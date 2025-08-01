Hitachi Vantara extends VSP One SDS to Google cloud

Hitachi Vantara has ported its Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) One software-defined storage to the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to provide a single virtual “data plane across structured and unstructured data, including block, file, and object” that spans the on-premises, AWS, and now GCP worlds.

There are two VSP One SDS products. VSP One SDS is a software-defined storage platform that can be deployed on-premises, on commodity x86 hardware or Hitachi Vantara’s proprietary arrays, as a virtual machine (VM), or as an appliance. VSP One SDS Cloud specifically refers to the cloud-native version of VSP One SDS, optimized for public cloud environments like AWS and, now, the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). It uses cloud infrastructure (e.g. AWS EC2 instances or Google Cloud’s global infrastructure) and includes cloud-specific features like Multi-Availability Zone (Multi-AZ) support for enhanced resilience. VSP One SDS also gets updated with two-way asynchronous replication, thin provisioning, and advanced data compression, which Hitachi Vantara claims can reduce cloud storage costs by up to 40 percent compared to the previous version.

Octavian Tanase

Hitachi Vantara chief product officer Octavian Tanase stated: “With availability on Google Cloud Marketplace and the addition of two-way asynchronous replication, VSP One empowers our customers to easily streamline hybrid cloud operations while strengthening their resiliency posture.”

According to Hitachi Vantara, VSP One “is engineered for continuous availability, with a target of 99.999 percent uptime.” Two-way asynchronous replication enhances disaster recovery strategies by allowing primary and secondary sites to operate as both source and target.

The new VSP One SDS features provide enterprise customers with greater flexibility, data efficiencies, enhanced disaster recovery options, and simplified data mobility across on-premises and cloud environments, says Hitachi Vantara.

Hitachi Vantara VSP One graphic

VSP One SDS on GCP is managed through the recently launched VSP 360 as-a-service control plane facility. It manages VSP One hybrid cloud deployments, provides AIOps predictive insights, and data lifecycle governance that the company says is simplified and compliance-ready.

Comment

Hitachi Vantara is building a hybrid cloud VSP One data fabric covering, we understand, the on-premises, AWS, and Google clouds. A Hitachi Vantara eBook states: “Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) One is a single data plane across structured and unstructured data, including block, file, and object, so organizations can run all of their applications anywhere – on premises or in the public cloud. As a single data storage platform, it is designed to eliminate silos and the nuances of disparate storage systems, enabling organizations to easily and securely access data needed for business insights.”

Silo and nuance elimination has started but there is a way to go yet. VSP One SDS is a block offering and now ticks the on-prem, AWS and GCP boxes, but not yet the Azure box. VSP One File and VSP One Object tick the on-prem boxes but have no public cloud presence.