM APIs – such as Azure OpenAI, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Gemini. These models can be deployed, managed, and monitored without custom development thanks to newly-enhanced LLMOps capabilities. ModelOps also has low-code AutoML capabilities and delivers a consistent intuitive interface across all tools. This upgrade is designed to eliminate the complexity of managing disparate AI systems while democratizing use across skill levels, enabling organizations to scale their AI operations more efficiently with reduced onboarding time and improved productivity.

Teradata announced the launch of the open-source Teradata MCP Server – Community Edition, a new framework designed to enable AI agents and users to query, analyze, and manage enterprise data with efficiency and trust. Built on Teradata’s Vantage platform, the MCP Server equips AI agents with the context they need. It has built-in tools for data quality, security, feature management, and RAG.

VDURA announced its participation at the Monterey Data Conference (MDC) 2025, taking place from August 18 to 21 at the Monterey Marriott in Monterey, California, as a silver sponsor. It says MDC 2025 comes at a pivotal moment, as federal agencies urgently upgrade their legacy infrastructure to handle surging AI workloads while also addressing reduced operational costs. VDURA will be showcasing the VDURA Data Platform’s V11 latest enhancements, designed to accelerate AI and HPC workloads. It features simpler management tools, stronger data protection, and a new premium support offering for complex environments.

ReRAM developer Weebit Nano has signed a design license agreement with its first end-product customer. The customer, a U.S.-based company, plans to incorporate Weebit’s technology into select security-related applications. The milestone marks Weebit’s transition from evaluation to commercial adoption, with more licensing deals expected soon. Webit says ReRAM offers a more energy‑efficient, high-performance and cost-effective alternative to flash for embedded, AI, IoT, and automotive applications.

Also, technology transfer to American semiconductor supplier onsemi is progressing well with tape-out of first demo chips embedded with Weebit ReRAM expected in 2025. Weebit remains on track to complete qualification at leading foundry DB HiTek this calendar year too.