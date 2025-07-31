Scale Computing acquired by Acumera which becomes … Scale Computing

Acumera, supplier of edge computing, managed network security, and network operations for multi-site businesses, has bought hyperconverged infrastructure business Scale Computing. The combined business will be known as Scale Computing.

The terms of the acquisition were not revealed.

Scale is the last of the HCI independents; the others having become incumbents (Nutanix) or been variously acquired by Cisco, HPE and others. It was started up in 2007 by CEO Jeff Ready, VP Engineering Scott Loughmiller, and CTO Jason Collier, who resigned at the end of 2019 and is now at AMD. Scale has taken in $159 million in funding, with the last round for $55 million in 2022. It has profited from Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware and subsequent price rises and a concentration on enterprise customers. Acumera was founded in 2002 by original CEO Dirk Heinen, now retired, and CTO Brett Stewart. Bill Morrow became CEO in 2010. Its customer list includes Chevron and Texaco retail locations.

Bill Morrow.

Bill Morrow will be the CEO of the new Scale Computing with Jeff Ready becoming President and Chief Marketing Officer, and Loughmiller the Chief Product Officer.

Morrow said: “We believe Acumera and Scale Computing customers and partners will benefit from having the ability to leverage both the Scale Computing Platform and the Acumera SaaS solutions for edge computing, secure edge networking, managed network services, and PCI (Payment Card Industry) compliance for multi-site businesses. The newly combined company’s technology offerings are a significant step forward in our vision to empower organizations of all sizes with intelligent, AI-ready edge infrastructure that reduces complexity while enhancing performance and resilience.”

The combined entity will bring the secure managed edge and network capabilities of Acumera’s AcuVigil Platform, the edge application orchestration and Point of Sale integration capabilities of the Acumera Reliant Platform and the edge AI and virtualization platform of Scale Computing.

Multi-site edge location customers will be able to deal with a single supplier for what were previously multi-supplier deployments. Existing Acumera and Scale Computing customers and partners, we’re told, will get enhanced product integration, broader support capabilities, and a unified roadmap for edge intelligence.

Jeff Ready.

Ready told us: “This is not your typical acquisition. Acumera is known primarily in the edge networking and managed security, and container-based edge computing for very large multi-site operators (gas stations, quick serve restaurants, convenience stores, etc). We at (the old) Scale Computing are, of course, known for virtualization, edge computing, and a wide horizontal customer set spanning industries from SMB to enterprise, with a channel-first go-to-market approach.”

As of April 2025, Acumera’s annual revenue is estimated at $35 million and it employs around 235 staff. It received a strategic growth investment from an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a middle-market private investment firm, in 2021. It acquired Edge computing firm Reliant and Netsurion’s Secure Edge Networking business in 2022. Private equity business Oaktree Capital invested in Acumera in 2024, taking a majority ownership position, to accelerate its growth, expand its product portfolio, and strengthen its overall industry position. Total Acumera funding is reckoned to be $63.5 million.

Nick Basso, MD of Peak Rock and also MD for Oaktree’s Global Opportunities, said: ”This acquisition creates unmatched potential for the integrated team to deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient solutions at the edge, right where businesses need them most.”

Ready added: “Broadcom is abandoning VMware and the channel, while AI and edge are on the rise. You know very well (from my “manifesto” from a year or so ago) how I feel about Broadcom’s treatment of the customers and partners who built them. And it’s gotten worse.

“The old Scale Computing was a viable alternative. But, some customers hesitated. Were we too small? Too limited in product set? Or would we just get taken out by the next Broadcom and kill the channel? Size and time matter, and we are making this move to seize the opportunity.

“The new Scale Computing is more than double the size, backed by one of the largest finance companies in the world, profitable, and growing fast. We are doubling down on our channel approach, bringing together new products our partners we can grow with. We are cementing the fact that no matter what size customer you are, Scale Computing has a solution for you, and we genuinely care about the future of our customers and our partners. I mean that from both a product standpoint – we can take them from legacy datacenter to AI at-the-edge to anything in-between – and we do that from a foundation of trust we’ve spent decades building.“